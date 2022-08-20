Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space
Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
NASA’s Hubble Captures Something Strange Never Seen Before In A Normal Star
Betelgeuse is a beautiful, ruby-red, glimmering star located on the upper right shoulder of the winter constellation Orion the Hunter. However, astronomers recognize it as a pulsating monster with a 400-day heartbeat when observed up close. This old star is a supergiant because of its astounding expansion to a diameter...
A solar storm emerging from a hole in the Sun will hit Earth on Wednesday
The peak of the solar cycle is expected in 2025. Solar debris can take up to 18 hours to reach the Earth. The expected impact of the storm will be minimal. A solar storm that has erupted from a hole in the Sun's southern atmosphere is expected to reach the Earth this Wednesday, Live Science has reported.
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
RELATED PEOPLE
Incredible new James Webb photos show dazzling auroras on Jupiter
Jupiter is a beautiful planet, and one of the most eye-catching that you’ll find within our solar system. The gas giant just has a lot going on. And now, thanks to the power of the James Webb space telescope, we’ve been given a spectacular view of auroras on Jupiter. Additionally, James Webb has captured some amazing images of the planet’s haze and details like never before.
The "entrance to hell" hole is the deepest artificial point on Earth
Kola Superdeep BoreholeCredit: Andre Belozeroff; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Kola Superdeep Borehole is the deepest man-made hole on Earth. It is also the deepest artificial point on Earth.
Good News Network
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
'Dazzling displays': Aurora borealis might be visible across northern US tonight
Keep an eye to the sky Wednesday night if you live across the far northern U.S.: The aurora borealis, or northern lights, may be making a rare appearance. Recent explosions on the surface of the sun have sent clouds of charged particles, known as coronal mass ejections, hurtling through the solar system, according to AccuWeather.
The 7 most terrifying things in space
Space: the final frontier. The region between our home planet and everything else in the universe is a big unknown — full of untold wonders, celestial objects so big they boggle the mind, and some truly catastrophic events. Here are seven of the most terrifying things in space. 1....
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Geomagnetic Storm Expected To Hit Earth Today After The Sun Spewed Out A Solar Flare
A solar storm hurtling from a hole in the Sun is expected to hit the Earth today (Wednesday, August 3). Live Science reports that forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said a minor G-1 geomagnetic storm might hit the planet. The NOAA...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In a single month, the James Webb Space Telescope has seen the oldest galaxies, messy cosmic collisions, and a hot gas planet's atmosphere
In the month since the space telescope released its first batch of images, it's deluged astronomers with observations of distant cosmic objects.
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
'I've Been To The Deepest Point Of The Ocean—Here's What I Saw'
This experience was equivalent to going to space.
natureworldnews.com
Large 'Cannibal' Solar Flare On the Way, Scientists Worried of Potential Radiation Storm
Earth is at risk of "radiation storms" and "cannibal" Sun eruptions due to solar storms. Major interruptions might befall the aircraft as a "cannibal" solar flare hurtles toward the US. Cannibal Coronal Mass Ejection. According to space-weather researchers, a cannibal coronal mass ejection (CME) may be headed for Earth. The...
americanmilitarynews.com
Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission
It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
Severe droughts are bringing archaeological wonders and historic horrors to the surface
The summer of 2022 may be remembered the world over as one of the driest in recent history due to the impacts of climate change. Countries around the world are experiencing drought conditions, including 41 percent of the United States and 47 percent of the European Union as of August 16. In the Horn of Africa on the eastern tip of the continent, 22 million people are struggling to find food after a years long drought has damaged crop yields and typically twice annual rainy seasons haven’t materialized. Meanwhile, China is facing its worst drought on record. Parts of the Yangtze River have become so low that it’s affecting the country’s hydroelectric power. The Sichuan provincial government declared that water flow to the province’s hydropower reservoirs had dropped by half and that the province was at the highest warning level of “particularly severe.” In response, the nation plans to try a a geoengineering technique called cloud seeding, that uses chemicals to generate rain.
Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet
The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
NASA released an audio clip of a black hole, and it's pretty spooky
Black holes push waves of pressure through the galaxies around them. It can sound like a wailing alien ghost, or like beautiful music.
Comments / 0