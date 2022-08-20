Read full article on original website
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
Grand Mesa: Hiking Down Colorado’s Crag Crest to Cottonwood Lake #1
Cottonwood Lake is an incredible place to fish, camp, and enjoy kayaks and small watercraft. Colorado's Grand Mesa is home to several amazing mountain lakes including this one. The Lake of the Woods trail will also get you to Cottonwood Lake after a 5+ mile walk. One thing we all...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
15 Pics From Our Spooky Hike Through Colorado’s Mining Past
One thing you can't say about Colorado is that it's boring. Especially if you love the great outdoors and hiking is one of the things that you enjoy the most. There are so many different trails, types of trails, terrain, skill levels and payoffs that you can live here all of your life and still not hit every trail.
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
This Stunning Evergreen Castle has its Own Moat and Waterfalls
It's not every day that a castle in Colorado gets listed for sale. Especially one with a moat. Yep, you read that right. There is a castle for sale in the state of Colorado with a moat. The Evergreen, Colorado home listed on Realtor was built in 1999 and is...
Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall. It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow. Colorado's First Snow For...
How Colorado Helped Steve Martin Sell 1 Million Copies of ‘King Tut’
Steve Martin is one of those rare American treasures. The man is funny, wickedly smart, a talented actor and musician. These days, you'll find him on "Only Murders in the Building," on Hulu but Steve's biggest radio hit in 1978 does involve Colorado. Sure, it was a "novelty" song, but...
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog? I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
When is the best time to see fall colors in Colorado?
COLORADO, USA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado. Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. Sometimes it seems to happen almost overnight. Leaves change color each fall when they stop photosynthesis so they can rest for the winter when there...
Restart Please: Coloradans Are Burnt Out and Done with 2022
All work and no play leads to a quick burnout here in Colorado. According to new data compiled by MyBioSource, workers in Colorado are completely over this year and have been since summer. Location, Location, Location: Burnout in Colorado Workers. Each new year typically brings new energy and a renewed...
Is This Truly The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?
Colorado has more amazing Mexican restaurants than maybe any other state I've ever visited. One local Mexican joint, in particular, has been named the best in the whole state. Do you agree?. Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado?. If I was asked to tell you what my favorite type of food...
Bridey Murphy Allegedly Died + Returned as a Colorado Housewife
A strange and intriguing tale involving reincarnation and something called Cryptomnesia began right here in Colorado. Take a look at the legend of Bridey Murphy, the woman who died and was allegedly reincarnated into the body of a Colorado housewife. Who Was Bridey Murphy?. The original, and what some believe...
Fall is officially one month away - and it looks like it, too
COLORADO, USA — Summer lovers, you may want to stop reading here. Fall is officially one month away, and if you look west from Denver and squint, it looks like it too. Snow covered Colorado's highest peaks on Monday, including Pikes Peak, an obvious indicator that cooler temperatures are just around the corner.
coloradosun.com
One person’s trash, another’s treasure: Donors, buyers flock to Colorado thrift stores amid post-pandemic resurgence
Scanning the shelves at Goodwill’s Parker retail thrift store, Tammy Nelson wasn’t really looking for eight ceramic bowls and the curious metal stand that might once have been a candleholder. Those are just the items that fill her shopping cart. What she actually brings to the register are...
A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
Community Gives Colorado Girl with Rare Disease Her Own Prom
Everybody loves a good feel-good story, and a recent one comes from right here in Colorado as a teenage girl with a rare, life-threatening disease was given her own prom by the community. Colorado Girl Has a Rare, Devastating Disease. The girl is 13-year-old Amaria Granger of Pueblo, Colorado, and...
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
