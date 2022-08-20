Read full article on original website
FOUND DOG: Greenbridge – August 23, 2022 9:57 pm
I found this dog today. He had been wandering the streets for hours. Picked up near Greenbridge library. My number is 541-514-4697.
Here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Wednesday
(West Seattle sunflower, photographed by Tom Trulin) Here’s our daily list of what’s happening in West Seattle, mostly from our Event Calendar:. TODAY’S BLOCK DROP: Until 6 pm, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Hope Lutheran School (42nd SW/SW Oregon in The Junction). DROPOFF FOOD DRIVE: Take...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Pre-heat sunset
Thanks to everyone who sent photos of tonight’s splashy sunset – hot pink on a not-so-hot night. The photo above is from David Delgado; the one below, from Ken Maier:. Though today’s high, 81, was only four degrees above normal, the next two days are expected to be notably warmer – then a big cooldown Friday.
LOST DOG: Seen Sloane? – August 22, 2022 5:09 pm
Lost Brown Dog in Arbor Heights. Answers to Sloane. No collar. Medium sized. Please call or text Bruce or. (editor’s note, yes, we’ve pointed out the “sighting” post beneath this one in case it’s their dog – but that one was still on the loose at last report)
ENCAMPMENTS: What the city is saying about the North Delridge cluster
(Photo from email sent to city) In the past two and a half months, the city has cleared longrunning West Seattle RV encampment sites, including 26th/28th/Andover, West Marginal Place, and the northbound side of Harbor Avenue, as well as the tent encampment at Rotary Viewpoint Park/West Seattle Stadium. But the cluster of encampments in North Delridge’s 26th/28th/29th/Juneau/Brandon area remain, even after high-profile area crimes including a murder (though we still don’t know if last week’s sexual assault was related, as police have not released anything more about the suspect whose arrest they announced Friday). We’ve been cc’d on numerous email chains initiated by area residents, some of which initially drew city replies, but more recently have not. Concerns the residents voiced include not just the aforementioned crimes but also fires and ongoing problems from illegally parked vehicles and items obstructing streets to stolen cars being stripped, plus a recent discovery of registered sex offenders in the area.
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Postal pothole patched
When we saw yellow tape up by the Westwood Village drive-up/ride-up mailbox, we feared the worst, given its history. But instead … turns out there’s an asphalt patch in front of it. Will this resolve the infamous pothole problem that came up in comment discussion every time the mailbox made news for other reasons? Let us know next time you use it.
COUNTDOWN: 4 days until Admiral Junction Funktion street party. Here’s the entertainment schedule
We have more information tonight about this Saturday’s Admiral Junction Funktion street party, which will close California SW just north of Admiral Way before, during, and after the noon-9 pm event. It’s a joint presentation of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Admiral Business District, City of Seattle Office of Economic Development Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund, and PCC Community Market – West Seattle (WSB sponsor). The free event is described as “Shopping, dining, drinking, beer gardens, and dancing to live music.” The revelry actually starts – unofficially – the night before, Friday, with a Pre-Funk Bar Crawl (here’s the participant list/schedule). Then on Saturday, you’ll find beer gardens at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), Mission Cantina (2325 California SW), Arthur’s (2311 California SW), and Yen Wor Village (2300 California SW). And here’s the entertainment schedule:
CRIME WATCH: Stolen F-150 seen on ticket cams; car break-in on video
STOLEN PICKUP SEEN ON TICKET CAMS: This vehicle was stolen in Burien but its owners live in West Seattle and it’s turned up on two ticket cameras, including the low bridge, so it might be here somewhere. From Jill:. We had our Ford F250 stolen from Maaco, where we...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert, library changes for next 2 days
For the third consecutive week, a two-day heat wave is in the forecast, and it’s generated a Heat Advisory alert from the National Weather Service. The alert is for noon tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24th) to midnight Thursday night; temperatures could get into the low 90s. Because of the hot weather, the two local branches of the Seattle Public Library that are not, or not fully, air-conditioned will change their hours: The Southwest (9010 35th SW) and West Seattle/Admiral (2306 42nd SW) branches will both open early tomorrow, at 10 am, and will both be closed Thursday.
Sweets, stories, games, giving, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday
(Tigridia – photo sent by Waikikigirl) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Roxhill Elementary (EC Hughes) (34th/Holden). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations again today, 11 am-1 pm...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Yes, buses will return to the high bridge
As we continue counting down to the expected reopening of the West Seattle Bridge on Sunday, September 18th – now less than four weeks away – we’re checking on various questions readers have asked. This one’s been answered before but people are still asking, so we re-checked with Metro: Yes, the buses that formerly used the high bridge will be back on it once it re-opens; Metro’s fall “service change” is happening on Saturday, September 17th, the day before the scheduled reopening, so they’ll be issuing new timetables anyway. Per Metro spokesperson Elaine Porterfield, “Metro will return routes 21, 21X, 50, 55, 56, 57, 120, 125, and C Line to the High Bridge immediately upon reopening. Our fall service change reflects this pathway change. Routes 118 and 119 that previously traveled on the High Bridge will remain intra-Vashon Island routes.” (As for the bridge itself, if you missed our Saturday coverage, crews brought down the first of the work platforms; the rest are scheduled for removal next weekend.)
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Tuesday begins
6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Tuesday, August 23rd. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. ROAD WORK. Spot repaving work...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday
6:01 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Monday, August 22nd. Ferries: WSF continues the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. (UPDATE: 1 boar is out of service until 7:55 am.) Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. The West Seattle Water Taxi...
Kenyon Hall celebration of Lou Magor’s life set for September 17
After West Seattle musician and educator Lou Magor died in April of last year, there was a promise his life eventually would be celebrated in grand style, once it was safer for people to gather. Now, Kenyon Hall – the historic West Seattle venue he ran and championed – is inviting people to that celebration:
TUESDAY: Fauntleroy Fall Festival fundraiser at Wildwood Market
One of the biggest West Seattle events of fall is still two months away – but your next to chance to support the volunteer-organized, donation-funded Fauntleroy Fall Festival is tomorrow. Here’s the announcement:. We are hosting a Fundraiser Tuesday night (August 23rd) from 3-8 pm at Wildwood Market....
