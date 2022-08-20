Read full article on original website
Ledger Independent
McNeill, Cotterill present annual review
On Monday, Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill, presented the annual state of the community addresses. McNeill began by saying Mason County is one of his favorite things to talk about and promote and that so many positive things are happening in the community. “We must...
Ledger Independent
Ripley’s move to place cemetery levy on November ballot comes to a halt
RIPLEY, Ohio — The Village of Ripley’s move to get a cemetery levy issue placed on the November ballot came to a halt during a council meeting held Aug. 9. The Village of Ripley’s fund for the mowing and upkeep of Maplewood Cemetery is running low, and with rising expenses the cost is expected to grow in years to come.
