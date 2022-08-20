ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calumet, OK

Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet

Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
WEATHERFORD, OK
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0

“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
CLINTON, OK
Terriers ready to take on upcoming season

The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
THOMAS, OK
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball

NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
NORMAN, OK
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!

Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000

The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
WEATHERFORD, OK
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez

On Monday, August 22, 2022, Sgt. Rudy Sanchez passed away at the age of 50, after a heroic battle with cancer. A 14-year veteran of the Yukon Fire Department, he played a vital role in the safety and quality of life of Yukon. As a mark of deepest respect, Mayor...
YUKON, OK
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away

Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
YUKON, OK
Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County

GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK

