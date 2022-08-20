ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NHL

Summer Spotlight: Jakub Voracek

Return to Columbus proved to be an enjoyable one for the veteran forward. Birth date: Aug. 15, 1989 (age 33) Contract: Signed through 2023-24 season (Two years remaining until UFA status) Suffice it to say when Jakub Voracek woke up the morning of July 24, 2021, he wasn't expecting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign Mike Vellucci

Via a team release this morning, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall announced that the team has re-signed assistant coach Mike Vellucci to a two-year contract extension. Vellucci, 56, is an extremely experienced and decorated coach and manager across the AHL and OHL. He served as the GM and head...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Sports
City
ClutchPoints

Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis played just four games last season. The hope was that the veteran blueliner would make it back in time for the start of this upcoming season. However, it seems things won’t be going to plan. Flyers head coach John Tortorella spoke with reporters on Monday, revealing the 31-year-old likely won’t […] The post Flyers get brutal Ryan Ellis injury blow ahead of NHL training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Comparing Oilers’ Bouchard’s Next Contract to Islanders’ Dobson

The Edmonton Oilers selected Evan Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Just two picks later, Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders heard his name called. These two young defencemen will have their names and careers linked because of how close they were drafted, despite starting out in opposite conferences.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Ellis doubtful for 2022-2023 opening night

Last offseason, the Philadelphia Flyers traded Nolan Patrick and Philippe Myers to the Nashville Predators for Ryan Ellis. At first glance, it seemed as if Chuck Fletcher fleeced the Predators. Then, Ellis played four total games in 2021-2022. Patrick and Myers both contributed more than 20 games to their respective...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Tortorella, Hayes Bring Intriguing New Dynamic to Flyers

Kevin Hayes has been a captivating figure in the world of the Philadelphia Flyers since general manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher traded for his rights in June 2019 before the free agency period began and quickly inked him to a seven-year, $50 million contract. Immediate skepticism from a fan base waned away when Hayes hit the ground running as a core contributor in 2019-20. Many criticized a lucrative investment in a player who had never produced offensively at a first-line rate, but they quickly saw the overall value he brought to the table.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Zegras to Appear on Cover of EA Sports NHL 23

Game to feature "alley-oop" flip pass based on viral moment Zegras created last season. The Ducks and EA Sports announced today that center Trevor Zegras and Canadian professional hockey and women's national team member Sarah Nurse as the two cover athletes for EA SPORTS NHL 23. Zegras becomes the first Anaheim Duck player to feature on the cover of NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ U-23 pipeline ranks 19th in the NHL in latest rankings

The Philadelphia Flyers’ U-23 pipeline is ranked 19th in the NHL. Before 2021-2022, Philadelphia was ranked 17th. For a team that finished with the fourth worst record during the 2021-2022 season, a pipeline ranked 19th doesn’t help decrease the odds stacked against them. These prospects do have a ton of potential to offer and could perform better than their 2022-2023 preseason rankings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Islanders ink RFAs Dobson, Romanov, Bellows

The New York Islanders took care of business with three restricted free agents on Monday, signing defensemen Noah Dobson and Alexander Romanov and forward Kieffer Bellows to new contracts. Dobson and Romanov agreed to three-year deals, while Bellows' pact is for one season. The financial terms of the contracts weren't...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season

The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Depth Down the Middle Will Be Tested

Well-rounded centermen are few and far between in the NHL for justifiable reasons — their position requires a lengthy list of job requirements. Yet, any team capable of winning the Stanley Cup has substantial forward depth. The New York Rangers now have an altered center group after Ryan Strome and Kevin Rooney were not offered new contracts from management. The addition of Vincent Trocheck will also change the look of the lines by solidifying the top two center positions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL Teams
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Canadiens Who Are the Most Overrated Ahead of 2022-23

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is unlikely to play this 2022-23 season, making a playoff appearance almost an impossibility. In turn, the priorities of the Habs, who were rebuilding after a last-place finish, must be adjusted, especially in the eyes of those who anticipated the Canadiens turning things around immediately. It’s just not going to happen without the face of the franchise.
NHL
Yardbarker

Predicting the Sabres’ Forward Lines for the 2022-23 Season

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams’ approach to building the organization is starting to come to fruition. He has spent his offseasons since being hired, building their prospect pool and creating organizational depth for future success. With some of those players now graduating to the NHL level, and others embarking on the early stages of their careers, it is exciting to think about their potential this season. These players entering the lineup also help the team to fill out a roster that has long been devoid of talent up front, and it gives them four capable lines they can depend on to contribute every night.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Marchenko has chance to make Blue Jackets after playing in KHL

COLUMBUS -- If Kirill Marchenko follows the paths of Elvis Merzlikins and Vladislav Gavrikov, it could be worth the wait for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 22-year-old forward prospect arrived from Russia in early July and will vie for a roster spot more than four years after Columbus chose him in the second round (No. 49) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
COLUMBUS, OH

