Omicron: Most people infected with the virus didn't know it, new study shows

If you still haven't tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus yet, you probably got infected without realizing it. According to a new research, the low levels of public awareness about being infected is a major stumbling block for tackling new waves of the pandemic as it means people are unknowingly spreading the virus, Sky News reports.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Tomato flu: Most common symptoms of the new virus circulating in India

There is a new viral infection that doctors in India are warning about. 82 children under the age of five have so far been infected with 26 young people below 10 years also suffering from the disease, according to DailyMail. As investigations are underway to learn more about the disease, there are some symptoms that are common among sufferers.
WORLD
Toxic lakes are being discovered, here's what you should know

Swimming is a great way to beat the summer heat. But swimmers beware: blue-green algae has been spotted in many popular parks and lakes across the UK. Despite its name, blue-green ‘algae’ isn’t algae at all. It’s actually a bacterium that multiplies in hot, sunny conditions. While it is completely natural, it is also known to be poisonous to humans and deadly to animals – so don’t be fooled by its hue.
SCIENCE
Neglected boy turns orange after adoptive parents force-fed him carrots

If you have ever wondered that the colour of a fruit or a vegetable can literally change your skin colour, then the answer to that question is, yes. This theory was sadly proved by a little 6-year-old boy, who was neglected and abused severely by his own adoptive parents, so much so that he literally turned orange after being force-fed mostly carrots for his meals.
KIDS
Giant 'Kraken' like squid found washed up on the shores of South Africa (PHOTOS)

A huge carcass of a giant squid (Architeuthis dux) was discovered washed up on the rocky shore of Scarborough beach in the Western Cape, South Africa, on Tuesday 16 August 2022. The creature, which measured just under 4.5 metres long, is the second representative of its species to be found on the South African coast this year, according to News24.
