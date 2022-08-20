ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Whales Grab 383.7 Billion SHIB Overnight: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
u.today

Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
u.today

1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 256.13% as 176 Million Tokens Get Burned

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Dollar#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
u.today

Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
STOCKS
u.today

BabyDoge Holder Count Surpasses Shiba Inu's, Hitting New ATH

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
u.today

Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
u.today

DOGE and SHIB Have Never Been So Close to Losing Their Places at Market Cap Top

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Cryptos That Could Disrupt Financial Services

Ethereum's smart-contract functionality opened the floodgates for the development of decentralized finance. Solana, with its incredible transaction speeds and low costs, could be a threat to the lucrative payments industry. Aave, a decentralized savings and lending protocol, is challenging the traditional banking model. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy