Vuelta a España 2022 standings: Who's leading the race after stage fifteen?

Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) climbed to a spectacular victory atop Sierra Nevada on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España . The 22-year-old was the last survivor of the day's breakaway, taking 1-23 back at the summit to move into eighth in the overall standings.

Once again, Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) suffered in the high mountains and lost valuable seconds to his GC rivals. The Belgian finished tenth on the stage, limiting his losses to maintain his race lead. Evenepoel continues to top the standings, but his advantage over Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has been reduced to 1-34.

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) still dominates the green jersey competition with 284 points, 173 ahead of Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) who is in second place.

Evenepoel remains in the lead of the youth classification, but as he is currently wearing red at the race, second-placed Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) holds the white jersey on the Belgian's behalf. UAE Team Emirates are in control of the teams classification.

Fourth on stage 15, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck) extended his tally in the mountains classification to 59 points.

Vuelta a España 2022 stage fifteen results

1. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM, in 4-17-17

2. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 1-23

3. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Qazaqstan, at 1-25

4. Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 1-30

5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

6. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën, both at 1-44

7. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates

8. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

9. Louis Meintjes (ZAf) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux, all at 1-55

10. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, at 1-59



Vuelta a España 2022 general classification after stage fifteen

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 56-40-49

2. Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-34

3. Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, at 2-01

4. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, at 4-49

5. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-16

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana Qazaqstan, at 5-24

7. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 7-00

8. Thymen Arsenman (Ned) Team DSM, at 7-05

9. Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën, at 8-57

10. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 11-36



Vuelta a España 2022 points classification after stage fifteen

1. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, 284pts

2. Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain Victorious, 111pts

3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, 107pts

4. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, 100pts

5. Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, 99pts



Vuelta a España 2022 mountains classification after stage fifteen

1. Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 59pts

2. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers, 30pts

3. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM, 22pts

4. Robert Stannard (Aus) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 21pts

5. Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, 20pts

Vuelta a España 2022 youth classification after stage fifteen

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, in 56-40-49

2. Juan Ayuso (Esp) UAE Team Emirates, at 4-49

3. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers, at 5-16

4. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 7-00

5. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM, at 7-05





Vuelta a España 2022 teams classification after stage fifteen

1. UAE Team Emirates, in 169-17-58

2. Ineos Grenadiers, at 29-50

3. Astana Qazaqstan, at 43-48

4. Bora-Hansgrohe, at 51-12

5. Movistar, at 52-39

