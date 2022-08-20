Read full article on original website
Former Penguins Prospect Signs with the Flyers Organization
Former Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Jordy Bellerive signs with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.
NHL
Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek
Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci
Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Ranked No. 10 Winger on NHL Network’s Top 20 List
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. As the action grows closer, NHL Network is releasing its top 20 lists by position. Among the game’s top wingers , Chicago Blackhawks’ star Patrick Kane checks in at No. 10 on the list. Kane is coming off a...
Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis played just four games last season. The hope was that the veteran blueliner would make it back in time for the start of this upcoming season. However, it seems things won’t be going to plan. Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke with reporters on Monday, revealing the 31-year-old likely won’t […] The post Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cards Stacked Against Radim Zohorna to Break Through with the Penguins
Is this Radim Zohorna's last chance to make an impact on the Pittsburgh Penguins?
NBC Sports
Brad Marchand is way too low on NHL Network's best winger rankings
NHL Network has started to roll out its annual rankings of the top 20 players at each position, and Boston Bruins fans probably won't agree with the list of the top wingers. The B's are represented by Brad Marchand at No. 9 and David Pastrnak at No. 11. Here's the...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Kaapo Kakko rips 107 mph shot, Barclay Goodrow training, and more
New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko apparently has a secret weapon we need to see more of this season. While skating in Finland, Kakko ripped a slap shot that was clocked at 107 mph. I repeat… 107 MPH!. The video, which was uploaded to TikTok and shared by BarDown...
Yardbarker
Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson
The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Ellis doubtful for 2022-2023 opening night
Last offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers to the Nashville Predators for Ryan Ellis. At first glance, it seemed as if Chuck Fletcher fleeced the Predators. Then, Ellis played four total games in 2021-2022. Patrick and Myers both contributed more than 20 games to their respective...
Yardbarker
Tortorella, Hayes Bring Intriguing New Dynamic to Flyers
Kevin Hayes has been a captivating figure in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers since general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher traded for his rights in June 2019 before the free agency period began and quickly inked him to a seven-year, $50 million contract. Immediate skepticism from a fan base waned away when Hayes hit the ground running as a core contributor in 2019-20. Many criticized a lucrative investment in a player who had never produced offensively at a first-line rate, but they quickly saw the overall value he brought to the table.
NHL
Zegras to Appear on Cover of EA Sports NHL 23
Game to feature "alley-oop" flip pass based on viral moment Zegras created last season. The Ducks and EA Sports announced today that center Trevor Zegras and Canadian professional hockey and women's national team member Sarah Nurse as the two cover athletes for EA SPORTS NHL 23. Zegras becomes the first Anaheim Duck player to feature on the cover of NHL.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings
The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
theScore
Islanders ink RFAs Dobson, Romanov, Bellows
The New York Islanders took care of business with three restricted free agents on Monday, signing defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov and forward Kieffer Bellows to new contracts. Dobson and Romanov agreed to three-year deals, while Bellows' pact is for one season. The financial terms of the contracts weren't...
Yardbarker
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Depth Down the Middle Will Be Tested
Well-rounded centermen are few and far between in the NHL for justifiable reasons — their position requires a lengthy list of job requirements. Yet, any team capable of winning the Stanley Cup has substantial forward depth. The New York Rangers now have an altered center group after Ryan Strome and Kevin Rooney were not offered new contracts from management. The addition of Vincent Trocheck will also change the look of the lines by solidifying the top two center positions.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Who Are the Most Overrated Ahead of 2022-23
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is unlikely to play this 2022-23 season, making a playoff appearance almost an impossibility. In turn, the priorities of the Habs, who were rebuilding after a last-place finish, must be adjusted, especially in the eyes of those who anticipated the Canadiens turning things around immediately. It’s just not going to happen without the face of the franchise.
NHL・
Neil Smith details main reason why Rangers traded Sergei Zubov
Sergei Zubov started his Hall of Fame career with the New York Rangers, thanks to GM Neil Smith wisely trading an aging Guy Lafleur’s free agent rights to the Quebec Nordiques for a fifth round pick. “We got him in the fifth round of the 1990 draft. It was...
Yardbarker
Predicting the Sabres’ Forward Lines for the 2022-23 Season
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.
NHL
Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL
COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
