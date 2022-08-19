Read full article on original website
Related
Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?
Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream
One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
Free Haunted Attraction In Superior Releases 2022 Details
I know we are all in denial about the fact that summer is almost over but fall is also a great season in the Twin Ports. Fall also means spookiness as haunted attractions have their month to shine!. All of the best haunted attractions are returning to the Twin Ports...
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stryper Postpone U.S. Tour Dates, Cite ‘Tour Bus and Labor Shortage’
Stryper have postponed a batch of U.S. tour dates they had planned for September, partly due to what the Michael Sweet-led Christian metal band described as a tour bus and labor shortage. They still have several Texas dates planned for next month. Their other plotted concerts will be rescheduled to...
Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details
The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
Twin Ports Area Fall Motorcycle Riding Tips
We're getting close enough to the fall season in the Twin Ports, so I figured I'd share some thoughts with riding a motorcycle during that time of year. I've had some close calls because of the changing of the season conditions and while I'm no expert rider, here's some thoughts from me on how to keep yourself a little safer.
CARS・
MnDOT Shares Hilarious Meme About Zipper Merging
This might not be the first thing you think of when you think of the Minnesota Department of Transportation but they have some pretty good jokes. At least, they had a pretty good joke they shared on social media recently. There are always funny memes and viral videos that circulate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superior Educator Named Wisconsin’s Representative to National Teacher of the Year Program
An incredible honor was announced Monday for a Northland educator! The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced Wisconsin’s representative to the National Teacher of the Year Program is Lori Danz, a biology teacher at Superior High School and the school forest coordinator for the district. According to the official...
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Shares Dangers Of Back To School Photos
We all need to be very careful about what we post these days. Even when something seems innocent or safe to post, chances are, someone will find a way to scam you. That is just the world we live in these days. One great example of this is a recent...
Axe Throwing Now Available at Minnesota’s North Shore Adventure Park
A trip up Minnesota's North Shore is always a great idea. There are beautiful sights to behold, outdoor adventures to be had and fun businesses to visit. This week, another activity option opened to the public and this one is pretty cool. The North Shore’s first permanent outdoor axe throwing...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don’t Miss Chic’s Memorial Billboard Motorcycle Run
All through the limited riding season in the Twin Ports there are various charity and fundraising motorcycle runs. I don't go on as many as I should because larger group rides aren't so much my thing anymore even if they are for a good cause. There is one that I do my absolute best to not miss every year and that is Chic's Memorial Billboard Run.
American Idol is Looking for Singing Talent in Minnesota Next Week
Do you think that you have what it takes to compete on American Idol? Here's your chance to prove it when they hold auditions next week looking for talented Minnesotans. American Idol is getting ready for its sixth season on ABC looking for the hottest singing talent from across America and instead of holding in-person auditions, the show now does the casting online with what they call Idol Across America, which they use Zoom to do live virtual auditions in all 50 states.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0