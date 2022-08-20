Gucci is one of the latest fashion brands to see dollar signs in the business of dressing up pets. People might be cutting back on spending these days but data suggests that pets will convince those who love them to cough up some cash. Pet supply purchases on Afterpay are up 1,085 percent over last year, the “modern layaway” firm found last month. The pay-in-four platform also documented a 21 percent year-on-year jump in pet accessory sales, suggesting that consumers continue to spoil the animals in their lives, even if they have to spread out their payments to do so. Those shopping...

PETS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO