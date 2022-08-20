ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

2 JEFCOED football games moved because fields not ready

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools are having to move the locations of two football games this week. Center Point’s game against Aliceville will now be played at Legion Field. Game time is still 7 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022. Hueytown’s game against Clay-Chalkville will now be...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 2

BARTLETT (TENN.) (1-0) AT HOOVER (0-1) Last week: Class 7A fifth-ranked Hoover fell 17-14 to Auburn while Bartlett beat Pure Academy (Tenn.) 32-6. The skinny: It’s the first meeting between the teams. RB Ahmari Williams led the Hoover ground game with 131 yards, including a 27-yard scoring run, on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Bama Basketball Player Gives Back to Hometown

Former Alabama guard and current New Orleans Pelican, Kira Lewis Jr., gave back to his former high school this week. Lewis and his foundation purchased three custom uniforms for the Hazel Green high school boys basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Trojans will be receiving a package that comes with a silver uniform set, a white uniform set, and a red uniform set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rich Rodriguez accuses Stephen F. Austin of spying on Jacksonville State practice

Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez is beginning his first year as head coach of the Gamecocks, and he is already involved in headlines before the season even begins. Ahead of Jacksonville State starting its season on Saturday afternoon against Stephen F. Austin, Rodriguez publicly accused Lumberjack coaches of spying on his team during the spring. The coach also said an unidentified individual was seen videotaping the Gamecocks during a recent practice.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Miles College Prepares for Opener With 6 QBs Who Are ‘Capable,’ Says Coach

Sam Shade’s most recent coaching experience was leading the Pinson Valley Indians. But the former Alabama defensive standout brings college experience with him into his first season leading the Miles College Golden Bears. “The one thing I think some people don’t remember is that I actually coached college football...
FAIRFIELD, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Miscues doom Panthers in loss to Guntersville

Photo: Southside Jerrod Harden (right) battles against Springville’s Chandler Chancellor during the Panthers’ 21-7 loss in high school football on August 19. (Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Guntersville turned three first-half turnovers into three touchdowns on the way to a 21-7 victory over Southside on August 18 at Barney Hood Stadium.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Edric Hill commitment means for Alabama

Edric Hill announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s 21st commit in the 2023 recruiting class. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of what Hill’s commitment means for the Crimson Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Previewing Alabama’s wide receiver room for the 2022 season

As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 22

We’ve got the inside scoop on 15 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) research building in Birmingham. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates grand opening

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Hero Doughnuts and Buns celebrates its grand opening on Tuesday, August 23. Hero Doughnuts will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It all started with great dough—brioche style—in a two-day process. Doughnuts and buns handmade with that dough paved the way for award-winning burgers, full […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Guthrie’s coming to 280

NORTH SHELBY– A new Guthrie’s restaurant is coming to U.S 280 in the coming months. The new restaurant will be located in the former Zaxby’s building at 4629 U.S. 280. “We’re just glad to be back in Birmingham,” Vice President of Operations, Jason Oliver said. “(We’re) coming back strong.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New Tuscaloosa city ordinance may increase safety on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the start of college football season approaches, Tuscaloosa city leaders hope they have addressed the crowding issue that comes along with home games. Tuscaloosa city councilors passed a queuing ordinance last week that requires any business to get a permit if it allows patrons to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tree falls on house, car in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - A tree fell on a house and a car in Vestavia Hills Monday afternoon. It happened on Shallowford Circle around 2:00 p.m. Captain Shane Ware with Vestavia Hills Police said no one was hurt and no one was home at the time of the accident.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

