Despite heavy hearts and earthly grieving, we joyously announce that at 6:34 am on August 18, 2022, Martha Ann Alverson Pearson, 88, of Marion, Indiana, went peacefully, with family at her side, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Undoubtedly, she also had a joyous reunion with her identical twin sister, Mary Nan Alverson Bean, who preceded her in death on August 8, 2021. It is fitting that Martha went to be with the Lord in the early hours of the morning as this was her favorite time of the day to meet with Him in her devotions.

MARION, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO