Dallas, TX

Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster in Dallas, Texas due to flooding

DALLAS, Texas - As floodwaters receded in Dallas, and across the state, Governor Greg Abbott was in North Texas to sign a 23-county disaster declaration. "Importantly, additional counties may be added as the storm system works its way through the state," said Governor Abbott. The Monday floods left behind a...
Families, children rescued from Seagoville community after flash flooding

SEAGOVILLE, Texas - People who are wheelchair-bound and families with children were rescued Monday afternoon in rural Seagoville in Dallas County. All afternoon, fire crews made multiple trips into the community to save people. More than a dozen people needed help. Dallas County Fire-Rescue brought people to safety as floodwaters...
Dallas Flooding: Water rescue by FOX Weather reporter caught on camera

DALLAS - A FOX Weather crew covering the flash flooding in Dallas Monday morning snapped into action to save a driver trapped in her car. Just before 7 a.m., Stephanie Carroll's car got stuck in the water near I-35 and Hi Line Drive. FOX Weather reporter Robert Ray was getting...
