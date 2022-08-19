ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Metallica Promotes Art Print For Sale at Minnesota State Fair

Metallica is one of the biggest rock bands in the world and they are promoting something for sale at one of the best fairs in the world. The Minnesota State Fair will open its gates to the public tomorrow, August 25th, and along with the food, the rides, and all the entertainment, there is lots of stuff for sale. One of those items will commemorate a 1989 Metallica concert in Minneapolis.
This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean, don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details

The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Minnesota Named One Of The Best States To Live In

It is hard to argue with this! Both Minnesota and Wisconsin have been named some of the best states in the country to live in. There are always tons of studies done on things like this and Minnesota and Wisconsin often make the cut. A recent study found that Minnesotans aren't quitting their jobs as fast as those in other states as we come out of the pandemic.
Duluth Pack To Gift Gear To Kevin Hart During ‘Reality Check’ Tour Stop In Minnesota

Duluth Pack will gift comedian Kevin Hart some high-quality Duluth-made gear to the highly popular entertainer during his 'Reality Check' tour stop in Minnesota. The company based in the Twin Ports definitely has a great name for itself. Duluth Pack gear has been featured in movies, TV, and the hands of celebrities. The company has announced that they gift Kevin Hart some gear before his show.
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
