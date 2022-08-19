FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.

FRESNO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO