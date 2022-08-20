Haven’t been on here for a while but couldn’t see this being mentioned anywhere. Suki (or actually Ravi) killed ranveer a few weeks back. Nobody seems to be wondering where he is or trying to phone him. I know he’s meant to have lots of business abroad but he would be contactable and his family would know people to call overseas if they couldn’t reach him. It’s a bit odd to me that it hasn’t been mentioned since. And in todays society you are definitely contactable and it would be odd to be off grid for weeks.

