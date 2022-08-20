Read full article on original website
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
The Colorful History Behind The Colorado Welcome Sign
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. That's the sign that's been greeting people as they cross the state line since the signs were first created back in 1950. I've always found it amusing that the sign and the message itself never really jived with each other because neither the sign nor the area where the sign was located (at least in the places where I've ever crossed the state line) was very colorful.
Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall. It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow. Colorado's First Snow For...
Americans have this Colorado mountain town on their radar, other spots... not so much
MoveBuddha recently released their Colorado migration report based on data from the start of the year until August 5, looking at what cities people are looking to move to and what cities people are looking to move out of, based on search queries entered into their website. One interesting aspect...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
KKTV
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What will winter be like in southern Colorado? You may be asking yourself that after pictures of August snow falling on Pikes Peak the past few days shook our Facebook page to the core ... some have asked if the active monsoon season will have any effect either. We’ll try to answer these questions below. First off:
Overnight rescue saves exhausted hiker on remote Colorado mountain pass
Late on Monday night, Custer County Search and Rescue was activated to save a cold and exhausted climber on Broken Hand Pass, located below Crestone Needle and in the Sangre de Cristos. The report of the climber in need of help came in late, at 11:40 PM. By 2:45 AM,...
Check Out 15 Unnamed Colorado Waterfalls Only Locals Know About
Much of Colorado is what many would consider "God's Country." We have beautiful mountains, lakes, and rivers, making our state a true natural playground for outdoors enthusiasts. However, some of these natural wonders in Colorado are a little bit more secret and hidden than others. Some of Colorado's beauty is...
Addicted to Wordle? Now There’s a Colorado Version of the Game!
If you're like me doing the day's Wordle is a part of your daily routine. Wordle is the word game that rose to popularity recently with everyone sharing their Wordle scores on social media. With Wordle you get 6 tries to guess the daily, 5 letter word. The point is to keep your winning streak alive!
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
The 150th Colorado State Fair: What to know before you go, deals and discounts
The annual Colorado State Fair is back this weekend for its 150th "year of fun." Beginning back in 1872, the state fair has become a staple in Colorado's history. Visitors can experience several concerts, animal exhibits, carnival rides and fair food every year in Pueblo. Here's what you need to know before you go:
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
9News
Warmer, drier fall predicted in Colorado
DENVER — Pikes Peak got hit with heavy snow on Sunday afternoon and then got dusted again on Monday. Several other mountain peaks in the area have also been dusted with snow this week. The recent snow on the high mountain peaks might be bringing the hope of a...
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Yes, the Farmer's Almanac says Colorado is going to have a snowy winter. No, it doesn't mean anything.
COLORADO, USA — Before we dive into the Farmers' Almanac winter weather outlook, know this: The Farmers' Almanac is about as good at predicting the future as, as much as we love him, John Elway was at drafting Broncos quarterbacks. The Farmers' Almanac released its prediction for the upcoming...
Climber takes big fall as protection pops out of wall, sending him crashing to ground in Colorado
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park on August 20. The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ trad-style climbing route called 'The Yellow Spur' when the injured climber fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The falling climber was partially caught by his belayer thanks to other gear that had been placed in the wall, but still hit the ground hard.
