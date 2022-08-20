ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMJ

Fresno Woman With Dementia is Lost

Fresno, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) – A Fresno woman with dementia is lost. 68-year-old Rosie Gaitan was last seen Monday. She lives in the area of Dakota and Maroa avenues in the City of Fresno. Mrs Gaitan has dementia, epilepsy and is at risk for seizures. She also walks with a...
KGET

Visalia woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs earlier this month has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The woman was Jill Erin Todd, 55, of Visalia, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies were dispatched to the hot springs near the Hobo Campground Campsite just before 3:25 a.m. for […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Timeline of Jolissa Fuentes’ disappearance

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two weeks since a Selma woman was last seen, law enforcement and her family are continuing to search for answers. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen driving away from a gas station near Nebraska and Highland avenues in Selma at 4:00 a.m on Sunday, August 7. Fuentes was driving a […]
SELMA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

CBS47 Investigates: Parents call for action on Fresno crosswalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A crosswalk near a Fresno school described by parents as “a disaster waiting to happen” has been the site of several incidents in the last year. The crosswalk is close to Herndon-Barstow Elementary. Since November, the California Highway Patrol responded to four incidents near the school’s crosswalk, two of them involving a bus.
YourCentralValley.com

Meet the new K-9 member of Fresno County’s MAGEC

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC) announced the addition of a new K-9 on Monday. Freyja is a two-year-old female Belgian Malinois that will be assigned to the MAGEC Metro Tactical Team. She will work with her partner, Fresno Police Officer Bryan Patterson – who is a 7-year veteran in […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Couple’s Clever U-Haul Date Night an Example of Growing Trend

A growing number of thrifty millennial and Gen Z sweethearts are ditching established, more expensive date night and anniversary rituals for a night of romance in the back of U-Hauls. Some couples are eagerly showing off their creative, low-cost reimaginings of the rental vehicles on social media, and the internet is loving the ride.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Another Tahoe Joe’s Restaurant Shuttered. Which Ones Remain Open?

The once-thriving Tahoe Joe’s Steakhouse chain, launched in Fresno in the mid-1990s, has suffered its latest casualty. Parent company BBQ Holdings has confirmed that the restaurant’s location in Roseville has permanently closed. It was the last remaining Tahoe Joe’s in the greater Sacramento area. “We did have...
franchising.com

Mountain Mike’s Pizza Proudly Opens New Restaurant In Visalia, California

Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Expansion with Third Visalia Location. August 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce that its newest Visalia restaurant is officially open for business. The location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees, Visalia locals and husband-and-wife duo Harry Singh and Inderjeet Kaur Dhillon, who also own and operate two other Mountain Mike’s locations in Visalia and Tulare. Located on South Mooney Boulevard, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Joaquin Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

New Wave Comic Con is coming to Visalia

New Wave Comic Con happening Saturday at the Wyndham in Visalia. Everything gets started Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9:00 am and ends Sunday, Aug. 28 at 7:00 pm. Get your raffle tickets now for a chance to Win 2 World Series tickets. Tickets are $20 a piece at Big Baller...
VISALIA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Search for missing Selma woman reaches second week

SELMA, Calif. ( ) – A family is still searching for answers two weeks after a Selma woman was reported missing. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at an ampm gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance...
SELMA, CA
KMJ

Boat Engine Fire On Millerton Lake Burns Several People; One Airlifted To Local Hospital

FRIANT, Calif. (KMJ) — An outing on Millerton Lake took a dramatic turn on Saturday afternoon when a small boat caught fire on the water. Firefighters with CAL FIRE Fresno County responded to the call at Millerton Lake around 3:00 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, crews learned a group of people attempted to start their boat’s engine as they prepared to put the small vessel into the water when it suddenly caught on fire.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman who drowned in San Joaquin River

KERMAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who died while swimming in the San Joaquin River has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say, on Sunday around 4:00 p.m., 47-year-old Maria Dolores was at the Skaggs Bridge Park with her husband walking in the San Joaquin River. They were holding hands when […]
KMJ

Selma Police Provide Update on Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference Monday at 3:00 p.m. providing an update on the missing Jolissa Fuentes case. 22-year-old Jolissa went missing on Thursday, August 7th when she drove to the AM/PM to buy some snacks around 4 a.m. Fuentes drives...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

After Chowchilla Kidnapper Parole, Fresno Woman Re-Appointed to the Job

Gov. Gavin Newsom re-appointed a Fresno woman, last Friday, to the state parole board, days after the board voted to release a Chowchilla kidnapper. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation would not say how Mary Thornton voted Aug. 16 to confirm the parole of Chowchilla kidnapper Frederick Woods, 70. He was granted preliminary release at a hearing last March.
FRESNO, CA

