Stephanie Waggoner
Stephanie Waggoner, age 64 of Jonesboro, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Marion Health in Marion. Stephanie was born on August 16, 1958 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Russell and Martha (Owings) Underwood. She worked at Pioneer Catering and was a machine operator at Gen...
John D. Parke
John D. Parke, 73, of Wabash, Indiana, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on, Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Aperion Care in Marion, Indiana. He was born to Floyd F. and Mary E. (Sharp) Parke on March 23, 1949, in Wabash, Indiana. John worked as a self-employed construction worker. He was...
Cora Jane Swanner
Cora Jane Swanner, 82, of Gas City, finished her race at 2:35 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family, just one day before she would have turned 83 years old. She was born at home in Gas City on August 16, 1939, to Don and Jean Millspaugh.
MSD of Wabash County shares architecture renderings
WABASH COUNTY, IN- MSD of Wabash County is excited to share architecture renderings for the proposed new high school. The new school would be located near US 24, just north of Heartland Career Center on Division Road between 150 W and 200 W. Students in grades 9-12 who currently attend Northfield and Southwood High Schools would have the privilege of attending the new school. The building project is dependent on the passing of a referendum this coming November.
Grant County man found guilty in 2020 murder
This from fox59.com: GRANT COUNTY, IN – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East.
Jerry Dean Collins
Jerry Dean Collins, 75, of Nokomis, Florida, passed away in his home on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, June 20, 1947, to Eugene and Ethel (Smith) Collins. He was married to his loving wife, Rita (King) Collins, who survives. Jerry D. Collins was...
Peru Police Department participating in ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign
PERU, IN — Drive sober or get pulled over. That’s the warning coming from the Peru Police Department as it gears up to participate in an end-of-summer impaired driving enforcement campaign. Starting this weekend through Labor Day, officers will be increasing patrols designed to targetthose driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Martha Ann Alverson Pearson
Despite heavy hearts and earthly grieving, we joyously announce that at 6:34 am on August 18, 2022, Martha Ann Alverson Pearson, 88, of Marion, Indiana, went peacefully, with family at her side, to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Undoubtedly, she also had a joyous reunion with her identical twin sister, Mary Nan Alverson Bean, who preceded her in death on August 8, 2021. It is fitting that Martha went to be with the Lord in the early hours of the morning as this was her favorite time of the day to meet with Him in her devotions.
Maconaquah Middle School to host family slime run event during National Suicide Prevention Week
BUNKER HILL, IN- In an effort to raise awareness for suicide prevention, the Maconaquah Middle School counseling department will be hosting a family slime run during National Suicide Prevention week. Last school year, we also named this week “Love Your Life Week” and our school planned special events each day...
Eagles Theatre Brings Live Shows to Wabash in September
Wabash, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment’s Eagles Theatre kicks off the fall with fabulous live performances in September with Boy Band Review, Assisted Living: The Musical, The Rush Tribute Project and The Songwriters Sing. Tickets are available online at www.honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Boy Band Review...
