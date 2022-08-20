Read full article on original website
Witnesses say birthday party ends in deadly shooting in Lenoir
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot late Tuesday night in Lenoir, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded for reports of a shooting around 11:15 p.m. to Harpertown Drive off Hoods Creek Road west of Lenoir. Witnesses told Channel...
Man found shot to death in SUV in Caldwell County, deputies say
LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was found shot to death inside an SUV in Lenoir late Tuesday night, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to a shooting on Harpertown Drive in Lenoir around 11:13 p.m. on August 23. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man […]
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
WBTV
Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Deputies around 11:13 p.m. responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with a body...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
Woman stopped at fake North Carolina traffic stop helps bust man impersonating police officer
A woman who thought she was pulled over by a police officer helped bust a man driving around with law enforcement gear on Tuesday in Fayetteville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
FOX Carolina
Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store. The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure. Police...
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
Iredell canine search uncovers cocaine, stolen gun, cash: Sheriff
A canine search of a BMW SUV on the interstate in Iredell County uncovered drugs and led to multiple arrests, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
WBTV
Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas. In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department. “If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going...
Man killed in Rowan County camper fire, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. A person driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found a man dead.
FOX Carolina
Man charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted after a deadly drive-by shooting. First Alert meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down a new earthquake advisory for part of South Carolina. 95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
Body found in wooded area in Clover, police investigating
Officials say the incident happened near Highway 55 and Ole Cambridge Road.
