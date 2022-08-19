ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Yonkers Man Among 2 Killed In NJ Turnpike Crash

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27crhy_0hOpU4ii00
NJSP Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

Two people were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said.

A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The Toyota the crossed over the lanes of travel and struck the center concrete barrier, killing both the driver and unidentified passenger.

The left two lanes were closed for approximately 3 hours resulting in heavy traffic. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police ID 62-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Woodbury Crash

State police have released the identity of a man killed during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash, that also injured five. Sullivan County resident IkSong Jin, age 62, from Monticello died after the crash that took place in Orange County on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury. An initial investigation of...
MONTICELLO, NY
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Montauk Highway Crash In Oakdale

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island. Ir happened around 11:10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22 in Oakdale. A 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Montauk Highway, just south of eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road, when the vehicle crossed over the westbound lane and went off the road, catching fire, Suffolk County Police said.
OAKDALE, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Killed In Fiery Greenburgh Crash

One person was killed during a fiery single-vehicle crash in Westchester County. It took place in the town of Greenburgh around 12:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 21 on the Sprain Brook Parkway. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

Fatal crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway

Greenburgh, New York – On August 21, 2022, the New York State Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh. At approximately 12:34 a.m. Troopers were dispatched to the area of mile marker 7.6 southbound on the Sprain Brook Parkway for a vehicle off the roadway engulfed in flames. Yonkers and Fairview Fire Departments extinguished the flames and extricated the operator and sole occupant. Greenburgh Paramedics attempted life-saving measures but unfortunately pronounced the victim, Gavion P. Singleton, age 22, of Bronx, NY, deceased at the scene.
GREENBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NY
City
Rush, NY
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Accidents
Yonkers, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

3 Injured In Valhalla 3-Vehicle Crash Involving Bus

Three people were injured during a three-vehicle crash involving a city bus in Westchester County. The accident occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Valhalla on Grasslands Road and the ramp from the Sprain Brook Parkway. Units arrived on the scene of the accident which also involved a bus and crews...
VALHALLA, NY
Daily Voice

Fleeing Driver Crashes At Route 208 Entrance: Passaic County Sheriff

A reckless driver led Passaic County sheriff's officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash at a Route 208 on-ramp. Officers spotted the Audi sedan with New York plates being driven recklessly "without regard to any other vehicles or pedestrian on or near the road" in the area of Route 20 and Maple Avenue in Paterson shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

2 Stabbed On Metro-North Train In Naugatuck

Two men were stabbed on a Connecticut Metro-North train. The incident took place in New Haven County around 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, in Naugatuck. According to the Naugatuck Police, officers were dispatched to the Naugatuck Train Station to investigate a stabbing that had occurred on an MTA train en route from the Waterbury Station.
NAUGATUCK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Daily Voice Essex
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NJ.com

One driver identified in double fatal Turnpike crash

Two men were killed in a car accident in Newark Friday afternoon when a Toyota Prius hit the right guardrail, crossed over the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike, and hit the left concrete barrier, according to the New Jersey State Police. Police spokesman Philip Curry identified the driver...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

New Hackensack Police Director Hits Ground Running

A highly-respected law enforcement veteran has become Hackensack's new police director.Raymond Guidetti, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after a highly distinguished career with the New Jersey State Police, began working last week, multiple department and city sources confirmed Tuesday."We've b…
HACKENSACK, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland

New York State police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of Highland. On August 19, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m. state police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Route 55 in the town of Highland. Initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Subaru-RX, operated by Jason Reed Jr, age 22 from Port Jervis, NY was traveling on SR 55 when for unknown reasons lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway off the north shoulder and struck an embankment. The operator of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle. When troopers arrived, EMS were performing life saving measures on Reed. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene The passenger in the vehicle, Michael Denlinger, age 21 was injured and transported via ambulance to Garnet Medical Center in Orange County. Denlinger was treated for a head injury and later released.
HIGHLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Detectives Seize Five Guns, Three In One Car

Three young occupants of a car stopped by Paterson detectives were each found toting guns during a three-day period in which city investigators seized five firearms altogether. The seizures began after Detectives Kenneth Kerwin, Suquan Gary, Joseph Aboyoun, and Mustafa Dombayci saw a drug deal go down in the 80...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
344K+
Followers
51K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy