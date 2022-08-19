ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Was A Popular Movie Star Spotted In Minnesota?

Movie stars are spotted all the time in Minnesota, usually while filming something. However, was one movie star spotted eating at a northern Minnesota restaurant?. I feel like Minnesota has been crawling with celebrities this year. Just last month, major movie star Gerard Butler was spotted spending time in Rochester, Minnesota. Local law enforcement even shared a photo with him. About a month before that, 'Stranger Things' star Joe Kerry was seen filming a new movie in Minnesota and fans reacted accordingly.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath

Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Superior East End Family Fun Days 2022 Details

The Twin Ports area loves its festivals! And the summer calendar is packed with a wide variety of different events and celebrations to keep everyone busy all season long. One of those events in Superior that everyone looks forward to is getting ready for this years edition. Organizers are getting...
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Twin Ports Area Fall Motorcycle Riding Tips

We're getting close enough to the fall season in the Twin Ports, so I figured I'd share some thoughts with riding a motorcycle during that time of year. I've had some close calls because of the changing of the season conditions and while I'm no expert rider, here's some thoughts from me on how to keep yourself a little safer.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Hunting#Dnr#Collar#Radio Collared Bears#Pillsbury State Forest#Brainerd Baxter
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Don’t Miss Chic’s Memorial Billboard Motorcycle Run

All through the limited riding season in the Twin Ports there are various charity and fundraising motorcycle runs. I don't go on as many as I should because larger group rides aren't so much my thing anymore even if they are for a good cause. There is one that I do my absolute best to not miss every year and that is Chic's Memorial Billboard Run.
SUPERIOR, WI
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

American Idol is Looking for Singing Talent in Minnesota Next Week

Do you think that you have what it takes to compete on American Idol? Here's your chance to prove it when they hold auditions next week looking for talented Minnesotans. American Idol is getting ready for its sixth season on ABC looking for the hottest singing talent from across America and instead of holding in-person auditions, the show now does the casting online with what they call Idol Across America, which they use Zoom to do live virtual auditions in all 50 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy