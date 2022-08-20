Read full article on original website
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
u.today
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
u.today
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
u.today
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 256.13% as 176 Million Tokens Get Burned
u.today
Shiba Eternity to Feature at Largest Gaming Event, XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts, Cardano Tops PayPal and Netflix with Low Energy Use: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!. Shiba Eternity to be showcased in world's largest gaming event. According to SHIB BPP, a SHIB enthusiast’s Twitter account, Shiba Eternity Game will be showcased at Gamescom. The event is known as one of the world's largest gaming events held annually in Cologne, Germany, where publishers and companies introduce new software and hardware to industry and private visitors. Among its numerous guests, Gamescom will welcome William Volk, Shiba Inu Games' lead consultant. He confirmed his attendance at the global video game fair, stating specifically that he was attending in order to showcase Shiba Eternity.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Undiscovered Price Potential: Crypto Market Review, August 23
u.today
1.4 Trillion SHIB Sold by Whales Overnight as SHIB Drops to 4th Place Among Holdings
u.today
XRP, DOGE, ETH Are at Loss as Crypto Investors Enter Bear Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 22
u.today
Ethereum Reaches New Milestone Ahead of "Merge": Details
u.today
Ethereum Has 3 Reasons to Bounce and Take 25% Back: Crypto Market Review, August 24
u.today
Dogecoin Now Favored by BSC Investors, Here's Why
u.today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Managed to Attract Positive Flows Last Week Despite Crypto Market Drop
According to CoinShares' latest weekly fund flow report, few cryptocurrencies ended the week with positive flows. However, XRP and ADA, despite a significant drop in quotes, managed to attract free funds from investors, albeit relatively small ones. So, due to the report, Cardano managed to finish the week with a...
u.today
The First Miner-Pegged NFT, Metablox Announced the Genesis Miner-NFT, Will Be Pre-Launched on the Binance NFT Marketplace Limited
The first ever miner-pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities will be pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022 on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors, and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT: each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
u.today
Chiliz (CHZ) Massive 150% Rally Launches Asset into Top 40 Biggest Assets on Market
u.today
Dogecoin-Ethereum Bridge Expected to Go Live in 2022
The Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge is expected to go live in 2022, according to Blue Pepper, the entity behind its development. The bi-directional bridge will allow users to move Doge to the Ethereum blockchain (and vice versa). The meme coin will be used in smart contracts, decentralized finance protocols, and non-fungible token marketplaces.
u.today
Seedify Announces Cross-Chain Integrations with the Ethereum Network to Boost Growth
The long-awaited Ethereum merge (software update) will most likely occur in September this year, this will be the largest fundamental shift in the history of crypto. The network has suffered an immense increase in traffic and uncontrolled spikes in gas fees (transaction fees). The merge will ultimately alleviate these bottlenecks, making the network even more secure and less energy-intensive by switching from the Proof-of-Work to the Proof-of-Stake framework.
u.today
Binance Launches Zero-Fee Trading for Ethereum (ETH)
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it now supports zero-fee trading for Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency. Its users will be able to trade ETH against the native Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin for free starting from Aug. 26. Binance traders will be able to take advantage of the cut...
u.today
Whales Drop $37.3 Million in Shiba Inu, Pushing It Down to 1.9% of Portfolio
