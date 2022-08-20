GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals won a bunch of games early last season and looked like one of the NFL’s best teams. Then they lost a bunch, got embarrassed in the playoffs, and have spent a big chunk of the offseason trying to figure out what went wrong. But they never forgot what it felt like to be among the league’s elite. Fourth-year coach Kliff Kingsbury believes that will serve his team well this fall. “Watching us compete, day in and day out, I think they understand what they were for the majority of last season,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “They could have competed with anyone. All of us — coaches and players — didn’t close it out like we could have.

