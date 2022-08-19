ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

YourCentralValley.com

Small businesses could get up to $10K through state program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The window to receiving a state grant providing up to $10,000 to seed entrepreneurship and small business creation in California is about to close. The California Dream Fund, part of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, is designed to set up small businesses for success. The one-time grant will […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
FRESNO, CA
KTVL

Additional funding for fighting wildfires making a difference

EUGENE, Ore. — We're still in the thick of fire season and the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) says the funding situation is "so far so good." Senate Bill 762, which was passed last year, provides over $200 million for wildfire response. What has the money helped buy?. On-the-ground...
OREGON STATE
thesungazette.com

Tulare schools go from online learning to online healthcare

TULARE – For the first time, the Tulare Joint Union High School District will be offering a supplemental telehealth service for students. The service will address students’ physical and mental health needs. As schools continue to grow it requires all hands on deck. By implementing Hazel Health, a...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
KMJ

Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost

Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD adds 10 admin for academics, safety and communication

VISALIA – Visalia Unified will have 10 new administrative positions going into this school year as a way to address three problem areas in the district. Each issue was highlighted by parents and district board members this month. At the Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) Board of Education meeting,...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Public Works celebrates director's retirement

"Rarely is there a department head that has the opportunity to leave their imprint on the community like a public works director," said Hanford City Manager Mario Cifuentez. That positive sentiment was felt throughout the celebration surrounding the retirement of Hanford Public Works Director John Doyel. "John's 20-plus years here...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Student brings gun and ammo to Merced school

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student brought a handgun to a Merced school and showed it to their fellow students, according to a statement from the school’s administration. Officials at Weaver Middle School say they received a report on Monday around 12:15 p.m. that a student had shown a handgun to another student on campus. […]
MERCED, CA
sjvsun.com

Overly, Sun-Maid CEO, departs after five-year run of shake ups at raisin packer

Sun-Maid Growers, the Fresno-based raisin and dried fruit processor, announced major changes to its leadership Monday. Harry Overly, who has been the President and CEO since 2017, will move to the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board to aid in a transition at the raisin packer. Overly is...
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
SELMA, CA

