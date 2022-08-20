Read full article on original website
Today is National Cuban Sandwich Day! These Are The Top 5 Cubans in Tampa
August 23rd is National Cuban Sandwich Day. If there's one thing we love in Tampa, it's a good cuban sandwich! According to Yelp, these are the top 5 spots to get one! Do you agree with this list?
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
Swan Landing Will Add to Lakeland’s Mix of Affordable Housing
Swan Landing, an affordable apartment project on Griffin Road that faced delays after being initially approved for federal and city funds two years ago, is on the move again and will add 88 apartments to the mix available for income-qualified families and individuals. Construction is expected to begin soon for...
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
Bay News 9
Anna Paulina Luna has big win in District 13 race
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots campaigning for her victory Tuesday night. Luna won the Republican primary for Congressional District 13 by 8,500 votes. She was in a crowded field with four other candidates. Her closest opponent was former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett. Luna says her campaign...
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
Man on scooter dies in crash at intersection of U.S. 301 and Selmon Expressway
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 301 in Hillsborough County.
Looking for a furry friend? Local shelter reducing adoption costs this weekend
SPCA Tampa Bay is hosting its annual Clear the Shelters adoption event on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Hillsborough, Pasco vote on property tax increases
Voters in Hillsborough and Pasco counties have more than candidates to decide. Instead, they'll also have to vote yes or no on some project funds for the future.
Laurel Lee wins Republican nomination over Jackie Toledo and Kelli Stargel in new Tampa Bay District 15
Former Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee cleaned up Tuesday night, winning the Republican nomination in the new 15th congressional district that sweeps across the greater Tampa Bay region. As of 9 p.m., Lee, also a former circuit judge, had 41.5 percent of the primary vote in the GOP-leaning district,...
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
Smugglers used checked luggage to move almost $13 million in drugs, authorities say
They were loaded onto flights from California to Florida, suitcases packed full of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl. For two years, authorities from more than a dozen agencies in Florida, California and the federal government surveilled the drug ring, using wiretaps and undercover buys to build a case that led to the single largest seizure of drugs and arrests in the history of Polk County, Fla., Sheriff Grady Judd said Friday.
Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again
Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
Two New Landsea Homes Communities Now Open in Polk County, Florida
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced two new Central Florida communities, Legacy Landings in Davenport and Hammock Reserve in Haines City. The new homes in Polk County are now open for sale and model homes are available to tour. “Legacy Landings and Hammock Reserve represent the best of what Polk County...
Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis
LAKELAND, Fla. – Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in May of 2021, but thanks to her family, friends, and the community she’s been able to keep her spirits high. DCIS is also called intraductal carcinoma or stage 0 breast cancer.
