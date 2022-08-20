What to Watch Saturday: A new Hallmark movie + ‘Cold Case Files’ returns

Here’s what to watch Saturday night:

Dating the Delaneys (8 p.m., Hallmark)

Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell lead the large cast of “Dating the Delaneys,” a new Hallmark “Fall Into Love” movie about three generations of women dating in the modern era. From Hallmark: “Maggie Delaney (Boston) is a divorced mother who, after learning her ex-husband is getting remarried, ventures into the dating world with the encouragement of her mother Barb (Karen Kruper) and teen daughter Emma (Zoë Christie). Helping her along the way is Michael (Campbell) the single father of her son’s friend, who offers to help by going on a ‘practice date.’

“Michael also volunteers his public relations expertise so Maggie can prepare for her upcoming television interview on a local program spotlighting her bakery, Sweet Sensations. Maggie’s dating adventures bring mixed results, and as she and Michael spend more time together, it’s clear their friendship could turn into something more. Meanwhile, Barb and Emma begin romances of their own. As these three generations of women explore the highs and lows of modern dating, they learn that love and romance can be found at any age…and sometimes where you least expect it.”

Temptation Under the Sun (8 p.m., Lifetime)

In this new Lifetime movie, Detective Cassady Cruz begins a torrid affair with an expat named Travis while vacationing on an exotic island. But when his ex-girlfriend winds up dead, he is accused of her murder. Knowing he’s innocent, Cassady searches for the real killer and to clear his name — but the more she digs for evidence, the more buried secrets she finds and the further she’s lured into a deadly trap where only Travis can save her. It stars Annika Foster and and Mike Markoff.

Cold Case Files: Brenda DuPont (9 p.m., A&E)

The Season 3 premiere looks at the case of young mother Brenda DuPont is found murdered in her home in the heart of Cajun country in May 1988. The initial investigation turns cold, but Brenda’s older sister Linda vows to solve Brenda’s murder , no matter how long it takes.

