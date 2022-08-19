ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Minnesota Cracks Top 20 In Study Of Hardest-Working States

This isn't surprising at all! A new study has named Minnesota one of the hardest-working states in the country. Wisconsin did pretty well, too!. This isn't a huge surprise, given the fact that the midwest is known in part for its hard-working people! It also makes sense considering another study that came out over the summer. The study said that Minnesotans weren't quitting their jobs like the rest of the country.
Free Paranormal Conference Coming To Wisconsin In October

Things are about to get spooky! Not only is October right around the corner but a free and very freaky event is coming to Wisconsin just in time for spooky season. There was another spooky event that took place in Wisconsin over the summer! It was UFO Days in Elmwood, Wisconsin. Prior to writing about the event, I had never heard of it but apparently, it is a pretty big deal!
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday

Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Explore Minnesota Offers Mobile ‘MN Fall Passport’ For Activities + Discounts

Who loves fall? If there's anything better than summer in the Northland, it's a beautiful fall season - with colored leaves, cooler temperatures, and tons of fun stuff to do. That's why Explore Minnesota - the tourism arm of the State of Minnesota - has decided to offer a fun (and convenient) way to find those activities, get information about those events, and even save some money along the way.
Here’s How Many People Went To Day One Of The Minnesota State Fair

The biggest Minnesota event of the year has officially kicked off and it looks like it is going pretty well so far. The Minnesota State Fair just shared some interesting information to prove it!. It has been a strange few years for the Minnesota State Fair. In 2020, they pulled...
Essentia Health Duluth Seeks Volunteers Across Multiple Facilities

If you're looking to help out in the Northland, Essentia Health is in need of volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. According to their press release, they have immediate openings at their locations in the Twin Ports, northwest Wisconsin, the Northland, the Iron Range, Brainerd and Fargo. These volunteer...
Have You Ever Wondered What It Costs To Rent A Houseboat In Minnesota?

Houseboats look like a lot of fun. I see them every summer on big lakes in Minnesota, like lake Vermilion. It's the ultimate experience, like having your own RV on water. You can explore beautiful Minnesota lakes with everything right with you. I've always wondered what it costs, so I did a little research and got a little bit of a sticker shock.
The Disney Princess Concert At The State Fair Has Been Canceled

Unfortunately, the Disney Princess Concert scheduled for Labor Day at the Minnesota State Fair has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict. According to the Minnesota State Fair website: "Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically to cards on file by Thursday, August 25. Please allow 5 – 10 business days for the credit to appear on your bank/credit card statement. Any questions regarding tickets or the refund process can be directed to the Minnesota State Fair ticket office at 651-288-4427 or tickets@mnstatefair.org."
Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Kevin Hart During ‘Reality Check’ Tour Stop In Minnesota

Duluth Pack will gift comedian Kevin Hart some high-quality Duluth-made gear to the highly popular entertainer during his 'Reality Check' tour stop in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift Kevin Hart some gear before his show.
Check Out Pictures Of St Louis County’s New High-Tech Snowplows

We know, we know - the last thing you want to think about at the end of August is the coming winter and (gulp!) snow. But someone has to. The St. Louis County Public Works department starts their winter prepping early; truth be told, it's really an all-year-long sort of thing. But they did recently have some tangible, visible signs of those preparations.
