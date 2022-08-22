Inspire Sports Camp: Transforming Cities One Camper at a Time

Photo by Mike Lynn

On Friday, July 29, the last group of campers boarded their busses, returning home and concluding the 2022 season at Inspire Sports Camps (ISC).

2022 Camp Season

Starting on June 27th and running throughout July, the 11th summer of ISC proved to be its biggest yet, hosting 639 campers over four weeks between Camp Orchard Hill in Dallas and Kenbrook Bible Camp in Lebanon. Executive Director, Kurt Schwarz, is pleased with this season. As intended, Inspire Sports Camps has once again given youth a chance to have a life-changing encounter with Jesus in a fun camp setting.

"It was an absolutely amazing season this year. Not only was it our largest summer, but we also had some amazing new partnerships with leaders and organizations from the cities across the NY, NJ, and PA regions. We are looking forward to being long-term partners with them," said Schwarz. "We were able to get these kids out of some of the most overlooked sections of public housing and get them to camp."

This year, ISC hosted campers from throughout the Northeast region, including Harlem, Washington Heights, East New York, Brooklyn, The Bronx, NY; Newark, Elizabeth, Paterson, NJ; Philadelphia, PA, and beyond. The vision of ISC is to see cities transformed one camper at a time. The mission is to create unforgettable experiences for underserved youth that lead to life-changing encounters with Jesus Christ. The goal is to provide the most exciting and fun camp experience possible, including meaningful opportunities to be transformed into who God has created them to be.

"We are giving kids from some of the most underserved communities an opportunity to get away and do things they have never done before," said Schwarz. "If you can afford camp, then ISC is not the camp for you. We are looking for kids who don't have that opportunity." To make this record-breaking year possible, ISC hosted 36 eagles & adult chaperones, hired and trained 152 summer staff volunteers, and worked with 31 additional day volunteers. The sum of the hard work put in by ISC staff and volunteers resulted in 404 campers ringing the ISC "Born Again" bell, a bell symbolizing the decision these campers made to choose Jesus.

One camper said, "I never even worried about TV once this week. We did so many things that we can't do in the city." Another added, "I have never warmed up to people as quickly as I did at this camp." One more said, "Before, I didn't expect to have a relationship with God himself, but now I am leaving talking and praying to Him." Through ISC, campers are given new opportunities, able to let their guards down, and get to know their creator.

About Inspire Sports Camps

Starting in 2012, the first summer of ISC hosted 92 campers. Since its inception, ISC has been consistently growing. Before founding ISC, Kurt Schwarz was involved in numerous international mission trips and served at several Christian camps throughout the country, citing both as inspirations for ISC. A love for sports and Jesus Christ inspired him to combine these loves and reach campers who might not have the opportunity to experience either. Schwarz recalled a particular camp experience in Missouri that served as an inspiration for Inspire.

"I had never seen camping done for kids who couldn't afford a camp experience, and it changed my whole outlook about it. Camp is already powerful, but it might be even more powerful for kids who don't even know that camp is an option for them," said Schwarz. "There are a lot of opportunities to go abroad on missions trips, but there's a missions field in our backyard that's being untapped, the inner cities of the Northeast regions. With that idea, we said hey, let's start testing the waters and talk to people who may have a similar vision for this."

Get Involved

Although the 2022 season has concluded, it is still possible to support ISC's mission. 100% of campers are sponsored. ISC is only made possible through the generosity of those who have the heart to give young people this experience. Another way to get involved is to give your time.

"Serving at ISC is becoming part of the ISC family. You are serving with a bunch of like-minded, like-hearted people who all have the heart to impact young people, youth who are often dealing with a lot of heavy things," said Schwarz.

ISC Recruiting Coordinator, Margaret Yates, understands the value of serving. "When I first served at Inspire Sports Camps as a counselor, it was a very impactful experience," she said. "I love my position with the camp now because I get to give more young adults that same experience. For many of the young adults, ISC is a real eye-opener. They are tremendously impacted by serving others for the summer."

