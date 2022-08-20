ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Rockies the early winners in Padres-Brewers Josh Hader trade?

The MLB trade deadline brought about many unintended consequences for several teams, including the Colorado Rockies. When the San Diego Padres traded for four-time All-Star Josh Hader, they expected him to be a reliable closer and anchor in their bullpen. The Milwaukee Brewers — who sent Hader to the Padres — believed they could improve their team with the pieces they received in return.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Cardinals Legends Received A Nice Gesture From A Rival

This weekend, Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina made their final pass through Chase Field as the St. Louis Cardinals took on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The two Cards legends had weekends to remember. Though Molina missed the final two games, having to tend to a personal matter in Puerto Rico, he...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Former Braves Top Prospect set to make his MLB Debut

Right before the 2022 MLB Draft, the Braves traded Andrew Hoffman and then top prospect Drew Waters to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for the 35th pick in the MLB Draft — that pick would eventually become High School right-handed Pitcher JR Ritchie. Atlanta didn’t have space in their outfield for Waters, and the farm system needed a fresh infusion of younger talent to help clear the logjam in AAA. Now, Waters is getting the call for his new team:
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
City
Oakland, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Oakland, MN
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
AthlonSports.com

Minnesota Vikings Are Cutting A Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings announced a significant roster cut this Monday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is released a veteran wide receiver. That receiver is 30-year-old Albert Wilson. The Vikings announced on Monday afternoon that they're cutting veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson. Wilson recently caught two touchdown passes from Kellen Mond...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates rookie SS Oneil Cruz makes history with 122.4 MPH single

Cruz is one of the most highly-touted rookies in the game and made his major league debut in 2021 by going 3-for-9 with one home run and three RBI over two games. The 23-year-old began the 2022 campaign in the minors, but after slashing .233/.337/.424 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 54 games at Triple-A, he was promoted in mid-June.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Braves make roster move ahead of their series against Pirates

Given the Braves chose to start Ozuna yesterday, I’m not surprised at all that they elected to designate Ryan Goins for assignment instead. A DUI isn’t something players should be released over, but when there is a pattern of unacceptable behavior combined with his below-average production, there’s no reason Ozuna should still be on the 26-man roster, let alone starting. Hopefully, his days are numbered in Atlanta. I don’t see how he could possibly remain on the roster when Ozzie Albies returns.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Chris Archer
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Homer
Person
Nick Allen
Yardbarker

Yankees Writer Puts The Pressure On A Recent Addition

The New York Yankees have been a floundering franchise over the last month. Even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino, and Harrison Bader, the team is still seemingly out of its groove. One move that is still being questioned by Yankees fans and baseball pundits is the deal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Risers and Fallers from MLB Pipeline’s new Top 30 Prospects list for the Braves

The Braves have had a lot of movement in their prospect rankings, and even though Vaughn Grissom is still considered a prospect, that may not be the case for long. He’s 21 at-bats away from losing his prospect status, a feat he will likely achieve in the coming days. Still, MLBPipeline has Grissom at the top of Atlanta’s Rankings:
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sat#The Texas Rangers#Cleveland Guardians
Yardbarker

MLB has the Braves near their bottom of their updated farm system rankings

As expected, the outlook on the Braves farm system isn’t exactly great. Thankfully, this results from being aggressive with promotions, making trades, and generally graduating contributors. Other teams aren’t as lucky (the Angels at 30th). Now, the Braves farm sits at 27th on MLB Pipeline’s Rankings:. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Max Scherzer Passed A Legend On An All-Time List

Max Scherzer took the mound on Monday night as the New York Mets opened up a brief two-game Subway Series with the New York Yankees. It wasn’t his best outing by any stretch, as he allowed four runs, but he did go 6.2 innings and struck out three batters while walking just one.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka talks about his second rehab start in Gwinnett

Yesterday, Mike Soroka‘s rehab assignment was transferred to Gwinnett, where he made his second start since returning to the mound. In his first outing, Soroka was nearly untouchable for the Rome Braves, striking out eight of the first nine batters he faced and tossing four scoreless innings. He couldn’t have dreamt up a better showing for his return to the mound, but there were several bumps in the road for Soroka in his second start with the Stripers.
MLB
Yardbarker

Bears Cut Five Players

Newsome, 23, was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract. During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marci Canha, the Phenomenal Wife of Mets Pro Mark Canha

Mark Canha is having an eventful season since signing with the New York Mets in 2021. Meanwhile, his other half has been attracting attention, too. Although Mark Canha’s wife, Marci Canha, has a limited social media presence, she does grace the outfielder’s Instagram among food posts from time to time. And she also occasionally stirs up her husband’s fans in Twitterverse, from celebrating their move to New York to correcting the pronunciation of their last name and even advocating for social justice alongside her husband. Either way, Mets Nation can’t get enough of this WAG and want to know more about her background. We reveal more about Mark Canha’s amazing wife in this Marci Canha wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy