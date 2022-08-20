Read full article on original website
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season! Action kicks off in the Coastal Bend Thursday with the first Blitz of the season then set for Friday following the 10 PM news. LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):. 1) Veterans Memorial. 2) Gregory-Portland. 3)...
City of Corpus Christi looks for ways to boost tourism through sports
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi shared news earlier Monday about the development of a sports commission. City leaders said that the commission will focus on creating a world-class sports ecosystem in order to attract competitive sports events to the area, and more tourism dollars. Sports...
Driving You Crazy: Callaway Dr. vs. Texas Ave.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Round two of Driving You Crazy is over and we have a winner!. We pit Airport Rd. against Calvin Dr. and the people have spoken. More than 90 percent voted Airport Rd. as the worse of the two. Now, it's time to move on to...
KTSA
Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
KIII TV3
Wednesday Forecast: Hot and humid with some scattered storms in Corpus Christi
Daily rain chances continue this week as a stationary front parks itself over Central Texas. Then, more rain chances early next week.
Lake Corpus Christi rises, combined lake levels still not enough to lift water restrictions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Water continues to rise at Lake Corpus Christi as runoff from heavy recent rain makes its way down the Nueces River. That means the combined lake levels for our regions water supply is going back up. Now over 40%. Local leaders remain cautiously optimistic that...
TROUBLE SHOOTERS: Back flow problems
An Aransas Pass man wants his water supply company to reimburse him for out-of-pocket expenses to install back flow valve
Beto O'Rourke holding town halls in Corpus Christi, Three Rivers, Falfurrias in coming weeks
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Democrat Beto O'Rourke is continuing his campaign across Texas as he hopes to unseat Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O'Rourke will hold several town halls in South Texas beginning this upcoming weekend during his "Drive for Texas" campaign. Saturday, August 27, O'Rourke will be in...
Texas Attorney Arrested For Human Smuggling At The Border In A Loaner Car
A Texas attorney was recently arrested for alleged human smuggling near the border. Corpus Christi attorney Timothy Japhet was arrested near the border in Del Rio, Texas, on Aug. 13, with four illegal migrants in a loaner car he was driving, he told the DCNF and Galveston
Officials in Live Oak County show concern as water levels at Nueces River rise
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials in Live Oak County are holding their breath as water levels at the Nueces River rise. However, we're learning the county may have dodged a bullet this time around as the Nueces River reaches it's crest. 3NEWS spent the day in Three Rivers and...
Mosquito spraying continues in Corpus Christi through Friday
The South Side, Downtown and Calallen will be treated for the next few days after recent rains have brought the pesky insects.
Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
What's the difference between a landspout and supercell tornado?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement Tuesday night about strong winds in the Bishop and Driscoll area. One 3NEWS viewer even caught a rare sight on camera. Several photos were sent in to 3NEWS just after 7 p.m. Tuesday from around the...
2 Moody High School students arrested Monday for drug, weapon possession
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two students from Moody High School were arrested and charged for having a weapon and drugs on campus, according to Kirby Warnke, Police Chief for the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Warnke told 3NEWS Tuesday that staff first alerted CCISD police about one of the...
216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
Corpus Christi won't end water restrictions until lake levels rise to 50% full
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Though levels at Lake Corpus Christi are expected to rise from recent rains, water restrictions may not end anytime soon. The restrictions on watering will not end until combined lake levels reach 50 percent, Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told 3NEWS. The combined lake...
Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
dallasexpress.com
Coast Guard Saves Five, Counters Poaching
The Coast Guard rescued five people off the coast of Texas on Tuesday after their boat began to sink. A sentry plane from the Coast Guard Air Station in Corpus Christi reported seeing four lancha crews allegedly fishing illegally near Corpus Christi on August 16. A lancha is a slender...
Parents on CCISD Bond: 'They forget where they came from'
“A lot of kids look for those kind of things to be appreciated,” Catarina Perez said. “I feel like a lot of the West Side kids aren’t appreciated.”
Motorcycle accident impacts major intersection
Southbound lanes of travel on Staples are shut down until further notice. All traffic will be rerouted, the post stated to find an alternative route if possible.
