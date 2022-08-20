ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sense Of Power can maintain Charlie Appleby's blistering run of form and gain a second win in Kempton's Unibet Support Safe Gambling Novice Stakes. The Godolphin-owned gelding showed promise on his first run over the course and distance when touched off by subsequent winner Laasudood in maiden company. He made no mistake on his belated return at Newmarket last month when beating odds-on favourite Royal Parade, who is in the same ownership.
World All-Star Jockeys Series: David Egan says Japan trip 'too big to miss' as he represents World team

David Egan will make his debut in Japan this weekend as part of the World All-Star Jockeys series, with a view to returning on a more regular basis. The 22-year-old, who partnered Mishriff to success in the world's most valuable race, the Saudi Cup, in 2021, heads to Sapporo Racecourse in Hokkaido for the Japan Racing Association's big team event, which is similar to Ascot's Shergar Cup.
Nunthorpe Stakes: James Tate keeping faith with Royal Aclaim after York disappointment

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back "bigger and better" after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
Haydock Sprint Cup: Andrew Balding's Alcohol Free to miss Group One assignment after setback

Alcohol Free will miss the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday week after suffering a setback. A dual Group One winner over a mile last season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, Andrew Balding's filly made it a top-level treble when successfully reverting to six furlongs in last month's July Cup at Newmarket.
Manchester United vs Liverpool. Premier League. J Sancho (16'16th minute) M Rashford (53'53rd minute)
Lewis Hamilton: Why Mercedes F1 driver is right to consider extending career - and the key factors ahead

Lewis Hamilton has previously admitted he has given retirement serious consideration for several years. But each time, he has renewed. However, during his recent Vanity Fair interview, he turned it around, saying: "I'll be lying if I said that I hadn't thought about extending." As if the default assumption is now that he will retire at the end of his current contract - which runs to the end of 2023 - but that he's considering not doing so. It's a subtly different position.
Club GAA round-up: Clonoulty Rossmore return with win | Dublin stars Cormac Costello and Con O'Callaghan deliver

The Tipperary Hurling Championship resumed this weekend, two weeks on from the death of Dillon Quirke. Quirke's club Clonoulty Rossmore defeated Moycarkey-Borris, 0-25 to 1-19. Drom-Inch overcame Thurles Sarsfields, JK Brackens drew with Loughmore-Castleiney while Nenagh Éire Óg, Kiladangan and Borris-Ileigh all picked up wins as they vie for spots...
Wesley Fofana: Leicester City reject third Chelsea bid for defender worth £70m

Leicester have immediately rejected a third bid for defender Wesley Fofana from Chelsea worth £70m in total. Chelsea's latest offer was believed to be £60m with a possible £10m in add-ons - but the fee was unlikely to hit the full £70m total because the additional fees have been described to Sky Sports News as "ambitious" targets.
