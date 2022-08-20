Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 SE launches in India with no changes from last year's Redmi Note 10S
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11 SE in India, over three months after the smartphone's debut in China. However, one look at the former reveals that it is nothing like the Redmi Note 11 SE that Xiaomi sells in China. Instead, it appears that Xiaomi has re-branded the Redmi Note 10S, a smartphone that arrived in March 2021. Hence, the new Redmi Note 11 SE lacks the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset powering the original model.
Sony Xperia 5 IV should be 2022's best compact smartphone according to leaker as surprise upgrade could be on the cards
There has been some more speculation about the Sony Xperia 5 IV, which was in the news recently for an alleged price leak and possibly as part of an upcoming launch event. However, it seems Sony has managed to keep the expected Xperia 5 IV tightly under wraps, as despite a few tidbits from the usual sources, there has been little to learn about the much-anticipated compact smartphone (“compact” to relative modern standard sizes for smartphones).
ViewSonic ColorPro VP2786-4K: 27-inch professional monitor introduced with a 4K resolution, a 10-bit colour panel and 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage
ViewSonic has unveiled the ColorPro VP2786-4K, a monitor that the company boasts offers 100% AdobeRGB colour space coverage. Billed as delivering 'true-to-life colour reproduction', the ColorPro VP2786-4K also features ColorPro Sense, a software that automatically suggests colour combinations from the Pantone colour library to complement creative work. Additionally, ViewSonic includes the ColorPro Wheel with the monitor, which provides display calibration and OSD setting customisations.
New iQOO Z6 launches in China with Android 12 and 80W charging for as little as ~US$250
The iQOO Z6 is technically the 3rd smartphone to launch under that name in 2022. This one seems intended as a China-only release, whereas the other 2 are available in India. The 'new' Z6 is also the second 5G variant of the bunch, rocking a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC to drive its 120Hz, FHD+ LCD display with its 650-nit max brightness and DCI-P3 color-gamut coverage.
Hotwav C1 smartwatch with reported SpO2 and heart rate monitors now discounted
The Hotwav C1 smartwatch is currently available with a discount at TOMTOP. The wearable has a 1.69-in rectangular IPS color display with a 240 x 280 px resolution. According to the company, a 230 mAh battery provides up to 10 days of battery life with typical use or 30 days on standby.
Samsung brings Galaxy Watch5 series watch faces to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic
Samsung has not started shipping the Galaxy Watch5 or Galaxy Watch5 Pro yet. However, the company is already allowing Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic owners to try out Watch5 series watch faces on their older smartwatches. Unfortunately, Samsung bundles these watch faces within its Galaxy Wearable app, meaning that you cannot download them on other Wear OS smartwatches, such as the TicWatch Pro 3 series or the Fossil Gen 6.
HP Z32k G3: 32-inch monitor unveiled with IPS Black Panel and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
According to HP, the Z32k G3 is the first monitor to rely on an IPS Black Panel, which should deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than regular IPS panels. Specifically, IPS Black Panel technology should provide 35% deeper blacks than other IPS panels. However, the HP Z32k G3 offers a 2,000:1 contrast ratio, well short of what mini-LED or OLED panels achieve. Also, the HP Z32k G3 covers 98% of the DCI-P3 colour space and exceeds the sRGB colour space.
Rumor | Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to focus on efficiency over performance
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has been confirmed for a mid-November debut and will go up against Apple's A16 Bionic and MediaTek's potential Dimensity 9100. According to a new leak from China, however, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 could focus on efficiency, likely at the expense of raw performance. Android...
ROG Rapture GT6 debuts as a new Asus mesh system at Gamescom 2022
Asus ROG has already made routers for gamers; now, it has done the same with mesh networking. Therefore, those who want or need to surround themselves with extenders can do so with devices one would hardly recognize as having such a use-case with the Rapture GT6 system. The GT6 has...
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro launches as the company's 'most advanced mouse to date'
Razer has started selling another Basilisk-branding gaming mouse, building on the Basilisk V3 that the company announced last year. Billed as Razer's 'most advanced mouse to date', the Basilisk V3 Pro features the company's HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 13-zone Chroma Lighting with 'full underglow and third generation optical switches. According to Razer, the latter should last for up to 90 million clicks.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Lei Jun confirms a global launch for Xiaomi's next Ultra smartphone
Xiaomi debuted the Xiaomi 12S Ultra last month as its biggest, most premium traditional smartphone of the year. The 12S Ultra launched exclusively in China and will not make its way outside of Xiaomi's home market, but it appears things will be different for its successor next year. In a...
BenQ unveils MOBIUZ gaming monitor trio with high resolution and high refresh rate panels
BenQ has introduced the MOBIUZ EX270M, MOBIUZ EX270QM and MOBIUZ EX480UZ, all gaming monitors designed to suit different audiences. While the latter is a 48-inch OLED gaming monitor, BenQ's other 27-inch gaming monitor both offer 240 Hz refresh rates. BenQ has presented three new gaming monitors as part of its...
LG UltraFine 32UQ890: 4K professional monitor previewed ahead of IFA 2022 showcase with AI adjustable stand
LG has introduced another UltraFine monitor, albeit one that has arrived alongside another UltraGear gaming monitor. Presented with the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraFine Display Ergo AI or UltraFine 32UQ890 actually first appeared at CES 2022. However, LG decided against releasing many details about it in January. Now, the company has confirmed the monitor's feature set; its price and availability remain unknown still.
OPPO unveils plans to become a smart car UI giant in China thanks to a new partnership with SAIC
AI Android Chinese Tech E-Mobility Smartphone Software Internet of Things (IoT) OPPO may be best known as an Android device OEM; however, it also has many other engineering, electronic and generally smart-tech aspirations, one of which is to rival Apple in terms of seamless cross-platform software and services ecosystems. These plans, known as Project Pantanal within the company, have now just acquired serious traction thanks to a new agreement with SAIC.
BetaView Zion X: 16-inch and 2.5K portable monitors debut from US$199
BetaView has announced the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro, cheaper options to the Zion Pro that launched earlier this year. While the Zion Pro is a 15.6-inch monitor, the Zion X Lite and Zion X Pro both feature 16-inch panels. Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the pair appear to feature identical panels, although the Zion X Pro contains a few more features than the Zion X Lite. Understandably, the Zion X Pro is more expensive than the Zion X Lite too.
Samsung NEO QLED 98-in 4K TV 2022 model arrives with built-in 6.4.4 channel speakers
The 2022 Samsung NEO QLED 98-in TV has been launched in South Korea. The company describes the device as “ultra-premium”, with a 4K display and thin 19.9 mm (~0.78-in) bezels. Also known as the QNB100, the TV has a clear image thanks to Neo Quantum Matrix technology, with precise brightness up to 5,000 nits.
More Exynos SoCs with AMD RDNA GPUs possibly in the works as Samsung confirms continued collaboration with AMD
Samsung debuted the Exynos 2200 SoC with an AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse 920 GPU in January of this year without much fanfare. Although Samsung promised “Console quality graphics” with the Xclipse 920, the GPU failed to outperform the starkly mobile Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’s Adreno 730 and Apple A15 Bionic’s GPU in most scenarios. For instance, in our tests of the Xclipse 920, we found that Samsung’s offering was up to 30% slower in 3D Mark Sling Shot Extreme with Unlimited graphics than the Adreno 730.
LG Gram 17 (2022): Finally available with a matte display
LG delivers a slim, portable office laptop with the Gram 17, which weighs just 1,350 grams, placing it among the lightweight models. This has been achieved by a consistent low weight construction: The case is made of a magnesium alloy, and the laptop's interior only contains the bare essentials. A...
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 15 only looks good on the spec sheet
Arc Alder Lake Business Laptop Review Snippet Windows. The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a 15.6-inch all-rounder that is suitable for working from home and multimedia applications. The dedicated Intel Arc A350M graphics card also promises better gaming performance than a typical integrated graphics processor. The laptop actually has great specifications, featuring a current-gen Alder Lake P-series processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 1080p IPS display. However, after our extensive testing, the Galaxy Book2 primarily left us feeling disappointed, especially given its price of 1,300 Euro (US$1,300).
Dell Alienware AW2723DF previewed ahead of October launch with LG Nano IPS panel and 280 Hz overclockable refresh rate
Dell has set its sights on the eSports community with the Alienware AW2723DF, a 27-inch 'Fast IPS' gaming monitor. According to Dell, the Alienware AW2723DF utilises an LP Nano IPS panel, which operates natively at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. Additionally, the display is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, meaning that it peaks at 600 nits when viewing HDR content. Alternatively, the monitor offers 450 nits of brightness, along with 1 ms GtG response times in Extreme Mode and 95% DCI-P3 colour space coverage.
