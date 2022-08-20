ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, WA

Mia Villanueva Anchors KPTV FOX 12 Noon News

Today marks 1 year for Mia Villanueva at FOX 12 KPTV/Portland. Mia starts year 2 with a schedule change. She is back to a weekday schedule, anchoring the Noon News. “I’m grateful to work for a station where I’m given so much support and opportunity. Cheers to year 2!”
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?

I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
PORTLAND, OR
Autoweek.com

Pat Ganahl, Rodder and Writer, Killed in Drag Racing Accident

Pat Ganahl was the former editor (and frequent contributor to) Street Rodder, Hot Rod, and (most notably) Rod & Custom magazines, a central figure in Rodder's Journal, and the author of numerous books on hot rodding, customs, and drag cars. "He was in the Iacono dragster when it happened. He...
PORTLAND, OR
City
Ridgefield, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
The Oregonian

Enraged, gun-wielding driver speeds through Sunday Parkways

Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.

After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.

Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
VANCOUVER, WA
idesignarch.com

Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard

This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky

PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming

(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
SEASIDE, OR
