WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO