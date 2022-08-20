Swimming is a great way to beat the summer heat. But swimmers beware: blue-green algae has been spotted in many popular parks and lakes across the UK. Despite its name, blue-green ‘algae’ isn’t algae at all. It’s actually a bacterium that multiplies in hot, sunny conditions. While it is completely natural, it is also known to be poisonous to humans and deadly to animals – so don’t be fooled by its hue.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO