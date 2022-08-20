Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Expansion with Third Visalia Location. August 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Mountain Mike’s Pizza is proud to announce that its newest Visalia restaurant is officially open for business. The location is owned and operated by multi-unit franchisees, Visalia locals and husband-and-wife duo Harry Singh and Inderjeet Kaur Dhillon, who also own and operate two other Mountain Mike’s locations in Visalia and Tulare. Located on South Mooney Boulevard, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for San Joaquin Valley residents and visitors to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO