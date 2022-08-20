ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Aggie Women Know Their SEC Schedule

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Typl2_0hOqdHMc00

Joni Taylor's first SEC season at Texas A&M includes home matchups with national powers LSU and Tennessee.

The 2022-23 SEC schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season now has dates after the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents a month ago .

The Aggies will open the SEC slate on the road against the defending national champions, South Carolina, on Dec. 29. Taylor, who is in her first season succeeding coaching legend Gary Blair , will make her SEC home debut on New Year’s Day when the Aggies host Florida.

After that, the Aggies travel to LSU to take on coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers on Jan. 5 before returning home for their longest homestand of the conference slate.

The Aggies host Ole Miss on Jan. 8, Tennessee on Jan. 12 and Mississippi State on Jan. 15.

After a road trip to Alabama on Jan. 19, Taylor will host her former team, Georgia, on Jan. 22. Taylor coached the Bulldogs before accepting the Aggies job in April.

Texas A&M ends January by starting a stretch in which it plays four of five league games on the road. The Aggies start by going to Vanderbilt on Jan. 29 and then Florida on Feb. 2. After returning home to host LSU on Feb. 5, the Aggies get a week off from SEC action. Then Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State on Feb. 12 and Auburn on Feb. 16.

Texas A&M plays two of its final league games at home — hosting Missouri on Feb. 20 and Kentucky on Feb. 23. The Aggies end SEC play at Arkansas on Feb. 26.

The SEC Women’s Conference Tournament starts March 1 in Greenville, S.C.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule is final and features a Nov. 10 opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, followed by a home game against Army West Point on Nov. 13.

Key non-conference games for the Aggies include a road trip to Duke on Nov. 17, a road trip to Kansas on Nov. 30 as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, hosting SMU on Dec. 18 and the Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 20-21, which features games against Dayton and Purdue.

Taylor spent seven seasons leading the Georgia women's basketball program. She won 140 games, including 64 in SEC play. Taylor took the Lady Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournaments, including top-four seeds in 2018 and 2021.

She was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Maggie Dixon National Rookie Coach of the Year in 2016.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
City
Vanderbilt, TX
College Station, TX
College Basketball
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
College Station, TX
Basketball
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M debuts 12th Man documentary

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Athletics and 12th Man Films debuts the much-anticipated STANDING ROOM ONLY - The Legend of the 12th Man on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. The ambitious full-length documentary is a sweeping look at a tradition that is often imitated, but never duplicated.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
inforney.com

Reese graduates from leadership academy

Calhoun County Commissioner Gary Reese was one of 16 county judges and commissioners to graduate from the Commissioners Court Leadership Academy on Aug. 11. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s V.G. Young Institute of County Government sponsors the academy. “I am very humbled I was selected to participate in Class...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Mulkey
Person
Maggie Dixon
Person
Joni Taylor
kiiky.com

Top 15 Best Apartments in College Station | 2022 Ranking

College Station is well known for its luxury apartment and serene environment. If you have to be considering a move to College Station, Texas, then we must congratulate you. You are definitely in the right place. You might have some questions and reservations as well. This article clears them up quickly.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Navasota Examiner

One air-lifted, six injured in rollover

A single-vehicle rollover Sunday night in Navasota injured six people, including a juvenile that was air-lifted from the scene. Navasota Interim Police Chief Mike Mize said on Sunday, Aug. 21, at approximately 8 p.m., Navasota Police and fire departments responded to the Texas State Highway 6 southbound median, just south of Farm-to-Market Road 3090 and north of Highway 105 West.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Over 1 million bottle caps donated to Bottle Cap Alley

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents came to fill Bottle Cap Alley with new bottle caps Friday afternoon. The caps were donated by Shiner Beer and residents got to pour and throw bottle caps all over the alleyway. The alley is located next to Dixie Chicken and it’s...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournaments#Aggie Women#Sec#Texas A M#Lsu#Tigers#Bulldogs#Auburn
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Bryan ISD teachers get engaged

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Love is in the air at Bryan ISD. Only one week of school has passed and two teachers have received marriage proposals at their respective schools. Marine Veteran Cpl. Dennis Brantley surprised Taylor Parker, Long Intermediate 6th grade math teacher and coach, by popping the question during her class. Over at Ross Elementary, Alan Quintero proposed to 4th-grade teacher Kayla Siegert during the school’s first assembly.
BRYAN, TX
CW33

Kyle Rittenhouse a passenger in Thrall traffic stop, takes selfie with officer

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — A Central Texas police officer pulled over a car last week and ended up snapping a selfie with one of the passengers: Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse became known nationwide in the wake of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in 2020. Rittenhouse went to Kenosha in an effort to protect property, he told authorities, and shot and killed two men and hurt a third. A jury acquitted him in November.
THRALL, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR CRASH NEAR CLEVELAND AIRPORT

630AM-Major accident FM 787 near Cleveland Airport EMS requesting two Air Medical Helicopters. Life Flight 7 is en route from Hooks Airport in Tomball.
CLEVELAND, TX
KBTX.com

Skunk found in Hearne tests positive for rabies

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Veterinary Services on Sunday issued a public health warning after a skunk tested positive for rabies. The test was conducted by the Texas Department of State Health Services, according to the group. Residents are being warned not to pick up or handle wildlife or...
HEARNE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KXAN

Photos: Texas father uses app to save son from accident

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — A Falls County father uses an app to help rescue his son from a vehicle accident. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, AMR and Tow King responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning off Highway 6. The driver, who Marlin VFD […]
FALLS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

City of Bryan, BTU adopt ordinance to temporarily suspend reconnection deposits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Representatives from BTU gave a presentation to the Bryan City Council at a special meeting Tuesday. The presentation updated council members on the policies surrounding the disconnection, reconnection, and late fees for customers during the extremely hot weather conditions over the past few months. City leaders...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Italian restaurant closing after 8 years

COLLEGE STATION , Texas (KBTX) - A College Station restaurant will be closing its doors. In a post on Facebook, Paolo’s Italian Kitchen said their last day will be Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the post, the restaurant’s lease is coming to an end and the owners have been...
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy