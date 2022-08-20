Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2
BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown
Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
247Sports
Rich Rodriguez accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on Jacksonville State practice
Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is beginning his first year as head coach of the Gamecocks, and he is already involved in headlines before the season even begins. Ahead of Jacksonville State starting its season on Saturday afternoon against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez publicly accused Lumberjack coaches of spying on his team during the spring. The coach also said an unidentified individual was seen videotaping the Gamecocks during a recent practice.
birminghamtimes.com
Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach
Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Miscues doom Panthers in loss to Guntersville
Photo: Southside Jerrod Harden (right) battles against Springville’s Chandler Chancellor during the Panthers’ 21-7 loss in high school football on August 19. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Guntersville turned three first-half turnovers into three touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Southside on August 18 at Barney Hood Stadium.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Edric Hill commitment means for Alabama
Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s 21st commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Hill’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama’s wide receiver room for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Pete Golding is about to have his big year at Alabama, and here is why
Pete Golding has the pieces in place for a big year at Alabama in the fall. As a fifth-year defensive assistant, the 38-year-old play-caller has veteran leadership at all levels of the defense. Golding has experienced defensive linemen, linebackers, and defensive backs. The Crimson Tide has made it through preseason...
Mountain Brook, August 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Vestavia Hills High School football team will have a game with Mountain Brook High School on August 22, 2022, 17:00:00. Vestavia Hills High SchoolMountain Brook High School.
spectrumlocalnews.com
QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams
NEW YORK (AP) — QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson Jr. among six players from No. 1 Alabama selected to preseason AP All-America teams. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
thebamabuzz.com
15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22
We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
Bham Now
9 tasty restaurants in Bessemer + Hueytown you need to try, including Alabama’s oldest restaurant
From good ole Southern classics to BBQ to a vegan cafe, Bessemer and Hueytown have so many yummy restaurants. Keep reading to find the spot you should grab a bite the next time you’re in one of these towns. 1. The Bright Star. Transporting you to Greece, this Alabama...
Shelby Reporter
Guthrie’s coming to 280
NORTH SHELBY– A new Guthrie’s restaurant is coming to U.S 280 in the coming months. The new restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby’s building at 4629 U.S. 280. “We’re just glad to be back in Birmingham,” Vice President of Operations, Jason Oliver said. “(We’re) coming back strong.”
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
wbrc.com
New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
wbrc.com
Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Alabama
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best restaurant's in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
