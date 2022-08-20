Read full article on original website
Arthur Erdman
4d ago
Ever notice that anytime a police officer gets arrested everybody clams up ? If that was a civilian, it would be all over the media with all the intimate details.
Reply
5
Related
Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Eye Glass Center in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who robbed...
Victims Detain Car Burglar Who Spit On Officer In Bayonne: Police
A 48-year-old Jersey City man was held by victims who found him trying to break into their cars in Bayonne before he spit on arresting officers, authorities said. Police were called to 4th Street and Humphrey Avenue in Bayonne around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A 52-year-old victim told police he saw a man, later identified as Marco Figueroa, trying to break into two cars in the driveway of his home, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen Man Arrested Following Jersey City Gas Station Bat Attack, Victim Critical
The Jersey City Police Department has arrested 25-year old, North Bergen resident Nixon Marquez after he attacked a gas station attendant with a baseball bat on Sunday morning at the gas station located at 14th Street. Police say they found the employee lying on the ground with severe blunt force...
New police video shows dozens of guns found at NJ hospital
SECAUCUS — Newly released police bodycam footage shows nearly 40 firearms that authorities say were found in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital last month. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, was arrested on Aug. 7 at Newark Liberty International Airport. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the closet in Alonalayoff's office while they were searching the premises after an unrelated bomb threat. Police Chief Dennis Miller said the bomb threat was a hoax.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newark Police Seeking Aggravated Assault Suspect
NEWARK, NJ – NPSD Press Release- Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the...
hudsontv.com
Fired Investment Banker from Jersey City Arrested for Cyberstalking
NEWARK, N.J. – A former investment bank employee was arrested today in Hudson County, New Jersey, for cyberstalking former bank colleagues, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind, 31, of Jersey City, New Jersey is charged by complaint with cyberstalking. Shind is scheduled to appear by...
Newark Police Seeking to Identify “cat” Thief
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to capture a catalytic converter thief caught...
Police chiefs back N.J. prosecutor in squabble with cops over new rule
Police chiefs in Passaic County are backing embattled prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes in her clash with rank-and-file cops who have called for her to resign. In an open letter issued on Monday, the Passaic County Police Chiefs Association said it stood “in solidarity and full support” of Valdes, who angered the unions with a policy adopted in January that requires cops to report to the prosecutor’s office any time they are involved in a motor vehicle accident that causes serious injuries in Passaic County. The chiefs called on the county PBA conference to rescind its recent “No Confidence” vote in Valdes, a holdover appointee seeking her third term.
Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne
The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl tonight. Newark...
wrnjradio.com
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NYPD: Gun violence erupts across Brooklyn with 3 incidents within 3 hours
Gun violence erupted across Brooklyn with three separate incidents in less than three hours.
New Jersey Man Who Punched Perp Breaking into His Car Charged for Manslaughter
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City man who saw a man breaking into his...
Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car
Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
Zombies Take Over Subway Station in Downtown Newark, Police Expect Undead Traffic Terror
TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Delays Anticipated for Film Production – Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Newark Public...
Robbery victims chase, disarm man who stole e-scooters, cops say
A New Jersey man accused of stealing two electric scooters Friday was chased by the victims, caught in the next town and disarmed of a crowbar, according to police. Clifton police were called about 8:30 p.m. to Parker and Ackerman avenues on a report of a fight in progress. When they arrived, one of the men tried to run, according to city police Lt. Robert Bracken.
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
Pharm Company's Payroll Manager Wrote $900K In Checks To Herself, Family: Union Prosecutor
A Union County payroll manager for a local pharmaceutical wrote herself and her family more than $900,000 of checks from company finances over the course of five years, authorities said. Jennifer Grambor, 50, of Fanwood, became the center of an investigation in August 2021, when the company reported the alleged...
Comments / 10