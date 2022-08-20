Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing and Love Island stars join Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line-up
Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has revealed the 14 stars who will be taking part in the 2022 edition. The reality show will be returning to Channel 4 next month, where we'll be seeing some more well-known faces leave their glamorous lifestyles to be put through SAS selection in the blistering heat of the Jordanian desert.
‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire
Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
Chelsea Clinton Said She Removed Kanye West's Music From Her Library Because Of "The Way That He Has Treated Kim Kardashian"
"The way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me."
digitalspy.com
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals reasons behind break from acting
Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up about her break from acting. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star decided to step away from the spotlight following the death of her co-star Robin Williams. The Jumanji actor passed away in 2014 at the age of 63. Speaking to People, Gellar said: "I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'
Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Dan Spencer to share his secret feelings for Harriet Finch
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Dan Spencer is set to share his secret feelings for Harriet Finch in upcoming scenes. Fans will know that Dan and his daughter Amelia moved into Harriet's home after Gabby Thomas and Kim Tate evicted them from theirs – and Dan has definitely been enjoying being closer to her.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Nikau Parata to face a new dilemma over Bella Nixon exit
Home and Away spoilers follow at Australian pace. Home and Away's Nikau Parata will face a new dilemma over his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon. Recent episodes in Australia have seen Nikau cut all ties with Bella, believing that he was protecting her. When Bella left Summer Bay to work in New...
digitalspy.com
House Of Dragon UK Pace (no spoilers)
Im sorry if there was already a thread but the search wasn't showing one. The show kicks off at 2am on Sky Witness with repeat tomorrow evening at 9pm. Really looking forward to this as I've missed GOT just hope it still has the magic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
Corrie 22/08/22: Putting The Pressure On
Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Hope you’ve all had a good weekend. Thanks to daisydee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. So what’s lined up for us tonight. As Zeedan and Alya sort through the case files, they come across Stu's...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under star claims she was isolated by the other queens
RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under spoilers follow. The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under saw the Australian and New Zealand queens take on the legendary Snatch Game challenge. Following a poor performance as Ellen DeGeneres and a lip-sync to Lady Gaga's 'Dance in the Dark', Minnie Cooper was...
digitalspy.com
The Sandman’s Neil Gaiman reveals what’s delaying season 2 renewal
The Sandman's Neil Gaiman has revealed what's taking so long for the show to be officially renewed. Inspired by the writer's comic book of the same name, the show hasn't been confirmed to return on Netflix just yet, despite earning stellar ratings. In a Twitter exchange, Gaiman responded to a...
digitalspy.com
Only Murders in the Building season 3 potential release date, cast and all you need to know
Only Murders in the Building season 3 has already been confirmed, but we don't yet have a confirmed release date for the next season. Just when they thought they were home free, the second season gave the Only Murders in the Building gang a new dead body crash landing into their lives. But who wants a quiet life anyway, especially in New York when you have a successful podcast to maintain!?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
11 huge Home and Away spoilers for next week
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Next week on Home and Away, Theo takes a leap of faith by auditioning to be part of Lyrik. Elsewhere, Nikau takes a drastic step to guarantee Bella's safety, while Chloe waves goodbye to Summer Bay. Here's a full collection of 11...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Jean Slater gets surprise ally after returning to Walford
EastEnders spoilers follow. Jean Slater is set to get a surprising new ally on EastEnders as she returns to Albert Square. The character exited the show this year following a big mental health relapse, though recent scenes have seen Stacey bump into her mother while on holiday. After trying to...
digitalspy.com
2014 - Which couple did you MOST want to see go further?
Aside from Pixie, I think Thom should've gone further than Scott, Alison, Judy & Steve. The dance off between him and Simon was hard to watch. The dance off between him and Simon was hard to watch. Agreed, neither of them should've been in the DO. Posts: 272. Forum Member.
digitalspy.com
Random little scenes that stick out in your memory
I thought it would be interesting to see what little, random scenes over the years that people remember, for food or not so good reasons. Everyone knows the iconic ones (‘you ain’t my muvva etc) but what little scenes stick out in your memory. I remember a really...
digitalspy.com
EE: why hasn’t ranveer’s absence been noticed?
Haven’t been on here for a while but couldn’t see this being mentioned anywhere. Suki (or actually Ravi) killed ranveer a few weeks back. Nobody seems to be wondering where he is or trying to phone him. I know he’s meant to have lots of business abroad but he would be contactable and his family would know people to call overseas if they couldn’t reach him. It’s a bit odd to me that it hasn’t been mentioned since. And in todays society you are definitely contactable and it would be odd to be off grid for weeks.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Alexandra Mardell lines up ITV comeback with new show
Former Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell has lined up her ITV comeback in new comedy series The Family Pile. The actress exited the ITV soap as Emma Brooker back in April, and will now appear alongside Sherlock's Amanda Abbington as part of the upcoming show. The Family Pile is described...
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star's TV comeback is picked up for the new season
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia's new TV show The Company You Keep has been picked up for a full series. As reported by TheWrap, ABC has ordered the show, which is an adaptation of the Korean series My Fellow Citizens, to series following a successful pilot. Crazy Rich Asians...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead stars reprise iconic roles in new look at Isle of the Dead spin-off
The Walking Dead favourites Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are back for the Negan and Maggie-focused spin-off Isle of the Dead. Filming for the series, which sees the characters visiting an overrun Manhattan, started in June. Now we've got a photo from the set, showing the duo... looking very much like Negan and Maggie and not much else, to be honest.
Comments / 0