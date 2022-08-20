Read full article on original website
Murray gets payday, now works to lead Cards back to playoffs
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals won a bunch of games early last season and looked like one of the NFL’s best teams. Then they lost a bunch, got embarrassed in the playoffs, and have spent a big chunk of the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong. But they never forgot what it felt like to be among the league’s elite. Fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury believes that will serve his team well this fall. “Watching us compete, day in and day out, I think they understand what they were for the majority of last season,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They could have competed with anyone. All of us — coaches and players — didn’t close it out like we could have.
Tigers announce 2023 schedule – and face another daunting spring
Later in the season, the Tigers will be home for a pair of summer holidays. They host the Rangers on Memorial Day and the A’s on the Fourth of July.
Browns quick hits: Joel Bitonio stands by 'Cleveland against the world' comments
BEREA − Joel Bitonio's comments in the days after the Browns' preseason opener at Jacksonville certainly caught people's attention. Bitonio, the Browns' All-Pro left guard, spoke two days after Deshaun Watson made his only preseason appearance on Aug. 12 against the Jaguars. Watson, who has agreed to an 11-game suspension in a settlement...
Michigan’s Carol Hutchins to Retire With Most NCAA Softball Wins
After more than 1,700 victories, the longtime Wolverines leader has decided to call it a career.
