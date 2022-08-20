Read full article on original website
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
ohmymag.co.uk
Omicron: Most people infected with the virus didn't know it, new study shows
If you still haven't tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus yet, you probably got infected without realizing it. According to a new research, the low levels of public awareness about being infected is a major stumbling block for tackling new waves of the pandemic as it means people are unknowingly spreading the virus, Sky News reports.
ohmymag.co.uk
Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India
There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s circular tables have a secret function as this woman discovers (VIDEO)
While McDonald’s keeps the spirit of surprise up for its customers by introducing new items, contests or even due to its alleged shrinking burger size, none of its most ardent customers could have guessed what McDonald’s surprise was to land next. A TikTok clip by a creator named...
Why old COVID-19 vaccine efficacy struggles in face of omicron variants
As Pfizer and Moderna seek FDA authorization for omicron-specific booster shots, health experts dive into why it’s important to study COVID-19 variants and what they can tell us about treatments.
ohmymag.co.uk
Toxic lakes are being discovered, here's what you should know
Swimming is a great way to beat the summer heat. But swimmers beware: blue-green algae has been spotted in many popular parks and lakes across the UK. Despite its name, blue-green ‘algae’ isn’t algae at all. It’s actually a bacterium that multiplies in hot, sunny conditions. While it is completely natural, it is also known to be poisonous to humans and deadly to animals – so don’t be fooled by its hue.
ohmymag.co.uk
This dog’s desperate cries saved her and her seven puppies from near death in a landslide (VIDEO)
This Turkish vet didn’t waste a moment after he heard an animal crying for help. His quick thinking and hours-long efforts saved a mother dog and her seven puppies who got trapped in the rubble after a landslide. What’s more, the hero vet offered the homeless animals a loving family.
ohmymag.co.uk
Neglected boy turns orange after adoptive parents force-fed him carrots
If you have ever wondered that the colour of a fruit or a vegetable can literally change your skin colour, then the answer to that question is, yes. This theory was sadly proved by a little 6-year-old boy, who was neglected and abused severely by his own adoptive parents, so much so that he literally turned orange after being force-fed mostly carrots for his meals.
ohmymag.co.uk
Great white attacks and tears man's kayak in half amid 'plague' numbers of sharks
Imagine yourself relaxing in your canoe, thinking happy thoughts and enjoying the moment in general when suddenly life comes crashing down. This is exactly what happened to a man in Australia when a huge mass came out of the water and grabbed his canoe. It's even more terrifying when it's a great white shark.
ohmymag.co.uk
Giant 'Kraken' like squid found washed up on the shores of South Africa (PHOTOS)
A huge carcass of a giant squid (Architeuthis dux) was discovered washed up on the rocky shore of Scarborough beach in the Western Cape, South Africa, on Tuesday 16 August 2022. The creature, which measured just under 4.5 metres long, is the second representative of its species to be found on the South African coast this year, according to News24.
