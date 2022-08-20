ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
fox13news.com

New IV manufacturer breaks ground in Bartow

BARTOW, Fla. - The City of Bartow is making a name for itself in the health and technology world. A new company that manufactures medical equipment will be breaking ground there next month. Assure Infusions, the medical manufacturing company, will be using robots to produce 2,000 sterile IV bags an...
BARTOW, FL
click orlando

Storms get started a little earlier in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here we go again. Another rockin’ afternoon is expected for parts of Central Florida Sunday. This time around however, we’ll get things started a little earlier than Saturday.rted a little earlier than Saturday. Look for a couple of storms to bubble up along and...
cltampa.com

Smashburger announces plans to open 15 new Tampa Bay locations

Fast-casual burger chain Smashburger is about to spread even more smashed meat all over Tampa Bay. Local franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu of TLC Gourmet Food International, which currently operates Tampa Bay's only two Smashburger restaurants, recently signed a development agreement with the company to bring 15 new locations to the area.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Business
Lakeland, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Lakeland, FL
Industry
City
Lakeland, FL
LkldNow

Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing

Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
LAKELAND, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
Bay News 9

Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
nypressnews.com

Smugglers used checked luggage to move almost $13 million in drugs, authorities say

They were loaded onto flights from California to Florida, suitcases packed full of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. For two years, authorities from more than a dozen agencies in Florida, California and the federal government surveilled the drug ring, using wiretaps and undercover buys to build a case that led to the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests in the history of Polk County, Fla., Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again

Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
LAKELAND, FL
westorlandonews.com

Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida

Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
POLK COUNTY, FL

