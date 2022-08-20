Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Justice for boy left alone on Colerain Township road could come via plea agreement
CINCINNATI — Doorbell cameras captured what happened after police said Heather Adkins drove her son named Thomas to Colerain Township and dropped him off, leaving the 5-year-old all alone. Thankfully, on that rainy night in February, people in a passing car noticed Thomas and called for help. "I just...
WLWT 5
New video shows standoff unfold with police, suspect who breached FBI office
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — WLWT is getting a first look at how a standoff with the man who tried to breach an FBI field office unfolded and how it came to an end. After a failed attempt to gain access to the FBI offices in Cincinnati, investigators said Ricky Shiffer then led officers on a chase up Interstate 71 through Warren County and into Clinton County.
Former Window Planet principal officer jailed on theft charges
Following consumer complaints, former Window Planet principal officer Tara Curles is facing theft charges in three Tri-state counties. On Thursday, she was in the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Fox 19
Clermont County man charged after toddler admitted to ICU, sheriff’s office says
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man is charged with endangering children and felonious assault after detectives determined that two toddlers were injured at a home in the Village of Felicity, the sheriff’s office says. Nathan Sanders was interviewed by detectives who say he admitted to being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
Fox 19
Afroman’s Adams County home raided by sheriff’s office: TMZ
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The home of rapper Afroman was raided by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 21, according to his Instagram posts and TMZ. Afroman, 48, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, is best known for his songs “Because I Got High” and “Crazy Rap.”
k105.com
Man with heroin, meth, child in car overdoses while driving on interstate
A man has been jailed in Scott County after overdosing while driving with a small child in the car. On Wednesday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a reckless driver on I-75, according to a report by WKYT.com. Upon arriving in the area, the driver of the reckless vehicle, 26-year-old Blake M. Nickoson, of Cincinnati, struck the median multiple times before hitting a car and coming to a stop.
Fox 19
Man who attempted to rape Miami University student heading to prison
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to trying to rape a college student was sentenced Monday in Butler County court. Zachary Frankart was first accused of rape and theft but pleaded to a lesser charge of attempted rape in June. Prosecutors say the victim is a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
2 people arrested following 12+ hour SWAT standoff in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were arrested following a more than 12-hour-long SWAT standoff in Fairfield Township. A trio of law enforcement agencies went to a home in the area of Lester Avenue and Paducah Avenue around 6 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant, according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.
‘I won’t hurt you’: Woman arrested for kidnapping in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)— A woman is in custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Southeast Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two young children, ages 7 and 10, were approached by a woman as they were walking home on the 2300 block of 17th St. in Portsmouth on Sunday. The children told deputies […]
Lewis awarded road funding
FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said recently that Lewis County Fiscal Court will receive $18,260 in County Road Aid
wchsnetwork.com
Kentucky man sentenced for barn scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kentucky man was sentenced Tuesday to charges connected to a scam across multiple counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. William T. Hurst, 45, of Morehead, Kentucky, falsely agreed to build pole barns for residents in Putnam and Jackon counties in March 2021. Hurst received payments totaling $10,186. He later admitted to cashing or depositing the checks for his personal use. He had no plans to build the barns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Clinton County crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Clinton County. A preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro was traveling southbound on U.S. 68 when he drove left of center and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driving northbound, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville head-on.
Ledger Independent
McNeill, Cotterill present annual review
On Monday, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, presented the annual state of the community addresses. McNeill began by saying Mason County is one of his favorite things to talk about and promote and that so many positive things are happening in the community. “We must...
Fox 19
Bicyclist identified in Newport fatal hit and run
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport police are investigating after a female bicyclist was hit by a vehicle and killed on Saturday, a police spokesman confirms. Officers were called to the scene of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist just before 12:30 a.m. on the 11th Street Bridge, Newport police said in a news release.
Newport police ask for information related to an accident on the 11th Street Bridge on Saturday
The Newport Police have issued this request for information:. On Saturday, August 20th at 12:27 a.m., Newport Police received a call of a possible fatal collision involving a bicyclist on the 11th Street Bridge. The vehicle involved fled before the officer’s arrived on the scene. Newport Police and the Campbell...
WLWT 5
Newport police investigating 'possible fatal' crash involving bicyclist
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department said an investigation is underway after receiving a call of a "possible fatal collision" involving a bicyclist on Saturday. Police say at 12:27 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of a crash on the 11th Street Bridge. Officials said the vehicle involved...
Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning
This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
Fox 19
Tri-State drug trafficker in custody after months on the run
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A wanted man, accused of trafficking enough fentanyl to kill the combined populations of Butler and Warren counties, has been apprehended. Shawn “Latty” Lattimore was wanted on a federal warrant out of Cincinnati for distribution and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance until he was taken into custody on Aug. 16, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday.
WKRC
1 injured in Corryville shooting
CORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was shot in Corryville Sunday. Police say they arrived at a Walgreens parking lot where they found a man who was shot. The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0