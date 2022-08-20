ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Driver killed after crashing on I-94, running into traffic

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
A driver was killed after crashing in St. Paul and then running into traffic, where he was hit by multiple cars.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Cobalt was being driven eastbound on Interstate 94 near Highway 280 in St. Paul just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday when it crashed into the median.

According to the State Patrol, the 25-year-old driver then "ran into the lanes of traffic and into the side of a passing vehicle, knocking them down in the lane.

"The driver was then struck and ran over by multiple vehicles."

The driver, who is from Lakefield, has not yet been identified.

A passengers in the Chevy – a 47-year-old woman from Brooklyn Park and a 58-year-old man from Minneapolis – were not injured.

April Anderson
3d ago

I don’t understand why he got out of the car and ran. Did he just steal that car? Was he drunk? Was someone after him? Something is definitely missing from this story.

1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash

Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
ROGERS, MN
KROC News

Driver Crosses Opposite Lane in Hwy. 52 Crash Near Zumbrota

Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minneapolis man was injured after his vehicle crossed into the opposite lane during a crash on Hwy. 52 north of Zumbrota Monday morning. The preliminary accident report from the State Patrol does not say the 26-year-old man’s name, but does indicate he was traveling north when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane at 440th St. around 7:15 a.m. The report says the vehicle then rolled over in the southbound ditch.
ZUMBROTA, MN
fox9.com

9 charged in Minneapolis street racing bust

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Hennepin County Attorney's Office has brought charges against nine people related to street racing in Minneapolis and around the metro. According to county attorney Mike Freeman, the nine people are facing a total of 20 felonies related to street racing, including riot, criminal damage to property, child endangerment, and reckless driving.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical

One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
