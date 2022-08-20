Lewis Hamilton has previously admitted he has given retirement serious consideration for several years. But each time, he has renewed. However, during his recent Vanity Fair interview, he turned it around, saying: "I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending." As if the default assumption is now that he will retire at the end of his current contract - which runs to the end of 2023 - but that he's considering not doing so. It's a subtly different position.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO