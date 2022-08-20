Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Kentucky football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Kentucky. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. So you thought 2018 was it?. If there was a feeling that...
WLKY.com
Louisville native getting adjusted to life at the next level on UK football team
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A highly touted offensive lineman from Louisville is adjusting to college football at the University of Kentucky. Kiyaunta Goodwin, who graduated from Charlestown High School in Indiana, enrolled at UK early to participate in spring practice. Considered a 5-star recruit out of high school by most...
foxlexington.com
Kentucky volleyball embracing loaded schedule as season arrives
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 18 seasons, Craig Skinner has changed the perception around Kentucky volleyball. In 2020, national champion was added to the program’s resume. After last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are motivated to return to title form in 2022.
Ranking Every Game on Kentucky's Schedule by Importance
The 2022 season is potentially the most important in the history of Kentucky Football. With two 10-win seasons in the bank, head coach Mark Stoops has a chance to officially keep his Wildcats on the map and amongst the top of the Southeastern Conference with another successful campaign. UK's ...
multihousingnews.com
West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community
This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Wave 3
UK head football coach shares thoughts on upcoming season at Wildcat kickoff luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Greater Louisville UK Alumni Club hosted the Wildcats Kickoff Luncheon Monday at Churchill Downs where head coach Mark Stoops shared his thoughts about the team and the upcoming season. “There’s a good nucleus of some guys with some experience and then some youngsters that really...
Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever
As fall camp nears its end and the season-opener on Sept. 3 against Miami (Ohio) approaches, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops began one last week of heavy talking on Monday. Speaking at the Louisville Alumni Association Kickoff Luncheon at Churchill Downs, Stoops addressed the crowd as he ...
aseaofblue.com
Jordan Dingle may be a secret weapon in the tight end room
Being ranked AP preseason top 25 for the first time since 1978, the Kentucky Wildcats are entering this season with high expectations. Given those high expectations, Mark Stoops and Co will attempt to take another big step for the program. Of course, it will ultimately be up to how the...
aseaofblue.com
Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings
With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
foxlexington.com
Barnhart, Feamster inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The 2022 Class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is officially inducted. On Monday night, the class of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, former UK administrator Sue Feamster, former Louisville running back Michael Bush, and NCAA Champion Dallas Thornton were inducted at the Galt Hotel.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report
Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
wnky.com
Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation golf scramble success
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation hosted the first of their two KLEMF golf scrambles this month. KLEMF hosted their annual golf scramble Monday at Bowling Green’s Crosswinds Golf Course. The nonprofit organization’s tournament proceeds will benefit Kentucky Law Enforcement families through emergency assistance...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington artist creates Medina Spirit sculpture at Old Friends Farm
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Lexington Sculptor is taking a 100-year-old tree trunk and carving it into a memorial for the late embattled race horse, Medina Spirit. Lexington Sculptor is creating a piece out of an old tree. The sculpture will be a tribute to Medina Spirit. The sculptor is...
foxlexington.com
Calipari Foundation donates thousands of shoes for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A small gesture can go a long way. University of Kentucky basketball officials coordinated thousands of donations for people still in shelters. The Calipari Foundation, in conjunction with Samaritans Feet, donated 5,000 shoes for flood victims. Another 10,000 pairs of socks were donated by Hanes.
WKYT 27
WATCH | For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
Griffin Baker, an 8th grader at King Middle School, died over the weekend after he was injured in an ATV crash on August 12. WATCH | Anderson Co. residents taking Buffalo Trace to court over approved zoning change. Updated: 8 hours ago. Some people in Anderson County are continuing to...
WTVQ
Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
WLKY.com
Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
kentuckytoday.com
Supporters celebrate passage of bill which bans transgender participation in girls’ sports
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) --- Supporters held a signing ceremony at the State Capitol on Monday for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which passed the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly after lawmakers overrode a veto by Gov. Andy Beshear. The law requires students from sixth grade through...
wymt.com
For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses. “The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts. The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in...
foxlexington.com
Date set for Lexington’s largest dog pool party
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dogs who love water and playing with other furry friends have an upcoming event made just for them!. The seventh annual “Doggie Paddle”, hosted by the Lexington Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 10 at the Woodland Park Center.
