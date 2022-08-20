Read full article on original website
The girlfriend of Late Oregon football player Spencer Webb announces she is pregnant
Kyle Bonagura of ESPN reported in July that the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said Oregon football player Spencer Webb died in a recreational accident. “According to the sheriff’s office, Webb fell and struck his head just a short distance from Triangle Lake, a location popular for cliff jumping and natural rock waterslides that is near Eugene, Oregon,” Bonagura wrote.
NFL announcer Aqib Talib is going to step away from announcing after his brother murdered a youth football coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, is facing a murder charge after the shooting and killing of a youth football coach in Texas. New videos and details have been released about Aqib’s possible involvement in the situation and the duo’s troubled past when it comes to previous youth football games.
Vikings trade for Raiders quarterback | Vikings must not be sold on Kellen Mond
Kellen Mond has struggled in the pre-season and the Minnesota Vikings are making a move to ensure they have a solid back-up. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media insiders, the Vikings are sending a conditional seventh round pick in 2024 to the Las Vegas Raiders for Nick Mullens. Under...
If the 49ers release QB Jimmy Garoppolo would the Seahawks sign him?
Let’s face it, there is no way in the world, Pete Carroll can be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Last week, Geno Smith looked horrible, and Drew Lock was out with COVID. Lock was expected to start before getting sick. Many believe that if the 49ers did...
Four Players To Avoid in Round 1 of Fantasy Football
The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball, and betting fans!. This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
The Top 10 Most Concerning Preseason Injuries
Dr. Jesse Morse shares the top 10 most concerning preseason injuries. Who should you watch out for? Who’s falling down the ranks?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, bestball and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market, and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
Saquon Barkley Injury Update: Will he shine in 2023, or is he still nursing an injury?
Dr. Jesse Morse shares his thoughts on Saquon Barkley as we inch closer to the 2022 NFL season. Saquon was one of the few Giants’ starters who did not play, despite being healthy. Rest is best for Saquon, who has missed 21 career games due to injury. The fifth-year...
Draft Diamonds Free Agent Spotlight Interview: Tyler LaBarbera, Defensive Lineman
Hello Justin, from Draft Diamonds here to shine a spotlight on another very deserving free agent player so I hope you all check out this interview with Defensive Lineman Tyler LaBarbera, and make sure you follow him on social media. So I started off asking Tyler where he thinks he...
J.K. Dobbins Injury Update: Will he be ready to play week 1?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on J.K. Dobbins and he shares his thoughts on his availability for the beginning of the season. Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform list last week, and speaking after the team’s final open training camp practice, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh discussed some of the running back’s progress and how the team is going about ramping him up.
Former Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins says Aaron Rodgers is on another level compared to Patrick Mahomes
Sammy Watkins has not had the career everyone thought he would as a wide receiver in the NFL. A matter of fact, he has spent a ton of time on the bench with injuries. While he was drafted very early by the Buffalo Bills, Watkins still has flashed throughout his career and if he could stay healthy could be a great wide out. Well, in a video posted on the Packers official website, Larry McCarren interviewed the former Clemson wide out who is entering his first season with the Packers after spending time with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs from 2018-2020.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Luke Ford, TE, Illinois
Honors/Captainship: 2022 John Mackey Award Watch List. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS SR and 1 Yr fulltime starter at TE in the zone heavy blocking scheme of ILUN where he lines up predominantly inline as a YTE. Transferred from GAUN prior to the 2019 season. He has very good height with elite weight and adequate speed with a lean build. He is a solid athlete showing solid explosiveness, acceleration and lateral quickness and agility, ordinary COD and balance with solid top end play speed. When zone blocking, he fires out low and uses his solid lateral quickness and agility to get his hat across the face of the 5T/7T and SAM with adequate AA. He exhibits good UOH to deliver a well-timed punch to the frame of his man and generates movement at the POA with his above average play strength, foot drive and leverage. He maintains his block long enough for the RB to get past him. When blocking at the 2nd level, he uses his solid play speed to get to the LB. Shows good play strength and physical toughness as he overpowers LB with subpar size and before finishing the block to the ground. In pass pro, he sets up quickly playing with a good, wide base and solid knee bend while keeping his feet moving. He uses his good UOH to win battles with his hands inside against SAM with adequate explosiveness and length while mirroring his man giving the QB time to pass. In the passing game, he exhibits very good football intelligence finding the soft spot in zone coverage. He shows good hands as he makes the catch with his hands on passes thrown on target. Solid mental toughness enables him to improve his ability in the run and passing game while in the red zone. Struggles against EDGE with very good burst due to lack of quality AA in the run game. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from separating against SS and LB with good COD and play speed in man coverage. Subpar on 50/50 balls against SS with very good length and good ball skills due to him struggling to consistently box out his man to put himself in good position to make the catch.
Michael Gallup Injury Update: When will he be returning for the Cowboys?
Dr. Jesse Morse provides an update on Michael Gallup’s recovery from a late-season ACL tear. Gallup got surgery on his knee in early February and has been rehabbing and doing everything he can to get back ever since. ACL surgery and recovery can take up to 10 months, but every athlete is different.
Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson is dead at 87
Kansas City Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson passed away with his wife Linda at his side on Wednesday. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.
Kayvon Thibodeaux Injury Update: Rookie claims his knee is good, will still undergo further testing
As Kayvon Thibodeaux laid on the field in pain, everyone was holding their breath. The first round pick of the New York Giants was chopped down by Thaddeus Moss of the Cincinnati Bengals and he looked to be in pain. Well, on his way walking off the field, the rookie...
Former Giants wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl XLVI ring
Hakeem Nicks was a very solid wide receiver in the NFL that struggled with injuries, but that did not stop him from winning a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI. Well, the former UNC Tarheel wide receiver Hakeem Nicks is selling his Super Bowl ring...
Top 6 NFL Football video games of all time
Football is one of the most popular sports with billions of fans across the globe. Being one of the most admired sports, Football cannot be reduced to mere sports anymore; it is an emotion. People tend to cry when their favorite team loses or when their favorite player misses a penalty and they also feel ecstatic when the team they support scores a goal. It is a game that can bring people of various classes, gender, and age group together.
Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers a scary knee injury | Refused a cart and walked off the field (VIDEO)
A cart came on the field to pick up New York Giants’ first-round pick, but he refused. Kayvon Thibodeaux the New York Giants first-round pick walked off the field with a knee injury. This is the play where Kayvon Thibodeaux went down. He was grabbing his right knee after....
Ravens reportedly offered Lamar Jackson a contract worth more than Kyler Murray’s deal and he turned it down
Lamar Jackson represents himself, he has no NFLPA certified agent, and he wants a new contract. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Lamar has already turned down a deal that would have paid him more than the former first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft Kyler Murray. Jay...
Baker Mayfield won the starting job for the Carolina Panthers | Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS week 1
Baker Mayfield vs. the BROWNS, this is going to be great. The QB disrespected by the Browns will come back to get some payback. The Carolina Panthers have made it official, Baker Mayfield has been named the starting quarterback!. Baker Mayfield has been named the starter at the quarterback position...
NFL Transactions for August 22, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals trade a 2023 fifth round to the Bills for OL Cody Ford. Bills trade OL Cody Ford to the Cardinals for a 2023 fifth round pick. Panthers released OT Austen Pleasants and LB Khalan Tolson. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals waived WR Jaivon Heiligh, WR Jack Sorenson and TE Scotty Washington.
