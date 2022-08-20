Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Turning Unsettled Late Week
The pattern is going to turn unsettled as moisture increases with an upper-level low (non-tropical). This in combination with a stalled front across the Southeast U.S. will trap the deep tropical moisture helping to fuel showers and storms at any time. Thursday starts to get active. In the meantime, typical...
WSVN-TV
30 Years After Andrew
(WSVN) - It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. We built back bigger, stronger and now we are safer thanks to lessons learned from the historic storm. 7’s chief meteorologist Phil Ferro takes a look at the forecasting changes since that devastating day in 1992.
WSVN-TV
Gathering held for 5 young victims of 826 crash in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tribute will be held for a group of teens whose lives were cut short because of a man police have called a reckless driver. On Tuesday evening, family and friends of the victims were seen at the Hammocks Community Park as a memorial was placed in their honor.
WSVN-TV
Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried vie for votes in South Florida before Tuesday’s primary election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — On the last day before Florida’s Democratic Primary, Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried were in St. Petersburg vying for votes. Fried has attacked Crist for his past views and life as a republican, while Crist has attacked Fried for her...
WSVN-TV
DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates make South Florida stops ahead of primary
MIAMI (WSVN) - When it comes to the Sunshine State’s high-profile race for governor, South Florida was ground zero on the last weekend of early voting before Tuesday’s primary, both for the incumbent and for the Democrats looking to take his job. As part of his “Education Tour,”...
WSVN-TV
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at the contests:
WSVN-TV
Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez responds to controversial comments she made on Spanish radio regarding Cuban migrants
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez was in South Florida and responded to reaction to the controversial comments she made about Cuban migrants. She is expected at a Republican event in Hialeah for an appearance with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Tuesday night. Nuñez avoided questions...
WSVN-TV
Key races voters should focus on during the Florida Primary
(WSVN) - For Floridians, today is the day to voice your choice. One of the biggest races will decide the Democratic Candidate for the U.S. Senate; Ricardo De La Fuente, Val Demmings, Brian Rush and William Sanchez are the big names in this key race. The winner will face incumbent...
