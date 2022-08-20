ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partial foot in a shoe was discovered in one of Yellowstone’s deepest hot springs

By CNN
 4 days ago
courtesy Diane Renkin/Yellowstone National Park/Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images/FILE

CNN — A partial foot inside a shoe was found floating in one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone Park, leading to an investigation by the National Park Service.

An employee made the discovery Tuesday, according to a statement from Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park. The foot was found in the Abyss Pool hot spring, located in the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, said Warthin.

The basin and parking lot were temporarily closed but have since reopened, according to Warthin.

Authorities with the park have ruled out foul play, the National Park Service said in a news release Friday, and believe it may be connected to a possible death last month.

“Evidence from the investigation thus far suggests that an incident involving one individual likely occurred on the morning of July 31, 2022 at Abyss Pool,” the release stated.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, officials said.

The Abyss Pool has a depth of up to 53 feet, according to the National Park Service. It has a temperature of approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit (60 degrees Celsius), said Warthin.

Water in these hot springs can “severely burn” visitors, the service warns on its website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
