Washington reports first human case of disease from ticks caught locally
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man in Whatcom County was discovered as Washington’s first local human case of the tick-borne disease anaplasmosis on August 8, 2022. The man is in his 80s and is now recovering after hospitalization for the severe disease, according to the Washington state Department of Health.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
Tiny Washington Area Among The Most Humid Places In The U.S.
House Method ranked the most and least humid cities in the U.S.
KOMO News
Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion Monday to stop the expansion of a methane gas pipeline in the state. The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is owned by the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline. Ferguson's motion claims the company's request to expand would...
Man Catches First Case Of Tick-Borne Disease In Washington State
The first locally caused case of a disease spread by ticks called Anaplasmosis has left a Washington State man in the hospital. This isn't the first time the disease has appeared here, but the first time that the case originated in Washington State. Other cases were from people traveling outside of Washington and then getting sick back home.
Washington state officials investigate outbreak of infections caused by E. coli
An outbreak of infections from E. coli is under investigation in the Seattle-King County area. There have been several patients confirmed in the outbreak. All seven are from East African communities within the county. Genetic fingerprinting results (whole genome sequencing) indicate that all seven ill people have the same genetic strain meaning they likely have a common source of infection, according to public health officials.
No Steelhead Retention in Parts of John Day, Umatilla, Walla Walla Rivers
While upriver Columbia River steelhead returns have improved this year, returns of hatchery and/or wild fish to several northeast Oregon tributaries are still expected to be low. According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, extra protections are needed for both wild and hatchery fish. Portions of these rivers...
Beware of Ticks When Going Outdoors
A Washington resident was recently hospitalized after getting a tick bite locally in the state. This is the first case where someone got infected by a tick locally in Washington. An 80-year-old man from Whatcom County is currently in recovery after contracting anaplasmosis, a tick-borne disease that causes fever, headache,...
Noxious weed poisoning horses in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture is investigating some reports of horses becoming sick from hoary alyssum in hay. Hoary alyssum is a noxious weed that is poisonous to horses. It causes fever, diarrhea, swelling or other problems with their hooves, or can be fatal if...
Washington’s 60 Most Timeless Inventions
Sixty years ago, at what would be the apex of the Century 21 Exposition, there was a problem. Just below the titular point of the Space Needle, a revolving restaurant patented by Seattle architect John Graham promised to dazzle diners atop the futuristic landmark of the 1962 World’s Fair. Once per hour, the Eye of the Needle would make a full rotation. Patrons didn’t have to move a muscle for a panoramic view of our peaks and shores. But this constant whirl would tangle the corded phones of the times. Visitors would need a new way to brag about the experience from their seats.
Airline serving Tri-Cities files for bankruptcy. What to do if you had a flight scheduled
The airline offered direct flights to Reno from the Tri-Cities.
Yakima Valley Memorial has the busiest emergency room in Washington
YAKIMA, Wash. – According to the Washington State Hospital Association, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital has the busiest emergency room in the entire state. In 2021 they saw more than 86 thousand patients. Chief Medical Officer at YVM Dr. Marty Brueggemann said some of the reasons is lack of access...
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
Traffic backing up on I-90 at state line now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vehicle fire on the shoulder of I-90 westbound blocked traffic near the state line earlier on Sunday. The Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO said to expect long delays in the area during the time of the backup. Traffic is now fully open in the...
Pick-A-Ticket To The Washington State Fair
Listen to 98.7 The Bull for keywords all this week to win tickets to your choice of shows at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, WA!. The keywords are at 9:00, 11:00, & 1:00p with Jake, 3:00 & 5:00 with Danny, and 7:00 with Cassidy Quinn. Once you have the...
Man charged more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read. A 34-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read in Kitsap County.
Mount Vernon seeks to identify victim struck by train
A man who died from his injuries after he was struck by a train on July 29 in Mount Vernon has yet to be identified, Mount Vernon Police said Monday. Police and Skagit County Coroner's Office is requesting the help of the public in identifying the victim, who was believed to be in his 30s, approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 inches tall and medium complexion, according to police.
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
