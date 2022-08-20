4 Chiefs on the roster bubble who need a strong preseason Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the Washington Commanders in preseason Week 2.

After wrapping training camp and facing the Bears in preseason Week 1, the pressure is officially on for those players on the roster bubble. The Chiefs’ 85-man roster is as competitive as ever, with several players still in contention for a few roster spots. A lot of those players will need a strong performance this week in order to make their case. Time is running short and they’ll have even fewer opportunities to flash in preseason Week 2, with the starters expected to play anywhere from a few series to the full first half of the game.

Here’s a look at four players on the roster bubble who need a strong performance against the Commanders in preseason Week 2:

RB Derrick Gore

In 11 games last season, Gore had 51 carries for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also had the team’s long run of the year with a 51-yard scamper against the Raiders. The coaching staff never seemed to fully trust him to carry the load last season and we might be seeing why during training camp and the preseason. He’s been inconsistent catching the football at practice and during preseason Week 1. He also fumbled against the Bears, albeit on a play that he was injured. Gore could be on a collision course for the practice squad again without a world-beating performance in preseason Week 2.

CB Dicaprio Bootle

Bootle was trending down in our first post-game stock watch of the year following preseason Week 1. The second-year corner didn’t have any highlight moments in Chicago, but he certainly had a low moment. He got beat off the line of scrimmage by Bears WR Dante Pettis on fourth down for a 25-yard reception. Bootle has been a favorite of the coaching staff since last season when they began grooming him for the slot corner role. The bottom line is that he needs to show more impactful play on the field in preseason Week 2.

RT Darian Kinnard

I suggested in my most recent 53-man roster projection that Kinnard might not be a lock to make the team because he has looked like a rookie fifth-round draft pick to this point. He’s been playing with the third-string at tackle and there has recently been some chatter about him possibly needing to kick inside and play guard. It’d be nice to see him stand out against the Commanders while playing what should be lesser competition. A big performance would go a long way toward reassuring the coaching staff that he can develop throughout the season and is worthy of a roster spot.

QB Dustin Crum

Chad Henne isn’t getting any snaps this week in order to get both Crum and Shane Buechele an extended look. After an ugly debut in preseason Week 1 that saw Crum go just 6-of-11 for 18 yards, the rookie quarterback needs a bounce-back performance in the worst possible way. He didn’t exactly have the best supporting cast, with his offensive line allowing a ton of pressure. That said, he’s already lucky that he wasn’t among the team’s first wave of roster cuts. In order to survive the next wave of cuts, he’s going to need to show more.

Bonus: Everyone who we mentioned in our Week 1 post

I would say that Taylor Stallworth actually performed the best of the four players I mentioned, with two total tackles, a half-sack and a QB hit. Everyone else, however, really struggled to make a significant impact.

Ronald Jones probably had the worst day. He had 4 carries for 1 yard, wasn’t targeted in the passing game and allowed a sack on one of his two pass-blocking snaps. He didn’t get any opportunities by the starting offensive line, but he needs to show something this week regardless.

Josh Gordon had three targets on the day for no receptions. He almost made a nice toe-tapping sideline grab, but he was ruled out of bounds. Really, it felt like more of the same from Gordon, who really struggled when he was on the 53-man roster last season.

Finally, there is Chris Lammons, who has made the team as a special teamer in the past. He actually didn’t look great on special teams in preseason Week 1. He needs to do better this week if he’s going to secure a spot.