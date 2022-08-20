ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

WBTV

Overnight shooting reported in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Deputies around 11:13 p.m. responded to a shooting call off the 2100 block of Harpertown Drive in Lenoir. When they got to the home, they found a grey Range Rover with a body...
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
FOX Carolina

Police trying to find man who exposed himself to victims at NC Walmart

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is working to identify a man they say exposed himself to multiple victims at a Walmart store. The incidents occurred at the Walmart on Plaza Drive. Officers said they’ve received reports of two incidents of indecent exposure. Police...
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
WBTV

Cabarrus Sheriff’s Office looking for help in catching man accused of identity theft

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person they say is responsible for identity theft. Investigators say that on June 22, a man entered Fifth Third Bank in Kannapolis and cashed a $1500 loan/check in the name of the victim in this case. He used the victims’ identifiers including a Social Security number.
FOX8 News

Man accused of stealing over 20 pounds of meat, 30 packs of bacon in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Linwood man was arrested on Thursday and faces multiple charges after stealing over 20 pounds of meat and 30 packs of bacon, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. Detectives with the DCSO Criminal Investigations Division concluded an investigation of multiple larcenies throughout Davidson County. The larcenies […]
FOX Carolina

Man charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted after a deadly drive-by shooting. First Alert meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down a new earthquake advisory for part of South Carolina. 95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. A...
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...

