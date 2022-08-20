ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

foxlexington.com

Kentucky volleyball embracing loaded schedule as season arrives

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In 18 seasons, Craig Skinner has changed the perception around Kentucky volleyball. In 2020, national champion was added to the program’s resume. After last season’s second round exit in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats are motivated to return to title form in 2022.
LEXINGTON, KY
multihousingnews.com

West Shore Acquires Kentucky Community

This purchase brings the firm's holdings in the state to five properties. West Shore has grown its multifamily footprint in Kentucky to five communities after acquiring a 384-unit property in Lexington, Ky. The firm acquired Bridle Creek Apartments for an undisclosed price. The seller was Maxus Realty Trust, who last acquired the community for $30.1 million in December 2005, according to Yardi Matrix data.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Jordan Dingle may be a secret weapon in the tight end room

Being ranked AP preseason top 25 for the first time since 1978, the Kentucky Wildcats are entering this season with high expectations. Given those high expectations, Mark Stoops and Co will attempt to take another big step for the program. Of course, it will ultimately be up to how the...
LEXINGTON, KY
William Faulkner
aseaofblue.com

Where Kentucky recruits stand in updated 247 Sports rankings

With AAU done for the summer, the senior season for class of 2023 basketball prospects is only a few short months away. National recruiting services are beginning to roll out their updated player rankings for the class, and the Kentucky Wildcats commits and recruits are stacking up to potentially enter ‘greatest class of all time’ territory.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Barnhart, Feamster inducted into Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

The 2022 Class for the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame is officially inducted. On Monday night, the class of University of Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, former UK administrator Sue Feamster, former Louisville running back Michael Bush, and NCAA Champion Dallas Thornton were inducted at the Galt Hotel.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky to lose veteran defender to suspension for season opener, per report

Jordan Wright is expected to join Chris Rodriguez as Kentucky players who are suspended for the season opener against Miami-Ohio. Wright has played in 42 career games with 12 starts, and 106 career tackles with 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 6 quarterback hurries. Last year, he appeared in 9 games, including 7 starts.
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation golf scramble success

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation hosted the first of their two KLEMF golf scrambles this month. KLEMF hosted their annual golf scramble Monday at Bowling Green’s Crosswinds Golf Course. The nonprofit organization’s tournament proceeds will benefit Kentucky Law Enforcement families through emergency assistance...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

Big Blue Deli opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday begins Commerce Lexington’s week-long celebration of local small businesses. There’s a new deli in town: it all began with one man’s love for the Kentucky Wildcats. Big Blue Deli on North Limestone opened its doors just two weeks ago after owner...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Frankfort fresh market and pizza pub coming to Louisville later this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville residents are getting another option to shop local produce and food from farms later this year. Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, based out of Frankfort, announced in a news release that they will be opening a second location in Louisville this year. According to the release, they are focused on sites in east Louisville but have yet to finalize one.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

For the third time, Horse Mania horses vandalized in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - LexArts staff are trying to figure out who damaged two Horse Mania horses. “The damage that was incurred over the weekend seems to be intentional,” said Ame Sweetall, the president and CEO of LexArts. The latest incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Lexington in...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Date set for Lexington’s largest dog pool party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Dogs who love water and playing with other furry friends have an upcoming event made just for them!. The seventh annual “Doggie Paddle”, hosted by the Lexington Humane Society, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on September 10 at the Woodland Park Center.
LEXINGTON, KY

