Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
AOL Corp
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now
Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
AOL Corp
Jackson Hole, inflation, dollar stores: What to know this week in markets
The attention of the financial world will turn to Grand Teton National Park in the week ahead. The Kansas City Federal Reserve will host its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole this week, with Friday morning's speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to highlight the proceedings as investors search for clues on the central bank's next move.
AOL Corp
After '1,000-year' storm in Dallas, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott chooses not to mention 'climate change'
A day after a “1-in-1,000-year” storm dumped up to 15 inches of rain in Dallas, triggering flash floods that submerged vehicles along a highway and left at least one person dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said that the state is prepared to handle “extreme weather.”
architecturaldigest.com
Janet Jackson Sells Longtime NYC Apartment for $8.8 Million
Singer Janet Jackson has found a buyer for her longtime Central Park West residence, reports The Wall Street Journal. The pop star purchased the unit in 1998 for $2.8 million and listed it last April for $8.995 million. The deluxe dwelling, which offers sweeping Central Park views, has now sold at $8.8 million, slightly below the asking price.
Retirees Reveal the Best Purchase They Ever Made
Now that you've retired and are on a fixed income, you try to spend wisely. This doesn't necessarily mean you're against big-ticket expenses -- you just want to make a good investment....
AOL Corp
Steak, Anyone? Prices for the Best Cuts of Beef Are Falling
Inflation has been hitting people’s grocery-store receipts quite hard, but the tides are turning in at least one category: The price of beef is dropping, especially for higher-end cuts. Compared with the same time a year ago, the four-week period ending August 7 saw retail beef prices drop 0.7...
Correction: Tesla-Stock Split story
NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
AOL Corp
Gucci Opens Boutique in Downtown Detroit
Gucci has unveiled a 3,500-square foot-store in downtown Detroit, showcasing the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Decor collections. It is one of the first global luxury brands to set up shop in downtown Detroit. But the city has had a relationship with Gucci...
Nearly all investors, corporate execs and entrepreneurs see a recession this year or next, survey says
A Stifel survey of corporate executives, business owners and investors found an overwhelming share are bracing for a recession. Some 97% said a recession is either already happening or will arrive this year or next. Separately, top executives have warned earnings could be further dragged down if the US dollar...
marketplace.org
Unengaged workers are fired up about “quiet quitting”
“Quiet quitting” is the new name for a not-entirely-new trend among workers. Essentially, these employees, many on the younger side, are limiting their efforts to what is required of them so they can focus on their priorities outside the job. They’re not taking on extra work, and they’re trying to set boundaries between who they are and what they do for a living.
