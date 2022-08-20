The Berea-Midpark volleyball team (2-1, 1-0) beat Elyria in five sets (25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-11) on Tuesday evening. The Titans jumped out to an early two set lead before the Pioneers made their comeback. The Orange and Blue came out on top in the fifth and final set to seal the victory.

BEREA, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO