Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Cazoo St Leger: New London odds-on for Doncaster Classic after Westover and Francesco Clemente ruled out
Hot favourite New London is among the 13 horses left in contention for the Cazoo St Leger at Doncaster next month. Charlie Appleby's colt claimed his fourth win from five career starts in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood on his latest appearance, readily accounting for subsequent Great Voltigeur winner Deauville Legend.
SkySports
Wednesday Tips
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pisgah Pike bids to give weight to classy opponents at Worcester
Pisgah Pike took a big pot in the Market Rasen Summer Handicap Hurdle earlier this season and will try to land another decent prize against some good rivals at Worcester on Tuesday. Worcester 3:00 - Classy hurdlers clash in feature. The Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Handicap Hurdle (3:00) has just the six...
SkySports
Epsom Derby: Harry Redknapp could have Classic contender with Sandown winner Knockhill, says John Egan
John Egan believes Knockhill could "absolutely" develop into a Classic contender for co-owner Harry Redknapp, following an impressive debut at Sandown on Sunday. The Kevin Philippart De Foy-trained son of Decorated Knight landed the seven-furlong newcomers' maiden by a neck under Egan. The vastly-experienced rider purchased the horse at the...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team
David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
SkySports
Belgian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Formula 1 returns
Formula 1 is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as a rollercoaster season resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix. After a four-week summer break filled with off-track drama and transfer rumours, the magnificent and historic Spa-Francorchamps will welcome back 2022's grid for three days of racing action.
SkySports
Formula 1: Karun Chandhok ranks the top five drivers of 2022 so far as Lewis Hamilton joins young crop
From the youngster who has proved 2021 was not a one-off to the man who seemingly has "no weaknesses" in the car, Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok has given his verdict on the top five drivers so far this season. Check out Karun's list and his explanations below ahead of...
SkySports
Melbourne Cup: Alfred Boucher could make Australia trip after nearly landing remarkable York double in Ebor
The Melbourne Cup is among the options under consideration for Alfred Boucher after he came so close to completing a memorable York double in Saturday's Sky Bet Ebor. Following an impressive victory in a valuable two-mile handicap on the Knavesmire on Wednesday, the six-year-old was turned out 72 hours later for the weekend's £500,000 feature.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment
James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SkySports
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback
Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
SkySports
Premier League
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
I took a high-speed electric train from England to Scotland, and I still can't believe the 400-mile journey cost just $64
Insider's Mikhaila Friel took a 4-hour electric train from London to Edinburgh. She said it was a sustainable and cheap option.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Why Mercedes F1 driver is right to consider extending career - and the key factors ahead
Lewis Hamilton has previously admitted he has given retirement serious consideration for several years. But each time, he has renewed. However, during his recent Vanity Fair interview, he turned it around, saying: "I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending." As if the default assumption is now that he will retire at the end of his current contract - which runs to the end of 2023 - but that he's considering not doing so. It's a subtly different position.
SkySports
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver
The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
SkySports
The Hundred: Alice Capsey stars as Oval Invincibles secure crucial win over Birmingham Phoenix
Alice Capsey's devastating bowling display led Oval Invincibles to a comfortable eight-wicket victory over Birmingham Phoenix at the Kia Oval in a repeat of last year's Hundred Eliminator. Score Summary: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix. Oval Invincibles Win!. Oval Invincibles 107-2 off 87 balls:. Winfield-Hill (41 off 38 balls), Bates...
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager warns Three Lions will have to adapt to setbacks in Qatar ahead of final World Cup audition
Gareth Southgate admits the forthcoming Nations League games in September will be a final chance for players to audition for inclusion in his World Cup squad this coming winter. England travel to Milan to face Italy at the San Siro on September 23 before hosting Germany at Wembley three days...
SkySports
The Hundred: Sophia Dunkley and Anya Shrubsole help steer Southern Brave as they continue unbeaten run against Welsh Fire
Southern Brave put in another perfectly balanced performance to beat Welsh Fire, with the batting prowess of Sophia Dunkley combined with the bowling of Lauren Bell, Anya Shrubsole and Georgia Adams extending their unbeaten run to four matches in a row. Score Summary: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave. Welsh Fire...
SkySports
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m
Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
SkySports
The race to make England's World Cup squad: What does Man Utd omission mean for Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw?
Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were unused substitutes as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday, but what does their omission mean for their hopes of of a place in England's World Cup squad?. Gareth Southgate was at Old Trafford on Monday night, along with his assistant...
SkySports
Ben Stokes hopes his candid documentary helps people: 'When you feel dark, you can bounce back'
Ben Stokes hopes the candid documentary in which he goes into detail about his mental health struggles and the death of his father can help other people experiencing difficult times. Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes is released on Friday, on what is day two of the second LV= Insurance...
Comments / 0