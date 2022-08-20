Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Fentanyl use 'like a bomb going off' on Portland's streets and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB reports increase in threats against officers and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: New trial for Tigard doctor's convicted killer begins this week and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Oregon set to receive up to $83.5M in federal small business funding and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
pugetsound.media
Mia Villanueva Anchors KPTV FOX 12 Noon News
Today marks 1 year for Mia Villanueva at FOX 12 KPTV/Portland. Mia starts year 2 with a schedule change. She is back to a weekday schedule, anchoring the Noon News. “I’m grateful to work for a station where I’m given so much support and opportunity. Cheers to year 2!”
pdxfoodpress.com
Is this the most important restaurant in Portland?
I grew up just outside of Portland, born to an extended family of excellent home cooks—avid restaurant goers, not so much. When we did go to restaurants, my father, a child of the Great Depression, prioritized value as the foremost attribute of a dining experience. That’s why just about every restaurant meal of my childhood took place at an all-you-can eat buffet called North’s Chuck Wagon in Beaverton. Back in the 1980s at North’s, three dollars would buy kids 12 and under unlimited fried chicken, endless passes through an iceberg lettuce salad bar, at least ten varieties of overcooked vegetables, an impressive array of tiny plastic dishes of red jello and cheesecake squares, and a roast beef carving station on weekends.
Autoweek.com
Pat Ganahl, Rodder and Writer, Killed in Drag Racing Accident
Pat Ganahl was the former editor (and frequent contributor to) Street Rodder, Hot Rod, and (most notably) Rod & Custom magazines, a central figure in Rodder's Journal, and the author of numerous books on hot rodding, customs, and drag cars. "He was in the Iacono dragster when it happened. He...
Girlfriend of late Oregon tight end Spencer Webb announces pregnancy
The girlfriend of Spencer Webb -- the former Oregon Ducks tight end who died in a cliff-diving accident last month -- announced on social media that she is pregnant with the couple's child.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enraged, gun-wielding driver speeds through Sunday Parkways
Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
WWEEK
You Don’t Have to Drive for Hours to Have an Epic Summer. Here Are Four Portland-Area Escapes.
After spending the past two years close to home, it’s only natural to yearn for escape. But now that Portland is finally flickering back to life, racking up hundreds of miles in the car to experience a soul-replenishing getaway isn’t necessary. We’re home to a list of both natural and entrepreneur-created attractions that is so long you could embark on an adventure every day this summer and never do the same thing twice.
‘Shopping while Black’: Walmart ordered to pay Portland area man $4.4M for summoning police on bogus charges
A Multnomah County jury has slapped Walmart with $4.4 million in damages after a Portland area man said in a lawsuit that a theft prevention employee racially profiled him for “shopping while Black” and tried to have him jailed on bogus charges. Michael Mangum said he felt “disrespected...
Oaks Park establishes new chaperone policy for skating rink after unruly incidents involving young guests
Oaks Park, the venerable amusement park located in Southeast Portland, has instituted a new chaperone policy for its skating rink. As the park website outlines, as of Aug. 19, patrons age 17 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult 21 or older during the 7-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday open skate sessions at the park roller rink.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Day Trip: Playing Tourist Across the Border in Vancouver, Wash.
Ah, Vancouver. If it’s not being confused with the city in Canada, it’s constantly compared to Portland. And yet, there’s no better thing to do when you’re on the Washington side of the Columbia River than to look back at Oregon, and boy, does Vancouver know it. The city’s business and tourist energy is focused hard on its waterfront, which offers both a great view of Mount Hood and the hills of Forest Park.
idesignarch.com
Striking Modern Lake House with Lakeside Terraced Backyard
This modern glass and wood modern home in Lake Oswego, Oregon sits on a steep and narrow lot above Oswego Lake. The design team of Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects, Riverland Homes, Joelle Jarvis Design, and landscape architect Laura Canfield collaborated on the project to build a lake house with outdoor terraces and provide the compact design with large balconies and patios on each level.
Fentanyl ‘like a bomb going off’ in Portland
"It's like a bomb going off in our city. It's huge," said Jeff Woodward with the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon. "It's just created this perfect storm."
Professional skateboarder accused of tagging released from jail
A Multnomah County judge agreed to let the professional skateboarder accused of being a prolific vandal out of jail pending his trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OHSU COVID forecast predicts another month of decline, followed by a new wave
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's COVID infection and hospitalizations have both been trending steadily downward for weeks, and the latest forecast from Oregon Health and Science University predicts that trajectory will continue for at least another month — but a new wave is expected to set in after that.
Here’s who Portland lifeguards are most likely to rescue
It starts with a look on a swimmer’s face. Ben Bridges, a lifeguard for five summers with Portland Parks & Recreation pools, scans the water constantly, counting to 10 as he sweeps his eyes across his assigned zone.
KATU.com
SpaceX Starlink satellites shine bright in the Northwest sky
PORTLAND, Ore — Did you see them? People all over the Northwest are sharing pictures and videos of the SpaceX Starlink-55 satellites that flew over Oregon and Washington earlier this evening. We’d love to see your pictures and videos. Send them to KATU via our Chime In portal.
Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says
A trespassing confrontation between a private security guard and a married couple escalated at lightning speed into a fatal shooting outside a North Portland hardware store on a sunny Memorial Day weekend last year, new video shows. Footage from private guard Logan Gimbel’s body camera reveals for the first time...
Officials ID woman who fell and died at Multnomah Falls
The woman who fell to her death while hiking at Multnomah Falls on Friday has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
beachconnection.net
Feeding Frenzy in One Oregon Coast Town Could Mean Humpback Whales Coming
(Seaside, Oregon) – Pelicans in the north Oregon coast town of Seaside are having a field day at the mouth of the Necanicum River and the estuaries, according to local residents. There's a bit of a feeding frenzy going on, with a good run of anchovies, which brings out the birds in droves. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe)
Portland man who helped smuggle about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state sentenced to federal prison camp
A 40-year-old man who smuggled about $2.5 million worth of Oregon-grown marijuana out of state in large hand-built crates was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in a federal prison camp. Kyle Cerkoney and two friends shipped more than 2,000 pounds of marijuana across the country to places including New...
Portland police identify man killed in Hazelwood shooting as 40-year-old Vancouver man
Portland police have identified the man killed in a shooting last week in the Hazelwood neighborhood as Scott Joseph Tovar, 40, of Vancouver. Tovar died from a gunshot wound, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers responded to reports of a shooting on East Burnside Street at Southeast 127th...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0