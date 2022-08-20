Read full article on original website
Girl, 15, is among four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s is stabbed to death in Kent market town
Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in his twenties in a market town in Kent. Police were called to a location near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after the man was stabbed to death.
Two arrested after Tyson Fury’s cousin knifed to death in double stabbing, police confirm
Two people have been arrested following a fatal double stabbing in Trafford, in which the cousin of boxer Tyson Fury was killed, police have confirmed.Detectives have launched a murder investigation over the “senseless attack” in Altrincham, which took place outside a bar in the Goose Green area shortly after 3am on Sunday as both victims enjoyed a night out with friends, Greater Manchester Police said.Rico Burton, 31, died a short time later in hospital, while a 17-year-old boy with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries remains under the care of medics, according to police.A 21-year-old man was arrested at the...
Worksop ‘murder’: Family ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after mother, 27, found dead
A family said they are “absolutely heartbroken” after a 27-year-old mother was found dead and police charged a man on suspicion of murder. Mckyla Taylor’s body was discovered at a house in the Nottinghamshire town of Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday. A murder investigation was immediately launched and a 66-year-old man has since been charged.Ms Taylor’s family said there are “no words to describe” what they are going through. Have you been affected by this story? If so email zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk“All we can say is our hearts are absolutely heartbroken,” they said in a statement. “We’ve lost such a...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Tragedy as baby dies after being pulled unconscious from a river at an exclusive island estate
A one-year-old baby has died after being pulled from a river unconscious. Emergency services arrived at a property on Saint Huberts Island, on NSW's Central Coast, around 4pm on Saturday and treated the baby at the scene. However, the infant tragically died after going into cardiac arrest. Saint Huberts Island...
‘Lovely’ lady, 71, knifed to death, after ‘asking neighbour to turn music down’ in quiet village
A WOMAN was found knifed to death in her home after allegedly asking a neighbour to turn down his music. Wendy Buckney-Morgan, 71, was attacked in the quiet village of Clydach near Swansea. Emergency services rushed to save her life about 8:20am on Tuesday morning but she could not be...
Woman, 28, killed in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting seven years after brother died same way
A woman was shot dead in her back garden in what police say was a case of mistaken identity, seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house and found Ms Dale with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Her family paid tribute to their “shining light” and condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Second Brother Who Died Jumping Off ‘Jaws’ Bridge Body Found: Report
Police have discovered the second body of two Jamaican brothers who died after they jumped from the “Jaws” bridge in Martha’s Vineyard last weekend. The grim discovery was made on Thursday, according to officials. Per reports from Massachusetts State Police, a fisherman discovered a body that matched...
Police investigating after McDonald’s food stolen by ‘gang of 50 youths’
Police are investigating after a group of youths stormed a McDonald’s restaurant, saying their behaviour was ‘completely unacceptable’. Watch the footage here:. A group of up to 50 teens thought to be aged between 14 and 16 piled into the restaurant at around 9pm on Sunday 21 August.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
Hunt for driver as he's accused of leaving a couple sprawled across the road in horror late-night hit and run
Police are searching for a rideshare driver as he's accused leaving a couple seriously injured on the road before speeding off in a horror incident. Queensland Police confirmed it was searching for the owner of a black 2018 Nissan X-Trail with Queensland registration SA4B1. The shocking hit and run happened...
Mum & dad arrested for ‘selling SIX-DAY-OLD baby for £3,600 after putting tot up for sale before she was even born’
A MUM and dad have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell their six-day-old baby to strangers for £3,600. Police rescued the infant - along with two other babies for sale - in a sting operation targeting black market middlemen. Officers busted a "buyer" couple aged 48 and 46,...
International Business Times
Father Fatally Shoots His Son, Claims He Mistook The Victim For A Burglar
A man has shot and killed his son after mistaking him for an intruder inside their Florida home. No charges have been filed so far in connection with the death of the victim, identified as 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. Deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible burglary...
