247Sports
USC football: WR Jordan Addison makes surprising comments on adjusting to Trojans
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison is set to enter his junior year in 2022 after two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Last year, Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wideout, after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. Addison joins...
WATCH: Four-star WRs Goodwin & Shipp talk package deal, Michigan, and more
As receiver tandems go, there are probably few in the country better than Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day's Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp. The four-star pass-catchers scored the Chargers’ first two offensive touchdowns of the season during a 42-7 drubbing of Rock Hill (S.C.) Legion Collegiate Friday night. Goodwin ended the night with four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown, while Shipp finished with two catches for 49 yards and a score.
Country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game, says playing for Buckeyes would be ‘amazing’
The country’s No. 9 RB will attend Ohio State - Notre Dame game and says playing for the Buckeyes would be “amazing.”
247Sports
Jake Fromm returns to Georgia for classes, mulls football future
Quarterback Jake Fromm stepped away from football — for the time being — and returned to Georgia to take classes and mull over his future, reports The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. Fromm spent two seasons in the NFL, and even made a couple of starts, but he has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills selected Fromm out of Georgia with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Bills released and re-signed Fromm last August to the practice squad, where he remained to start the season.
247Sports
Packers trading Cole Van Lanen to Jacksonville
In an effort to trim their roster down to 80 players by the league-mandated deadline of 3 p.m. CT, the Green Bay Packers are trading offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. One of two sixth-round picks...
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools
Four-star shooting guard Isaiah Coleman is down to two schools. Coleman will choose between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston on September 4th. “I’m about to wrap up my recruitment soon,” he said. “My commitment date is September 4th. It’s between Mississippi State and The College of Charleston.
2023 four-star point guard Josh Hubbard planning future official visits
Like previous offseasons on the hardwood, 247Composite four-star prospect Josh Hubbard had an active spring and summer period. The 2023 point guard from Madison-Ridgeland Academy also took advantage of his playing opportunities.
247Sports
Late Kick Cut: Tennessee football's 2022 season prediction
Late Kick is LIVE Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday (8pm ET/7 CT) on the 247Sports YouTube page. In the video above, The Late Kick host Josh Pate breaks down his season prediction for the Tennessee football team:. Josh Pate: “I think Tennessee’s Year 2 factor matters a ton. Josh Heupel came...
UCLA Four-Star RB Commit Roderick Robinson Shines In Opener
One of UCLA's biggest recruiting wins in the 2022 cycle was San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln running back Roderick Robinson II. The top-ranked running back in the Golden State in 2023, Robinson started his senior season in grand fashion. Robinson and Lincoln traveled to Sacramento (Calif.) Capital Christian and Robinson made...
Ex-Missouri, Troy QB Taylor Powell expected to be named Eastern Michigan's starter
Taylor Powell is expected to be named Eastern Michigan's starting quarterback for the 2022 college football season, according to 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. Powell, a senior, spent three seasons at Missouri and one season at Troy before transferring to Eastern Michigan this offseason. Last year, in six games for Troy,...
Late Kick: Ole Miss could surpass the model's expectations
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses the range of possibilities for Ole Miss this season.
247Sports
South Carolina football: Shane Beamer offers truce to Mark Stoops after viral comment
Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops seemingly tossed shade at South Carolina's Shane Beamer earlier this summer with a "climate versus culture" remark at SEC Media Days, saying his program does not have to "put on some stupid sunglasses" to gain attention in relation to success. Stoops later said his previous comments were not directed at Beamer and said it "wasn't my style" to clown other coaches.
247Sports
Vols' left tackles benefiting from 'real competition' for starting job
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel admitted more than a week ago that the Vols were planning to play both senior Jeremiah Crawford and Florida transfer Gerald Mincey at left tackle to start this season. But the competition between them has continued throughout preseason practice. Alex Golesh, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator and tight...
Iowa legacy recruit Iose Epenesa a top-10 prospect nationally in initial 2025 rankings for 247Sports
The Epenesa name is one that Iowa fans are familiar with. Eppy Epenesa played his college football at Iowa under Hayden Fry in the 1990s. A.J. Epenesa, the oldest son in the family, played at Iowa from 2017-2019 and was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and is entering his third season in the NFL this coming fall. Eric Epenesa is currently a walk-on linebacker for the Hawkeyes and has been making his way onto special teams for Iowa early in his career.
Former Gamecock WR talks culture under Shane Beamer
Former South Carolina wide receiver Michael Flint joined Inside the Gamecocks to talk about the culture that second-year Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has established.
Terrell sidelined by third ACL tear
Chad Terrell is out for the season with a torn ACL, which could bring an end to his playing career for the South Carolina Gamecocks. It’s the third time Terrell has suffered an ACL tear. Coach Shane Beamer announced the news about Terrell on Tuesday afternoon. Terrell, who’s been...
Latest on recruiting of five-star OT Samson Okunlola
Five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola already made a trio of official visits, has a top eight and is getting ready for another move in recruiting. During the 247Sports college football recruiting podcast (video at the top of the page), I break down Okunlola's recruitment, and which schools are the ones to watch and why.
NFL・
247Sports
Watch: 2024 5-star QB DJ Lawgway shows behind the scenes of recent UF visit
The Florida Gators may have only one verbal commitment to date in their 2024 recruiting class, but the staff has already identified some top wants for that cycle. One of those big wants for the coaching staff is Willis (TX) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators have already hosted the elite signal caller on campus twice this year. His first trip to UF came back in the spring, when he was extended an offer by head coach Billy Napier. On his return visit to UF, Lagway spent the entire final weekend of July in town, which is the weekend of Friday Night Lights. On that visit, Lawgway had a videographer on his visit with him to give some behind the scenes look at his time in Gainesville. You can watch the video above. The part about his Florida visit starts around the 22:00 minute mark if you would like to fast forward to it.
Ohio State Buckeyes Live: Preseason position concerns; Notre Dame around corner
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen was again a guest for Ohio State Buckeyes Live. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Kevin Noon and Tony Gerdeman of Buckeye Huddle for a 42-minute webcast on the latest headlines in Ohio State football. The group examined three position groups in detail -- the...
247Sports
Packers: Is Devonte Wyatt’s relatively quiet start to the season a cause for concern?
“No, probably not” is the answer you want to hear. Thanks for reading. Now that we’ve gotten rid of the perpetually happy, fantasy dreamland fans who we all secretly envy for their laid back approach towards sports fandom, let’s talk about Devonte Wyatt — because it seems like nobody else is doing so.
