Florida State

WSVN-TV

Turning Unsettled Late Week

The pattern is going to turn unsettled as moisture increases with an upper-level low (non-tropical). This in combination with a stalled front across the Southeast U.S. will trap the deep tropical moisture helping to fuel showers and storms at any time. Thursday starts to get active. In the meantime, typical...
WSVN-TV

30 Years After Andrew

(WSVN) - It has been 30 years since Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida. We built back bigger, stronger and now we are safer thanks to lessons learned from the historic storm. 7’s chief meteorologist Phil Ferro takes a look at the forecasting changes since that devastating day in 1992.
WSVN-TV

Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest

MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at the contests:
WSVN-TV

Key races voters should focus on during the Florida Primary

(WSVN) - For Floridians, today is the day to voice your choice. One of the biggest races will decide the Democratic Candidate for the U.S. Senate; Ricardo De La Fuente, Val Demmings, Brian Rush and William Sanchez are the big names in this key race. The winner will face incumbent...
