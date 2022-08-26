ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Wiley Bridge Road at Cox Road intersection to close starting Aug. 29

By Invarion, Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 5 days ago
A drawing shared by Cherokee County shows the planned closure of the Cox Road at Wiley Bridge Road intersection and alternate routes. Invarion

The intersection of Wiley Bridge Road and Cox Road will be closed to through traffic from Aug. 29 through Sept. 30 for construction work on a roundabout there, the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program announced.

The intersection will only be open to local residences, emergency vehicles, and school bus circulation. All other traffic will be required to use the detour.

West Wiley Bridge Road will be closed to all traffic from Cox Road to Willow Tree Drive during this period.

A posted detour will be provided for the duration of the construction. The detour route utilizes West Wiley Bridge Road, King Road and Highway 92.

Motorists are asked to obey the detour for their safety as well as for the safety of all contractors’ personnel.

For questions about the detour, contact the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.

