AOL Corp

25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Jackson Hole, inflation, dollar stores: What to know this week in markets

The attention of the financial world will turn to Grand Teton National Park in the week ahead. The Kansas City Federal Reserve will host its annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole this week, with Friday morning's speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell expected to highlight the proceedings as investors search for clues on the central bank's next move.
JACKSON, WY
architecturaldigest.com

Janet Jackson Sells Longtime NYC Apartment for $8.8 Million

Singer Janet Jackson has found a buyer for her longtime Central Park West residence, reports The Wall Street Journal. The pop star purchased the unit in 1998 for $2.8 million and listed it last April for $8.995 million. The deluxe dwelling, which offers sweeping Central Park views, has now sold at $8.8 million, slightly below the asking price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Steak, Anyone? Prices for the Best Cuts of Beef Are Falling

Inflation has been hitting people’s grocery-store receipts quite hard, but the tides are turning in at least one category: The price of beef is dropping, especially for higher-end cuts. Compared with the same time a year ago, the four-week period ending August 7 saw retail beef prices drop 0.7...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Associated Press

Correction: Tesla-Stock Split story

NEW YORK (AP) — Unlike its cars, Tesla shares are about to get less expensive. Tesla is splitting its stock 3 for 1, so after the close of trading Tuesday, investors will receive two additional Tesla shares for every one they owned as of Aug. 17. In theory, that should drop Tesla’s share price by about two-thirds before trading starts on Wednesday. Stock splits don’t make a company more valuable or more profitable. Tesla joins stock market heavyweights Amazon and Google parent Alphabet in splitting their high-priced shares this year. Even meme-stock darling GameStop has done a stock split. WHY DO A STOCK SPLIT?
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Gucci Opens Boutique in Downtown Detroit

Gucci has unveiled a 3,500-square foot-store in downtown Detroit, showcasing the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, jewelry, watches and Gucci Decor collections. It is one of the first global luxury brands to set up shop in downtown Detroit. But the city has had a relationship with Gucci...
DETROIT, MI
marketplace.org

Unengaged workers are fired up about “quiet quitting”

“Quiet quitting” is the new name for a not-entirely-new trend among workers. Essentially, these employees, many on the younger side, are limiting their efforts to what is required of them so they can focus on their priorities outside the job. They’re not taking on extra work, and they’re trying to set boundaries between who they are and what they do for a living.
LABOR ISSUES

