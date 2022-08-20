ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

idesignarch.com

Modern Home in Los Altos Hills With Sweeping Valley View

The Olive Tree Residence in Los Altos Hills, California sits high on a hill in the Costal Range with sweeping view of the Santa Clara Valley. Architect Mark English created this modern home design with an open plan that takes full advantage of the spectacular view. The clean modern design and simple palette is balanced by a brightly coloured kitchen.
LOS ALTOS HILLS, CA
rwcpulse.com

Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered

Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
PALO ALTO, CA
WDBO

Serial killer who said he killed to ward off earthquakes dies at 75

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A California inmate who confessed to 13 murders — which he said he committed to prevent earthquakes — in the early 1970s has died in prison. Herbert William Mullin, 75, died Thursday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton. According to California prison officials, his death appeared to be from natural causes.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter dies at 94.

The Monterey Bay community lost a shining light Friday, Aug. 19 when Chuck Baxter, a co-founder of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and longtime marine biology instructor at Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, died after a long bout with cancer. Baxter had an unorthodox path into the field:...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - A man known for contributing to the bagged salad industry passed away Sunday in Denver at age 67. Steve Taylor, born and raised in Salinas, joined Fresh Express in 1987 and helped create the packaged salad industry. He became Chairman and CEO of Fresh Express in 1993 and sold the company The post Salinas packaged salad innovator Steve Taylor dies at 67 appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco lands big budget movie deal to remake a classic

I’ve written a couple of columns in recent months crusading for San Francisco’s return to the big screen. Our city has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, but the movie business kind of dried up recently, costing us millions in lost revenue and and dampening our cinematic reputation. The solution was simple. Use tax incentives to lure Hollywood back north. Well, guess what? That’s exactly what...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

LOS ANGELES - There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted. UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Monterey says the bronze Dennis the Menace park statue has been stolen again. The city says it happened at some point early Sunday morning and was taken from Dennis the Menace Park at 777 Pearl Street. The statue was on a concrete base, but a grinder was used to The post ‘Dennis the Menace’ statue stolen again from Monterey park appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]

