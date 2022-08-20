Read full article on original website
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles finish fourth at home meet
Weatherford opened the 2022 cross country season with a fourth-place finish for the girls team in the Sand Plum Invitational Saturday. The Lady Eagles finished with 104 points. Kingfisher won the meet with a total of 37 points. “I was pretty happy with how the girls did. Being the first...
wdnonline.com
Lady Eagles sweep rival Clinton, 3-0
“Boom,” is what the Weatherford crowd yelled Friday night as Mallory Miller landed the final point in the Lady Eagles’ 3-0 win against Clinton Monday. “We don’t have this kind of crowd very often. Thursday we had a good crowd, but this one was even better,” coach Sandi Barr said.
wdnonline.com
Terriers ready to take on upcoming season
The town of Thomas will soon be aglow with Friday night lights as the Terriers begin their football season in just two days. The Thomas-Faye-Custer Terriers ended last year’s season with a record of 2-8, so they are looking forward to growing and making improvements this season. The Terriers...
247Sports
Macy McAdoo medically retires from softball
NORMAN, Okla. — Two-time national champion Macy McAdoo is calling it quits. The junior pitcher announced her medical retirement from softball Monday morning on Instagram. “I will still be with the team and still be surrounded by the girls but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform,” McAdoo started in her statement. “To all college athletes, take care of yourself and let God lead the way in everything you do. Thank you to my parents for everything that they have sacrificed and gave me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spent on me and thank you to my friends that have been by my side through all of this.
The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma
Opportunity in the depth chart helps, but what really gets a freshman early playing time is his willingness to play special teams and, if he has it, elite speed.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Popular steakhouse to close in Moore
Residents and fans of a popular restaurant were shocked when it suddenly shuttered its doors.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair offering $25 flash sale starting Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair will hold a flash sale for tickets to this year's fair starting Thursday evening. For 25 hours, people can get a ride-all-day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25. The flash sale starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, and runs through 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
blackchronicle.com
Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
wdnonline.com
2022 SWOSU Athletic Auction and Benefit Dinner raises more than $150,000
The SWOSU Athletic Association raised more than $150,000 in support of the university’s student athlete scholarships and athletic recruiting during the 16th annual SWOSU Athletic Live Auction and Dinner August 20 in the Pioneer Cellular Event Center. The event treated more than 250 guests to a cocktail hour, dinner...
moneyinc.com
The 10 Best Bed and Breakfasts in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is a great place to visit. The main economic activities have been agriculture, forestry, mineral production, and manufacturing, but the local government and entrepreneurs have diverted their attention to tourism in the last few years. Investment companies are being given better investment terms to boost the travel and tourism sector. The overall impact is that many beds and breakfasts have popped up in the city. Many hotels have incorporated the bed and breakfast culture into their services. We have endeavored to carefully analyze the best ten bed and breakfast places in Oklahoma for you.
okcfox.com
Cleveland County crash leaves six injured, 'possible illness' to blame
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A "possible illness" is being blamed for a crash that left six injured in Cleveland County on Sunday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at 7:20 p.m. on I-35 northbound at South 4th Street in Moore. Deputies said a GMC Acadia driven by 29-year-old...
yukonok.gov
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez
On Monday, August 22, 2022, Sgt. Rudy Sanchez passed away at the age of 50, after a heroic battle with cancer. A 14-year veteran of the Yukon Fire Department, he played a vital role in the safety and quality of life of Yukon. As a mark of deepest respect, Mayor...
Oklahoma man dies in vehicle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Monday.
OKC 12-year-old becomes youngest college student
Elijah Muhammad is a 12-year-old home school senior but this week he became a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College.
‘In complete shock’: Father and son thwart attempted abduction in Edmond
An afternoon fishing trip at the Homestead Pond in northwest Edmond Sunday afternoon took a dangerous turn. After an attempted child abduction, the dad said he had stepped away for just a few minutes.
kgou.org
Why some Afghan refugees in Oklahoma live in squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
News On 6
Yukon Fire Department Sergeant Passes Away
Flags are at half-staff in Yukon this week in honor of Sgt. Rudy Sanchez. City leaders say the 14-year veteran of the fire department passed away Monday morning after a battle with cancer. Flags will remain at half-staff through sunset on Aug. 28.
blackchronicle.com
Man scales the side of Oklahoma City’s Devon Tower as anti-abortion protest
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A man climbed the Devon Tower in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning as an anti-abortion protest. - Advertisement - Once at the top he was met by first responders and police. During a stream on his Instagram he calls himself the ‘pro-life Spider Man’.
okcfox.com
Crews battling large grass fire in Logan County
GUTHRIE (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a large grass fire in Logan County. Officials say the fire is south of Guthrie near S Douglas Blvd and Pittman Avenue. Reports say the fire has consumed two structures and is threatening others. This is a developing story.
Comments