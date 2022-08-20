ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

4 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason Week 2

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiQwO_0hOqkYnq00

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Washington Commanders in preseason Week 2.

After wrapping training camp and facing the Bears in preseason Week 1, the pressure is officially on for those players on the roster bubble. The Chiefs’ 85-man roster is as competitive as ever, with several players still in contention for a few roster spots. A lot of those players will need a strong performance this week in order to make their case. Time is running short and they’ll have even fewer opportunities to flash in preseason Week 2, with the starters expected to play anywhere from a few series to the full first half of the game.

Here’s a look at four players on the roster bubble who need a strong performance against the Commanders in preseason Week 2:

RB Derrick Gore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bAAC1_0hOqkYnq00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

In 11 games last season, Gore had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also had the team’s long run of the year with a 51-yard scamper against the Raiders. The coaching staff never seemed to fully trust him to carry the load last season and we might be seeing why during training camp and the preseason. He’s been inconsistent catching the football at practice and during preseason Week 1. He also fumbled against the Bears, albeit on a play that he was injured. Gore could be on a collision course for the practice squad again without a world-beating performance in preseason Week 2.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUGKR_0hOqkYnq00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bootle was trending down in our first post-game stock watch of the year following preseason Week 1. The second-year corner didn’t have any highlight moments in Chicago, but he certainly had a low moment. He got beat off the line of scrimmage by Bears WR Dante Pettis on fourth down for a 25-yard reception. Bootle has been a favorite of the coaching staff since last season when they began grooming him for the slot corner role. The bottom line is that he needs to show more impactful play on the field in preseason Week 2.

RT Darian Kinnard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYf1O_0hOqkYnq00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

I suggested in my most recent 53-man roster projection that Kinnard might not be a lock to make the team because he has looked like a rookie fifth-round draft pick to this point. He’s been playing with the third-string at tackle and there has recently been some chatter about him possibly needing to kick inside and play guard. It’d be nice to see him stand out against the Commanders while playing what should be lesser competition. A big performance would go a long way toward reassuring the coaching staff that he can develop throughout the season and is worthy of a roster spot.

QB Dustin Crum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YZEBy_0hOqkYnq00
Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Chad Henne isn’t getting any snaps this week in order to get both Crum and Shane Buechele an extended look. After an ugly debut in preseason Week 1 that saw Crum go just 6-of-11 for 18 yards, the rookie quarterback needs a bounce-back performance in the worst possible way. He didn’t exactly have the best supporting cast, with his offensive line allowing a ton of pressure. That said, he’s already lucky that he wasn’t among the team’s first wave of roster cuts. In order to survive the next wave of cuts, he’s going to need to show more.

Bonus: Everyone who we mentioned in our Week 1 post

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtOb4_0hOqkYnq00
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

I would say that Taylor Stallworth actually performed the best of the four players I mentioned, with two total tackles, a half-sack and a QB hit. Everyone else, however, really struggled to make a significant impact.

Ronald Jones probably had the worst day. He had 4 carries for 1 yard, wasn’t targeted in the passing game and allowed a sack on one of his two pass-blocking snaps. He didn’t get any opportunities by the starting offensive line, but he needs to show something this week regardless.

Josh Gordon had three targets on the day for no receptions. He almost made a nice toe-tapping sideline grab, but he was ruled out of bounds. Really, it felt like more of the same from Gordon, who really struggled when he was on the 53-man roster last season.

Finally, there is Chris Lammons, who has made the team as a special teamer in the past. He actually didn’t look great on special teams in preseason Week 1. He needs to do better this week if he’s going to secure a spot.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Atlanta Falcons have a good problem at quarterback

There is an old saw about football. If you have two (or more) quarterbacks, you have none. However, the Atlanta Falcons might be turning that on its head. This past offseason the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota, the former second-overall selection, to a two-year deal. Then in the draft, Atlanta managed to wait until the third round to draft a quarterback, adding Desmond Ridder with the 74th-overall selection.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Buechele
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Bills, Cardinals Trade

Ahead of the final preseason game and the ensuing final 53-man roster cuts that will come afterwards, the Buffalo Bills decided to offload a player they had on the chopping block via the trade block instead. On Monday, the Bills announced that they have traded veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford...
NFL
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ job in jeopardy? David Bakhtiari hilariously sparks Packers QB competition

It looks like Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is threatened by his potential QB replacement … And no, we’re not talking about Jordan Love, but rather David Bakhtiari. Bakhtiari returned to practice Sunday after a lengthy recovery journey from a torn ACL, and right in the first day that he joined the team, he was ready to steal the position of his good friend. The veteran offensive tackle was caught on video practicing with the team under center and taking snaps, looking like he is ready to play QB.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Raiders#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Washington Commanders
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Why Lamar Jackson hasn't accepted Ravens' $230M-plus offer

Lamar Jackson is staying the course when it comes to cashing in big with the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old former NFL MVP was offered an extension worth more than Kyler Murray's ($230.5 million) — a figure Jackson was allegedly adamant about surpassing — but nothing has come to fruition because the superstar quarterback wants the deal fully guaranteed, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin drawing Deion Sanders comparisons

KaVontae Turpin was the star of the show Saturday in the Dallas Cowboys' 32-18 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The newly minted Cowboys receiver, who was crowned MVP of the USFL's inaugural season just six short weeks ago, popped off with a 98-yard kickoff return and an 86-yard punt return, both of which resulted in touchdowns for America's Team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy