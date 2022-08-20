Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 256.13% as 176 Million Tokens Get Burned
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk
Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Managing a rental property requires a lot of work.
u.today
BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
u.today
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
u.today
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
u.today
DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP, DOGE, ETH Are at Loss as Crypto Investors Enter Bear Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 22
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Markets Insider
The latest meme stock rally is fizzling and speculative buying by retail investors will wane through the rest of 2022, says Vanda
The latest meme-stock craze was "doomed to wane" partially because investor sentiment is still predominantly bearish, said Vanda Research.
Motley Fool
3 Cryptos That Could Disrupt Financial Services
Ethereum's smart-contract functionality opened the floodgates for the development of decentralized finance. Solana, with its incredible transaction speeds and low costs, could be a threat to the lucrative payments industry. Aave, a decentralized savings and lending protocol, is challenging the traditional banking model. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Comments / 0