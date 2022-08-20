Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Big Marine Layer Overhead Helps Keep Six Rivers Fires at Bay, With No Significant Growth Yesterday
Press release from the management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,635 acres with 80% containment and 1,493personnel assigned to the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 27,408 Acres Burned as of This Morning; Northeast Corner of Campbell Fire Still Troublesome
Press release from management of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 27,408 acres with 80% containment and 1,694 personnel assigned to the incident.
Smoke from Six Rivers Complex Fire prompts air quality advisory Tuesday
HUMBOLDT COUNTY – Fire crews have made significant progress containing the massive Six Rivers Complex Fire in Northern California, but the blaze continues to send smoke southwards to the Bay Area, air district officials said Monday.The wildfire complex in Humboldt and Trinity counties has burned 27,019 acres and was 80 percent contained as as of Monday morning, Cal Fire said.Smoke drifting from the fire is expected to bring hazy skies to the Bay Area and an air quality advisory has been issued for Tuesday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.The smell of smoke may be present, but levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour standard. A Spare the Air Alert is not in effect and air quality is not expected to be unhealthy, according to the air district.Air quality readings are available at https://baaqmd.gov/highs.
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
HumCO “OES: RE-POPULATION UPDATE: EVACUATION ORDERS for zones HUM-E063-B, E063-A, E077-C…”
For the record, it’s a scorching 70°F in Eureka today. Not saying that that’s what is responsible for this unfortunate Old Town scene, but it crossed LoCO’s fragile, coastal-dwelling minds. The California Retired Teacher Association is giving away lots and lots of money in the form...
kymkemp.com
Hayfork Man Killed in Crash That Started Wildfire Near Whiskeytown Last Week
The Shasta County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver who died five days ago, on August 18, when a big rig carrying produce and an SUV collided around noon. 69-year-old Michael Merlyn Mead of Hayfork, California was driving westbound on Hwy 299 in an SUV when his vehicle drifted over the line and crashed head on into a semi, according to a CHP Officer interviewed at the incident.
Air quality advisory issued as smoke from Six Rivers Fire spreads to Bay Area
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality advisory for Tuesday in response to wildfire smoke being caused by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Area CHP to Deploy Additional Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Operation
Whether you drive on a scenic highway or a congested freeway, motorcycles are all around. As such, motorcycle-involved crashes in California continue to be a major concern for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). In an effort to reduce the number of motorcycle incidents or crashes resulting from unsafe speed, following too closely, unsafe lane changes, improper turning, and other violations by both motorcyclists and other drivers, the CHP Humboldt Area will deploy additional officers throughout the 2022 Labor Day weekend.
actionnewsnow.com
Person killed in Highway 299 crash that sparked Kennedy Fire ID’d
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in the crash that started the Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 last week. Deputies said 69-year-old Michael Mead of Hayfork died in the crash. The crash happened on Thursday in the area of Highway...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Friends of the Eel River Plans to Sue County, Says Groundwater Pumping Harms Fish Ecosystem
Friends of the Eel River, a Eureka-based citizens’ group dedicated to protecting and restoring Eel River fisheries, has sent a formal letter to Humboldt County demanding it move to protect fisheries and other public trust values in the lower Eel River from groundwater pumping that lowers surface flows in the river.
lostcoastoutpost.com
VEHICLE vs. PIPES: One Lane of Broadway Closed in Front of Hilfiker Pipe Co.
Emergency personnel are on scene at Hilfiker Pipe Co. on Broadway in Eureka after what appears to be a single-vehicle collision involving a driver who careened off the road. A tow truck is in the process of pulling a white sedan off a pile of concrete culverts piled in front of the business.
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Accidental Discharge of a Firearm Sends Woman to Hospital
We received reports of a gunshot victim in Myers Flat during the early morning hours of August 23rd. We reached out to Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer, Samantha Karges, for comment. Karges stated the following via email:. At about 2:30 a.m. today, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies...
kymkemp.com
Second Full Day of Search Efforts Yields No Results in Search for Missing At-Risk Woman
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the community’s help to locate at-risk missing person, Patricia Ribeiro. A Silver Alert has been activated through the State of California for Ribeiro. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact law enforcement immediately.
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Warns of Possible Scammers Asking for Donations
CAL FIRE Humboldt – Del Norte Unit Headquarters in Fortuna has received several reports of possible phone scammers asking for donations for firefighters. CAL FIRE does not solicit for donations from the public. While CAL FIRE will not participate in this activity, there are legitimate labor organizations who do seek donations by telephoning households. The Humboldt – Del Norte Unit encourages anyone wishing to contribute to any organization claiming to support first responders to verify the legitimacy of the caller through other means.
mendofever.com
The Cliffs of the Lost Coast Are Collapsing Faster Than Any Other in the Golden State
Researchers at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography conducted a first-of-its-kind scientific survey measuring the rate California’s coastal cliffs are collapsing into the Pacific. Their findings indicate that the cliffs of the iconic Lost Coast, the coastline straddling the Mendocino and Humboldt County border, are crumbling into the sea faster than any in the Golden State.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Guy Alvey Towers, 1939-2022
Guy was born July 9,1939 in French Camp, Calif. His childhood was spent exploring the canals and levees while in search of crappie and bass. Dad told us colorful and adventurous tales of his life there. In 1953 Guy moved from the valley to Humboldt County, where he found new...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supervisors Narrowly Approve Letter Opposing a Bill That Would Make Coroner Independent From Sheriff’s Office
On Tuesday morning, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2, narrowly agreeing to send a letter of opposition to Assembly Bill 1608, a proposed piece of legislation that would force California counties to separate the offices of sheriff and coroner. Humboldt is one of 48 out of 58 counties...
lostcoastoutpost.com
krcrtv.com
Red Flag Warning issued for large portions of Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday
EUREKA, Calif. — The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning for large portions of eastern Humboldt and Del Norte Counties on Wednesday. The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 17. According to the NWS, mid-level moisture and dry...
Comments / 1