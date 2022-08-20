ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
9NEWS

When is the best time to see fall colors in Colorado?

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado. Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. Sometimes it seems to happen almost overnight. Leaves change color each fall when they stop photosynthesis so they can rest for the winter when there...
9NEWS

Fall is officially one month away - and it looks like it, too

COLORADO, USA — Summer lovers, you may want to stop reading here. Fall is officially one month away, and if you look west from Denver and squint, it looks like it too. Snow covered Colorado's highest peaks on Monday, including Pikes Peak, an obvious indicator that cooler temperatures are just around the corner.
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado City is Top 25 in the Country for Thrift Shopping

The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though.
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

