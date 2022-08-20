ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bracken County, KY

WLWT 5

New video shows standoff unfold with police, suspect who breached FBI office

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
clayconews.com

BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
k105.com

Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate

A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
MOREHEAD, KY
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Ledger Independent

McNeill, Cotterill present annual review

On Monday, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, presented the annual state of the community addresses. McNeill began by saying Mason County is one of his favorite things to talk about and promote and that so many positive things are happening in the community. “We must...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Bicyclist identified in Newport fatal hit and run

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday, a police spokesman confirms. Officers were called to the scene of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist just before 12:30 a.m. on the 11th Street Bridge, Newport police said in a news release.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
NEWPORT, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning

This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
WKRC

1 injured in Corryville shooting

CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

