ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the first Friday Night Sports Blitz rankings of the season! Action kicks off in the Coastal Bend Thursday with the first Blitz of the season then set for Friday following the 10 PM news. LARGE SCHOOLS (5A/4A):. 1) Veterans Memorial. 2) Gregory-Portland. 3)...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KTSA

Study: Five Texas cities are Top 10 most humid in U.S.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you live in Texas, there is a good chance you know a thing or two about how humidity factors in with summertime heat. Proof of this possibility is the fact that five Texas cities have made it on a list of Top 10 Most Humid Cities in the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Kingsville, TX
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Yavapai College#Yavapai Eastman#Roughriders
KIII 3News

Driving You Crazy: Airport Rd. vs. Calvin Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driving You Crazy is back and drivers are not disappointing on casting votes for the worst streets in Corpus Christi. Monday, Prescott and Casa Grande went head-to-head and a winner has been chosen: Prescott! Prescott had 75 percent of the vote against Casa Grande so it moves forward to the next round.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
KIII 3News

2 Moody High School students arrested Monday for drug, weapon possession

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two students from Moody High School were arrested and charged for having a weapon and drugs on campus, according to Kirby Warnke, Police Chief for the Corpus Christi Independent School District. Warnke told 3NEWS Tuesday that staff first alerted CCISD police about one of the...
KIII 3News

216 acres burned in Aransas Pass brush fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fire crews were at the bypass off Highway 35 in Aransas Pass Tuesday to contain a brush fire. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, it burned a total of 216 acres. The Aransas Pass Fire Department confirmed that two RVs were destroyed during the...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Truck crashes, lands on top of lane barrier on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A single vehicle accident on the 13800 block of I-37 had one lane shut down as crews worked to remove a truck from a lane barrier. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m., officials said, on the southbound lanes of I-37. The truck ended up landing on top of the barrier after crashing. No injuries were reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
dallasexpress.com

Coast Guard Saves Five, Counters Poaching

The Coast Guard rescued five people off the coast of Texas on Tuesday after their boat began to sink. A sentry plane from the Coast Guard Air Station in Corpus Christi reported seeing four lancha crews allegedly fishing illegally near Corpus Christi on August 16. A lancha is a slender...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy