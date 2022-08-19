Read full article on original website
Small businesses could get up to $10K through state program
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close. The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success. The one-time grant will […]
GV Wire
After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job
Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
yourcentralvalley.com
CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
Frustration Over COVID, Unions, Politics Spurs California Parents to Run for School Boards
Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
KTVL
Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference
EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
thesungazette.com
Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare
TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs. As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a...
Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
KTVL
Majority of Oregon's most populated cities move forward with magic mushrooms
SALEM, Ore. — While the majority of counties in Oregon will send psilocybin back to the ballot this November, 17 of the state's 20 most populated cities will move forward with Measure 109, which legalizes the therapeutic use of the substance commonly known as magic mushrooms. Ballot Measure 109...
KMJ
Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost
Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
GV Wire
CalFresh Sees High Theft Rates After Being Targeted by Crime Groups
Fresno resident Natasha Torres has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years while battling two auto-immune diseases. After working for years as a single mother, Torres never thought she’d end up unable to move or in a wheelchair for many parts of her day. To...
thesungazette.com
VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication
VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting,...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement
"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
Northwest Fresno salon gives beauty waste a new life
A nationwide movement in the beauty industry has made its way to the Central Valley.
Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
Divers who found body in missing teen case to join search for Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A volunteer search and rescue dive team credited with finding a body that authorities say is believed to be a missing California teen is now joining the search for 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes. Fuentes was reported missing after she was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 leaving an ampm […]
sjvsun.com
Overly, Sun-Maid CEO, departs after five-year run of shake ups at raisin packer
Sun-Maid Growers, the Fresno-based raisin and dried fruit processor, announced major changes to its leadership Monday. Harry Overly, who has been the President and CEO since 2017, will move to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board to aid in a transition at the raisin packer. Overly is...
americanmilitarynews.com
California man behind 1976 kidnapping of 26 children and bus driver will be released on parole
A parole board affirmed Tuesday that Frederick Woods, one of three men convicted of kidnapping a school bus full of 26 children and their driver in the Central California city of Chowchilla in 1976, will be released, according to officials. Woods, 70, was first found suitable for parole in a...
KMJ
Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
California Legislature advances nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records
California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
