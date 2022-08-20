Aggie Women Know Their SEC Schedule

Joni Taylor's first SEC season at Texas A&M includes home matchups with national powers LSU and Tennessee.

The 2022-23 SEC schedule for new Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Joni Taylor’s first season now has dates after the release of the Aggies’ SEC opponents a month ago .

The Aggies will open the SEC slate on the road against the defending national champions, South Carolina, on Dec. 29. Taylor, who is in her first season succeeding coaching legend Gary Blair , will make her SEC home debut on New Year’s Day when the Aggies host Florida.

After that, the Aggies travel to LSU to take on coach Kim Mulkey and the Tigers on Jan. 5 before returning home for their longest homestand of the conference slate.

The Aggies host Ole Miss on Jan. 8, Tennessee on Jan. 12 and Mississippi State on Jan. 15.

After a road trip to Alabama on Jan. 19, Taylor will host her former team, Georgia, on Jan. 22. Taylor coached the Bulldogs before accepting the Aggies job in April.

Texas A&M ends January by starting a stretch in which it plays four of five league games on the road. The Aggies start by going to Vanderbilt on Jan. 29 and then Florida on Feb. 2. After returning home to host LSU on Feb. 5, the Aggies get a week off from SEC action. Then Texas A&M travels to Mississippi State on Feb. 12 and Auburn on Feb. 16.

Texas A&M plays two of its final league games at home — hosting Missouri on Feb. 20 and Kentucky on Feb. 23. The Aggies end SEC play at Arkansas on Feb. 26.

The SEC Women’s Conference Tournament starts March 1 in Greenville, S.C.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule is final and features a Nov. 10 opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, followed by a home game against Army West Point on Nov. 13.

Key non-conference games for the Aggies include a road trip to Duke on Nov. 17, a road trip to Kansas on Nov. 30 as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge, hosting SMU on Dec. 18 and the Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 20-21, which features games against Dayton and Purdue.

Taylor spent seven seasons leading the Georgia women's basketball program. She won 140 games, including 64 in SEC play. Taylor took the Lady Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournaments, including top-four seeds in 2018 and 2021.

She was the SEC Coach of the Year in 2021 and the Maggie Dixon National Rookie Coach of the Year in 2016.

