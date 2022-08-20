Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
UPDATE: Traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market Street reported operational again
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of this time, all traffic lights around Eastwood Road and Market St. are running as intended, according to New Hanover County dispatch. Traffic lights near the intersection of Eastwood Road and Market St. were reportedly down around noon on Aug. 23. Multiple intersections were affected following a downed tree that caused power issues.
foxwilmington.com
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
I-95 in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire, NCDOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County remained slow Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle fire that briefly closed the southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened about 12:10 p.m., and southbound I-95 was closed at mile-marker 5 near Raynham Road, exit 7, […]
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach leaders say lake at sporting complex is safe despite public concerns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — City officials recently said a lake housing a popular attraction at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex is safe, despite receiving concerns and questions about the condition of its water from the public. The attraction, Shark Wake Park 843, is a cable wakeboarding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power restored to most of 2,600 Horry Electric customers affected by outage along Highway 90 east of Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all about 175 customers of the 2,600 Horry Horry Electric Cooperative customers affected by an outage Tuesday afternoon, according to the utility’s website. The original outage affected an area along Highway 90 between Issac Drive and Mill Hill Road, a map on the utility company’s […]
wpde.com
Old vehicles being pulled from Waccamaw River; 1920s-era locomotive located among search
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — There’s a project underway where Blackwater Dredging Company is pulling old vehicles from the Waccamaw River and disposing of them. They just pulled out a 1920s-era locomotive. It’s been there on the property of the Grand Strand Water and Sewer Authority for years.
WMBF
‘She’s going to be missed very much’: Dillon County school community mourns the loss of its elementary school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of its principal just a few days into the new school year. Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School and worked in the Dillon School District for 25 years.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
Bladen County Detention Center jailor arrested for impersonating a police officer
Brunswick Co. Schools to offer in-school 7th and 12th grade immunizations. Officials stress importance of internet safety after recent arrest. Local groups partnering to provide permanent supportive housing at Driftwood. Local groups partnering to provide permanent supportive housing at Driftwood. Behind the scenes of Fading Ink: an upcoming short film...
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Eyes Millions More in Federal Funding
Whiteville could see “dramatic” improvements in its water and wastewater systems, if the city is approved for two additional federal grants. At tonight’s city council meeting, City Manager Darren Currie will discuss applications for more than $9 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. The funds would be in addition to more than $11 million in ARP funding already obtained by Whiteville, according to Currie’s memo to the council.
nrcolumbus.com
Tabor City EMS celebrates reaching paramedic level
A wonderful time of celebration took place at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Tabor City Emergency Services building as the staff celebrated the accomplishment of advancing to a paramedic-level EMS agency. Chief Darren Norris congratulated his team on all their arduous work, and a delicious meal was served. We appreciate all they do for our community, and we are immensely proud of them for their achievement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrcolumbus.com
County schools make staff moves
After closed session discussion at the Aug. 8 meeting, the Columbus County Board of Education unanimously approved personnel recommendations from Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Shari Bavis, part-time child nutrition worker and bus driver/West Columbus School; Ashley Cartrette, lead teacher/Williams Township; Randy Cartrette, English teacher/Tabor City Middle; Araceli...
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home Now For Sale In Myrtle Beach, SC (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson
Here is the most expensive home now for sale in Myrtle Beach, SC, This 9,500+ square foot home is in the Grand Dunes community just off highway 17. It is at the very northern tip of the Myrtle Beach area before you get into the area that divides Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. As you can see in this video tour it is fit for a Roman Emperor.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center. Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enrollment numbers in publics schools elevating across the Cape Fear
Southeastern, NC (WWAY)– According to The National Center for Education Statistics, nationally, enrollment numbers in public schools are down since the start of the pandemic in 2020, but that is not the case here in the Cape Fear. Public school systems across the area are seeing consistent, if not...
columbuscountynews.com
McKamey Jury Selection Begins
Jury selection for the long-delayed capital murder trial of James McKamey got underway today (Monday). McKamey is charged with the 2016 stabbing and slashing death of Carol Greer in Whiteville. He allegedly attacked Greer after getting a ride with Greer’s neighbor from Columbus Regional, then assaulting the neighbor. She managed to fight him off, police said at the time, and McKamey crossed a hedgerow, where he found Greer in her yard.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville Council considers planning board appointees
At its 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday (tonight), Whiteville City Council will consider the reappointment of three members of its Planning Board and Board of Adjustment. If reappointed to another three-year term, these officeholders will continue to influence the policies, ordinances and zoning changes enacted by the City of Whiteville. The...
columbuscountynews.com
Mental Health Clinic Goes Mobile
After much hard work and dedication, Coastal Horizons has launched their mobile mental health clinic in Columbus County. Plans for the unit began coming together earlier this year. The office on wheels is being funded by federal and state dollars contracted through Trillium Health Resources, but the ultimate goal to...
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
Comments / 0